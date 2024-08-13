Search icon
    Center for Investigative Reporting Sues OpenAI in New York Federal Courtby@legalpdf
    122 reads

    Center for Investigative Reporting Sues OpenAI in New York Federal Court

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesAugust 13th, 2024
    The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. has sued OpenAI and Microsoft, accusing them of unauthorized use and regurgitation of copyrighted journalistic works. The lawsuit, filed on June 27, 2024, in the Southern District of New York, includes claims of copyright infringement and removal of copyright management information.
    featured image - Center for Investigative Reporting Sues OpenAI in New York Federal Court
    new york federal court Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    Legal PDF: Tech Court Cases HackerNoon profile picture

    The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. v. OpenAI Court Filing, retrieved on June 14, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.


    Case Number: 1:24-cv-04872

    Plaintiffs: The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc.

    Defendant: OpenAI

    Filing Date: June 27, 2024

    Location: United States District Court Southern District of New York

    Table of Content

    Nature of this Action

    Parties

    Jurisdiction and Venue

    Plaintiff's Copyright-Protected Works of Journalism

    Defendant's Unauthorized use of Plaintiff's Works in their Training sets

    Defendant's unauthorized regurgitation of Copyright-Protected Works of Journalism

    Defendant's Unlawful Abridgement of Plaintiff's Works

    Defendant's Intentional Removal of Copyright Management Information from Plaintiff's Works in their Training Sets

    Defendant's Collaboration in Infringing Plaintiff's Copyright, Unlawfully Removing Copyright Management Information, and Unlawfully Distributing Plaintiff's Works Copyright Management Information Removed

    Defendant's Actual and Constructive Knowledge of their Violations

    Count I – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501 by OpenAI Defendants

    Count II: Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501 by Defendant Microsoft

    Count III: Contributory Copyright Infringement by All Defendants

    Count IV – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(1) by OpenAI Defendants

    Count V – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(3) by OpenAI Defendants

    Count VI – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(1) by Defendant Microsoft

    Count VII – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(3) by Defendant Microsoft

    Prayer for Relief and Jury Demand


    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on June 27, 2024, motherjones.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

