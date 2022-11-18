Search icon
    'Mr Bankman-Fried is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray by@legalpdf
    1,342 reads

    'Mr Bankman-Fried is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 18/20: III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE - Corporate Communications

    featured image - 'Mr Bankman-Fried is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray
    #ftx#ftx-sbf-chapter-11-court#sbf
    Legal PDF

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any chapter in this filing here.


    III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

    K- Corporate Communications

    76. Finally, and critically, the Debtors have made clear to employees and the public that Mr. Bankman-Fried is not employed by the Debtors and does not speak for them. Mr. Bankman-Fried, currently in the Bahamas, continues to make erratic and misleading public statements. Mr. Bankman-Fried, whose connections and financial holdings in the Bahamas remain unclear to me, recently stated to a reporter on Twitter: “F*** regulators they make everything worse” and suggested the next step for him was to “win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware”.


    I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.


    Date: November 17, 2022

    John J. Ray III

    CEO


    image



