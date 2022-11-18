SBF owns 53% of WRS, 75% of FTX trading, 90% of Alameda, & 67% of Clifton Bay Investments

\n:::tip\nFTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of __[HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series](https://hackernoon.com/u/legalpdf?ref=hackernoon.com)__. You can jump to any part in this filing __[here](https://hackernoon.com/preview/WsTypZ2Idjce9Os24acD?ref=hackernoon.com)__. This is part 19 of 20. \n\n:::\n\n*Feature Image: “White boy majority shareholder”, Midjourney AI*\n\n## Exhibit A - Four Silos for Recovery Purposes\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/Rd8z9ArVMycSceC003hxVrAXoj23-dy93r7w.png)\n\n\n:::tip\nRead the last part [here](https://hackernoon.com/preview/fDogrRowzXTIMrtvOVhB?ref=hackernoon.com)\n\n:::\n\n\\\n