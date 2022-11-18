Hacker's gonna hack.

FTX + SBF Chapter 11 (Bankruptcy) Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series . You can jump to any part in this filing here . This is part 17 of 20





III. ACTION TAKEN SINCE MR. BANKMAN-FRIED’S DEPARTURE

J- Access to Data





75. The Debtors have cryptocurrency, digital assets and other critically sensitive data in repositories that have been the subject of unauthorized attempts to access. The Debtors have implemented certain defensive measures. The Debtors have been advised that attempts to access this property of the estate may create a risk of its loss to unauthorized persons. The Debtors expect to seek special relief from the Court to authorize measures to access this information as safely as possible. The Debtors are unable to create a list of their top 50 creditors that includes customers without access to the data repositories at issue, and may seek related relief from the Court as well if the problem cannot be promptly resolved.





