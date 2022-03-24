metaverse SWOT analysis

All my TL;DR is AI generated
My friend says we need to establish some goals for this article.
Why are we SWOTting metaverse, and who gives a f*ck?
There’s a bar…
Minecraft, The Sandbox, and other walk in.
What will you have?
I’ll have a fully customizable game meant for extension built in a completely modifiable infinite world.
And it can be run on a sovereign server with our account infrastructure.
I’ll also have a voxel game meant to be extended with plugins. + NFT items and a token based land economy.
I’d like to build worlds/items and invite my friends with minimal friction using web browsers.
NFT is cool but am bRoEk.
Lol… I didn’t get that far.
I want to talk about sandbox games, the metaverse, and where I wish it could go for me.
Because I want to play a game, I can’t find a game that’s consistently fun in MMO fashion.
I’m also seeing how well I can SWOT stuff.
This is my SWOT for Minecraft as a competitive force in the metaverse market when considering modern technologies.
|
STRENGTHS
|
WEAKNESSES
|
1) Extendable abstract game.
|
1) Per-server economies.
|
OPPORTUNITIES
|
THREATS
|
1) A massive creator ecosystem.
|
1) Fresh redesigns based on MC.
|
STRENGTHS
|
WEAKNESSES
|
1) Extendable abstract game.
|
1) Main server with a non-editable world.
|
OPPORTUNITIES
|
THREATS
|
1) Build games in the game.
|
1) Low resource gameplay
This is my SWOT for Iconian as a competitive force in the metaverse market when considering modern technologies.
(Iconian is a made-up game title on the premise of being played at domain.com)
|
STRENGTHS
|
WEAKNESSES
|
1) Extendable abstract game.
|
1) Little intensive gameplay experience.
|
OPPORTUNITIES
|
THREATS
|
1) Build your extension of the map & game.
|
1) Voxel sandbox games ran on software.
I want to play a game through my browser.
I will probably play The Sandbox more when there is an actual economy for extensions and quests.
It is a cool demonstration of placing WYSIWYG-created voxel items in a virtual world with an nft land economy that I can’t afford.
I want to invite friends without convincing them to download software. So instead, link to my site, and load it into my game apartment.
I want to see interesting social events and have the ability to meet like-minded tech people through an immersive developing marketplace.
I would like to easily showcase my portfolio as a game room… for what that is worth.
Meaning…
In a game I want-
My Figma idea board with PDF preview or clickable hyperlink to a broader visual experience.
I want to showcase my blog/articles on a clickable rotating picture frame redirecting to my post.
Meaning…
I want to create items and have the ability to display them without paying to mint on-chain or worry about not being published.
As it relates to creating an Online Identity profile… I want to minify my entire social media experience to a single, simplified platform. I like that platform to not just talk about NFT or their blockchain $coin price.
I don’t mind if the avatar for a future Keybase profile is an 8bit character. I care how easily I can use the features they provide and the quality of the network for socializing.
I not only wish that game chat could be optionally threaded. But that it also took player locations and game servers to create Discord group chat out of a text-based game chat.
I don’t mind that Keybase also provides non-decentralized key and account systems. I see a place for centralized or semi-centralized competing systems like the FIDO2 alliance.
In fact- I don’t see #web3 as a realistic solution.
Rather a pure ideology for decentralization.
I prefer referring to #web4 as a co-existing ecosystem of FIDO-like and DeCe-like projects and products.
That is, prioritizing the consumer preference to reign as de facto King.