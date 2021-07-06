Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Support Is Officially Ending After Over Two Years

It looks like that's all she wrote for Mortal Kombat 11. Game developer NetherRealm Studios announced this week that DLC and character support for the game is now coming to an end.

With the announcement, NetherRealm is moving on to focus on the studio's next project, which is currently unknown. Besides the Mortal Kombat franchise, the studio has also developed the Injustice game series and mobile titles, such as WWE Immortals and Batman: Arkham City Lockdown.

This shouldn't really come as a huge shock and a big surprise. Mortal Kombat 11 was first released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in April 2019 over two years ago. So, at the very least, players got over two years of a steady stream of support and DLC for the game. Mortal Kombat 11 also had a strong presence in the eSports scene as well.

After earning the Best Fighting Game Award at the 2020 Game Awards, selling millions of copies and overall strong reviews, Mortal Kombat 11 can't be seen as anything other than a smashing success.

The game started off with 25 base characters, and the DLC releases included 12 characters over the life of the game. Special guest characters for MK11 included Spawn, RoboCop, John Rambo (voiced by Sylvester Stallone), The Terminator and The Joker. Other DLC characters included such classic MK characters as Shang Tsung (voiced by Cary Hiroyuki Tagawa), Nightwolf, Sindel and Mileena.

Last November also saw the release of a Klassic MK Movie skin pack, featuring DLC skins based on the 1995 movie versions of Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and Raiden voiced by the actors from the film: Linden Ashby, Bridgette Wilson and Christopher Lambert, respectively. Additionally, last November saw the launch of Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition, an enhanced version of the game with all of its DLC content and available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In summation, Mortal Kombat 11 has had a pretty good run and line of support from NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Interactive. Since NetherRealm relaunched the iconic Mortal Kombat series with 2011's Mortal Kombat, the studio has switched between the mainline Mortal Kombat series and Injustice.

Injustice: Gods Among Us was released in 2013. Mortal Kombat X was released in 2015. Injustice 2 came out in 2017, and Mortal Kombat 11 dropped in 2019. That would appear to suggest the next game for NetherRealm could be a new installment for Injustice if the pattern is followed, unless NetherRealm is planning to introduce a new IP or a new fighting game adaptation.

The tweet from NetherRealm's announcement on the game is available below:

