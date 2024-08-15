Search icon
    Microsoft Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Willful Copyright Infringement in Copilot and ChatGPT

    Microsoft Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Willful Copyright Infringement in Copilot and ChatGPT

    August 15th, 2024
    Count II of the lawsuit accuses Microsoft of willful copyright infringement under 17 U.S.C. § 501. The plaintiff alleges that Microsoft downloaded, encoded, and reproduced copyrighted works verbatim or nearly verbatim, and also abridged these works in response to Copilot and ChatGPT prompts.
    The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. v. OpenAI Court Filing, retrieved on June 27, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 12 of 18.

    Count II: Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501 by Defendant Microsoft

    124. The above paragraphs are incorporated by reference into this Count.


    125. Plaintiff owns the exclusive rights to the Registered Works under 17 U.S.C. § 106.


    126. Upon information and belief, Defendant Microsoft infringed Plaintiff’s exclusive rights in the Registered Works by downloading those works from the internet.


    127. Upon information and belief, Defendant Microsoft infringed Plaintiff’s exclusive rights in the Registered Works by encoding the Registered Works in computer memory.


    128. Upon information and belief, Defendant Microsoft infringed Plaintiff’s exclusive rights in the Registered Works by regurgitating those works verbatim or nearly verbatim in response to prompts by Copilot users.


    129. Upon information and belief, Defendant Microsoft infringed Plaintiff’s exclusive rights in the Registered Works by producing significant amounts of material from those works in response to prompts by ChatGPT users.


    130. Defendant Microsoft infringed Plaintiff’s exclusive rights in the Registered Works by abridging those works in response to prompts by Copilot users.


    131. Upon information and belief, Defendant Microsoft’s infringements were willful and with full knowledge of Plaintiff’s rights in the Registered Works.


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on June 27, 2024, motherjones.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


