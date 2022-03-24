metaverse SWOT analysis

A Metaverse SWOT for “Minecraft” as a competitive force in the metaverse market when considering modern technologies. Strengths: Extendable game with an abstract codebase, player customization on game, avatar, and server. Weaknesses: Per-server economies, short server life, low resource vanilla gameplay. High dollar market with nft ecosystem. Expensive Pay-to-Play licensing. Expensive to play. Legal landscape. Legal landscape. Strong community. Interoperability of plugins.

WTF, ok, let’s SWOT random stuff! 😵

My friend says we need to establish some goals for this article.





Why are we SWOTting metaverse, and who gives a f*ck?

A bad joke I stole

There’s a bar…





Minecraft, The Sandbox, and other walk in.





The bartender says… What will you have?

Minecraft says: I’ll have a fully customizable game meant for extension built in a completely modifiable infinite world.

And it can be run on a sovereign server with our account infrastructure.

The Sandbox says: I’ll also have a voxel game meant to be extended with plugins. + NFT items and a token based land economy.

A hypothetical says: I’d like to build worlds/items and invite my friends with minimal friction using web browsers.

NFT is cool but am bRoEk.





What was the joke?

Lol… I didn’t get that far.





I want to talk about sandbox games, the metaverse, and where I wish it could go for me.





Because I want to play a game, I can’t find a game that’s consistently fun in MMO fashion.





I’m also seeing how well I can SWOT stuff.

A Metaverse SWOT for Minecraft

This is my SWOT for Minecraft as a competitive force in the metaverse market when considering modern technologies.

STRENGTHS WEAKNESSES 1) Extendable abstract game.

2) Player customization.

3) Completely modifiable world.

4) Strong community.

5) Interoperability of plugins.

6) Low resource vanilla gameplay. 1) Per-server economies.

2) Typically short server life.

3) Non-existent interoperability for items.

4) High-resource as modified gameplay.

5) The lost opportunity for load-and-play.

6) Expensive Pay-to-Play licensing.

7) Non-converting player base (bedrock). OPPORTUNITIES THREATS 1) A massive creator ecosystem.

2) Extending economy to NFT items.

3) Connected to Microsoft suite.

4) Extending into AR/VR.

5) Rebranding to Minecraft200.0 1) Fresh redesigns based on MC.

2) interoperable item ecosystems.

3) Open-sourced competitive games.

4) High-liquidity web3 projects.

5) The difficulty of many modifications.

6) Advancing technology.

A metaverse SWOT for The Sandbox

This is my SWOT for Minecraft as a competitive force in the metaverse market when considering modern technologies.

STRENGTHS WEAKNESSES 1) Extendable abstract game.

2) Player customization.

3) Massive creator item ecosystem.

4) Strong community.

5) High dollar market.

6) Low resource vanilla gameplay.

7) Items as NFT interoperability. 1) Main server with a non-editable world.

2) High-resource gameplay.

3) An expensive to buy land economy.

4) Limited gameplay and existing extensions.

5) The lost opportunity for load-and-play.

6) Expensive Pay-to-Play called “Play-to-Earn”. OPPORTUNITIES THREATS 1) Build games in the game.

2) Interoperability of plugins.

3) Metaverse social profiles.

4) Extending from software into AR/VR reality.

5) Partnership with VR/Meta verses. 1) Low resource gameplay

2) Free-to-play and Free-to-win gameplay.

3) Open-sourced competitive games.

4) Legal landscape.

5) Web3 market volatility.

6) Limited extensibility compared to Minecraft.

A metaverse SWOT for a web game

This is my SWOT for Iconian as a competitive force in the metaverse market when considering modern technologies.

(Iconian is a made-up game title on the premise of being played at domain.com)

STRENGTHS WEAKNESSES 1) Extendable abstract game.

2) Player customization.

3) WebGL as visual trickery.

4) High dollar market with NFT.

5) Items as NFT interoperability.

6) Free-to-play and Free-to-win gameplay.

7) Non-device limited.

8) Land economy + ( x.com/aparment?=0 ). 1) Little intensive gameplay experience.

2) Limited gameplay while pre-extensions.

3) Doesn’t exist. OPPORTUNITIES THREATS 1) Build your extension of the map & game.

2) Interoperability of plugins.

3) Metaverse social profiles.

4) Social focus + social networks.

5) Extending from web to software game.

6) Partnership with AR/VR metas.

7) Open-sourced in common language. 1) Voxel sandbox games ran on software.

2) More powerful gameplay experiences.

3) Crypto volatility and legal landscape.

4) Limited extensibility.

5) Slow to market. Competitors who read this.

What do I hope for?

I want to play a game through my browser.

I will probably play The Sandbox more when there is an actual economy for extensions and quests.

It is a cool demonstration of placing WYSIWYG-created voxel items in a virtual world with an nft land economy that I can’t afford.

Metaverse Features

I want to invite friends without convincing them to download software. So instead, link to my site, and load it into my game apartment.





I want to see interesting social events and have the ability to meet like-minded tech people through an immersive developing marketplace.





I would like to easily showcase my portfolio as a game room… for what that is worth.





Meaning…

In a game I want-





My Figma idea board with PDF preview or clickable hyperlink to a broader visual experience.





I want to showcase my blog/articles on a clickable rotating picture frame redirecting to my post.





Meaning…





I want to create items and have the ability to display them without paying to mint on-chain or worry about not being published.

Unrelated to Metaverse

Internet Identity Profile

As it relates to creating an Online Identity profile… I want to minify my entire social media experience to a single, simplified platform. I like that platform to not just talk about NFT or their blockchain $coin price.





I don’t mind if the avatar for a future Keybase profile is an 8bit character. I care how easily I can use the features they provide and the quality of the network for socializing.





I not only wish that game chat could be optionally threaded. But that it also took player locations and game servers to create Discord group chat out of a text-based game chat.

(Decentralization vs. The World) where (The World != pure) is #web4

I don’t mind that Keybase also provides non-decentralized key and account systems. I see a place for centralized or semi-centralized competing systems like the FIDO2 alliance.





In fact- I don’t see #web3 as a realistic solution.

Rather a pure ideology for decentralization.





I prefer referring to #web4 as a co-existing ecosystem of FIDO-like and DeCe-like projects and products.









That is, prioritizing the consumer preference to reign as de facto King.







