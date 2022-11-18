'Mr Bankman-Fried is not employed (by FTX) and does not speak for them', says new CEO John Ray

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any chapter in this filing here .





III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

K- Corporate Communications

76. Finally, and critically, the Debtors have made clear to employees and the public that Mr. Bankman-Fried is not employed by the Debtors and does not speak for them. Mr. Bankman-Fried, currently in the Bahamas, continues to make erratic and misleading public statements. Mr. Bankman-Fried, whose connections and financial holdings in the Bahamas remain unclear to me, recently stated to a reporter on Twitter: “F*** regulators they make everything worse” and suggested the next step for him was to “win a jurisdictional battle vs. Delaware”.





I declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct.





Date: November 17, 2022

John J. Ray III

CEO













