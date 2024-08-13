Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Why New York Is the Chosen Venue for the CIR Lawsuit Against OpenAIby@legalpdf

    Why New York Is the Chosen Venue for the CIR Lawsuit Against OpenAI

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesAugust 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The lawsuit filed by the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) against Microsoft and OpenAI is being handled in New York. The court has jurisdiction under the Copyright Act and DMCA, with venue in New York justified by the defendants' business activities and previous consent. The defendants' offices and operations in New York, along with their failure to contest jurisdiction, make this district the appropriate venue for the case.
    featured image - Why New York Is the Chosen Venue for the CIR Lawsuit Against OpenAI
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture

    The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. v. OpenAI Court Filing, retrieved on June 27, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 3 of 18.

    JURISDICTION AND VENUE

    30. The Court has subject matter jurisdiction under 28 U.S.C. §§ 1331 and 1338(a) because this action arises under the Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 101, et seq., including as amended by the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.


    31. Jurisdiction over Defendants is proper because they have purposefully availed themselves of New York to conduct their business. Defendants maintain offices and employ staff in New York who, upon information and belief, were engaged in training and/or marketing of ChatGPT and/or Copilot, and thus in the removal of Plaintiff’s copyright management information as discussed in this Complaint and/or the sale of products to New York residents resulting from that removal. Defendants consented to personal jurisdiction in this Court in at least Authors Guild v. OpenAI Inc., 23-cv-08292. They further waived any challenge to personal jurisdiction in this District by declining to contest it in their first pre-answer motions in The New York Times Company v. Microsoft Corporation, 23-cv-11195, Raw Story Media, Inc. v. OpenAI, Inc., No. 24-cv-01514 (OpenAI Defendants only), The Intercept Media, Inc. v. OpenAI, Inc., No. 24-cv-01515, and Daily News v. Microsoft Corporation, No. 24-cv-03285.


    32. CIR also has one of its main offices in this District in New York, NY, further demonstrating that the injuries occurred in this District.


    33. Venue is proper under 28 U.S.C. § 1400(a) because Defendants or their agents reside or may be found in this District.


    34. Venue is also proper under 28 U.S.C. § 1391(b)(2) because a substantial part of the acts or omissions giving rise to Plaintiff’s claims occurred in this District. Specifically, Defendants employ staff in New York who, upon information and belief, were engaged in the activities alleged in this Complaint.


    35. Defendants consented to venue in this District in at least Authors Guild v. OpenAI Inc., 23-cv-08292. They further waived any challenge to venue in this District by declining to contest it in their first pre-answer motions in The New York Times Company v. Microsoft Corporation, 23-cv-11195, Raw Story Media, Inc. v. OpenAI, Inc., No. 24-cv-01514 (OpenAI Defendants only), The Intercept Media, Inc. v. OpenAI, Inc., No. 24-cv-01515, and Daily News v. Microsoft Corporation, No. 24-cv-03285.


    Continue Reading Here.

    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on June 27, 2024, motherjones.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases@legalpdf
    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
    Read my storiesLegalPDF.tech

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #ai-copyright-infringement #cir-v.-openai #ai-plagiarism #ai-training-data #openai-copyright-lawsuit #openai-dmca-violation #ai-ethics #ai-and-ip

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Uber: PAGA Plaintiff No Different Than A Member of the General Public
    by legalpdf
    Feb 02, 2024
    #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Copyright Your AI Creations
    by julieplavnik
    Sep 30, 2023
    #generative-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Center for Investigative Reporting Sues OpenAI in New York Federal Court
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Article Thumbnail
    The Center for Investigative Reporting Claims OpenAI Exploited Its Work Without Permission
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Article Thumbnail
    Is ChatGPT a Liar? Oldest Non-profit Newsroom Files Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against OpenAI
    by legalpdf
    Aug 13, 2024
    #ai-copyright-infringement
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas