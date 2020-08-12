The Ergonomic Desk Starters Guide

Facing body pain while working from home? Save a lifetime of back pain with this guide. Back pain and body aches are an inescapable reality that we share as humans. I work the 9 to 5 life just like everyone else and at the end of the day I usually have some form of body pain. Maybe not every day, but it does happen. And when it happens, it's day ruining.

I thought that it was normal for someone who was aging, but thinking back, I was so wrong. There are many things that I could have done to avoid all this body ache or to relieve the pain.

After endless visits with my physiotherapist, I want to share the same information that I gained to fix all my body pain.

Computer Ergonomics

As I'm writing this right now, most of us are still stuck working from home due to the pandemic. The majority of us don't have a fancy ergonomic setup or an expensive office chair.

If you're like me and suffer from body pain due to limited office

setup, I'll go some ergonomic hacks that have worked for me, given by

experts.

The Desk Ergonomic Checklist

1. Keep your monitor at your eye-level

2. The monitor should be an arms length away from you

3. Your feet should be flat on the floor, with your thighs parallel to the floor

4. Important items (telephone, pen, etc.) are close to your body to avoid reaching out

5. Elbows are bent at 90 degrees

6. Your keyboard is where your hands end up after the above points have been followed

7. Your keyboard is next to your mouse

8. Move the mouse with your elbow instead of your shoulder

9. Get up and move every 1 hour (for a full body guide to stretches head over here)

Extra Ideas to Help with the Tips Above

1. The top of your monitor is at your eye-level

Adjust your monitor height. If your monitor doesn't allow adjustments, use a stack of paper or books to lift your monitor. Use a laptop stand for monitors.

2. Your feet are flat on the floor, with your thighs parallel to the floor

Use a footrest, or you can stack paper together or books to act as a footrest.

3. Elbows are bent at a 90 degree

Everyone's height is different, so you might need to lift yourself up or down. Get a chair that can adjust its height so that the armrest is around the same level as the desk.

Alternatively, you can use an ergonomic armrest to attach to your chair or desk.

The ergonomic armrest will help in aligning your upper body so your neck or shoulder don't get tight.

4. You move the mouse with your elbow, not your shoulder

Once your elbows are at a 90 degree, relax your shoulders. Isolate your elbows and shoulders, keep your shoulder in place.

If your armrest doesn't allow you to bend your elbows at a 90 degree, keeping your shoulders in place will be tiring.

Additional Tip

We highly recommend that you get a wrist rest for your keyboard and mouse. We might unknowingly be placing too much pressure on your wrists which can lead to injuries later on.

Get one that is breathable and has memory foam / gel to support your wrists such as this.

Typing might feel awkward with the wrist rest at the start, but over time you'll get used to it and your wrists will thank you in the long run.

Final Thoughts

Even if you've been suffering from back pain for years, couldn't fork out expensive visits to the physio, or thought you didn't have time for it, you can fix your day-ruining body pain without consuming any money or hours of your time.

With good desk ergonomics I guarantee your work life will get better, just

like I've gone from daily back pain to a pain-free life.

Even if you thought you're stuck with your office setup, these tips will help give your setup an upgrade, possibly even free of charge.

What's your favorite tip? Do you have any other tips that I didn't mention in this blog? Let me know in the comments below.

