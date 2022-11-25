Musk blamed Twitter on employees attrition, while intending to do just that behind closed doors

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 26 of 31: .FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS- Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement - Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant

Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This is part 26 of 31.

Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “behind closed doors”





FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

VIII. Defendants purport to terminate the merger agreement

C. Twitter did not breach the ordinary course covenant



132. Having unreasonably withheld consent to programs designed to retain key personnel, Musk now claims that Twitter breached Section 6.1 by terminating some employees and failing to retain others who wished to leave. Like the others, this claim is meritless and contrived.





133. While erring on the side of seeking consent, Twitter has continued to operate in the ordinary course respecting routine management decisions, including decisions concerning termination and hiring of individual employees. In early May, Twitter let go of two executives and announced it would be “pausing most hiring and backfills” as positions became vacant. Musk’s counsel was notified of those decisions at the time and raised no objection.





134. Consistent with its hiring slowdown, Twitter announced on July 7, 2022 that it was reducing its recruiting staff — a small segment of Twitter’s total employee base — by about 30%.





135. These decisions aligned with Musk’s own stated priorities. Days after signing, on April 28, 2022, Musk texted Twitter’s board chair to say his “biggest concern is headcount and expense growth.” In a meeting with Twitter management on May 6, 2022, Musk again asserted that the company’s headcount was high and encouraged management to consider ways to cut costs. Musk repeated these themes in conversations with Agrawal and Segal throughout May and June. On June 16, Musk held a virtual meeting with Twitter employees. Asked what he was “thinking about layoffs at Twitter,” Musk responded that “costs exceed the revenue,” “so there would have to be some rationalization of headcount and expenses.” In his final conversation with Segal before purporting to terminate, Musk expressed his concern about Twitter’s expenses and asked why Twitter was not considering more aggressive cost cutting. And, as noted, Musk has refused to approve — or even discuss — Twitter’s proposed retention programs for key employees.





136. Twitter specifically negotiated for the right to terminate employees, including executives, without first having to obtain Musk’s consent. Musk had notice back in early May of many of the actions about which he now complains for the first time. He did not object then or at any point prior to his purported termination notice on July 8, because there was no violation.







Continue reading here



