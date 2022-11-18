Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    SBF owns 53% of WRS, 75% of FTX trading, 90% of Alameda, & 67% of Clifton Bay Investmentsby@legalpdf
    491 reads

    SBF owns 53% of WRS, 75% of FTX trading, 90% of Alameda, & 67% of Clifton Bay Investments

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 19 of 20: exhibit a: 4 silos for recovery purposes

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - SBF owns 53% of WRS, 75% of FTX trading, 90% of Alameda, & 67% of Clifton Bay Investments
    #ftx-sbf-chapter-11-court#ftx#sbf
    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture

    @legalpdf

    Legal PDF

    react to story with heart

    FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 19 of 20.

    Feature Image: “White boy majority shareholder”, Midjourney AI

    Exhibit A - Four Silos for Recovery Purposes

    image

    Read the last part here


    Legal PDF HackerNoon profile picture
    by Legal PDF @legalpdf.Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read My Stories
    Lisk

    Build JavaScript Blockchain Apps Easily with Lisk!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    'Each of the Silos was controlled by Mr. Bankman-Fried'
    Published at Nov 18, 2022 by legalpdf #ftx
    Article Thumbnail
    An Anti-Sandwich Tool for Ethereum and BSC - With 10,000 $HKLS Airdrop Pool for Beta Users
    Published at Jan 04, 2023 by hackless #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    Deep Diving into DeFi: A Closer Look at Decentralized Finance
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by gabrielmanga #defi
    Article Thumbnail
    How We Prepared for the Alameda Research Attack
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by pavlokarapinka #alameda
    Article Thumbnail
    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Sets the Record Straight
    Published at Jan 03, 2023 by techtweeter #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Top 10 Web3 Events You Should Attend in Jan-May 2023
    Published at Jan 02, 2023 by annalooksup #web3
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa