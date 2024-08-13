Center for Investigative Reporting Sues OpenAI in New York Federal Court

The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. v. OpenAI Court Filing, retrieved on June 14, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is the table of links with all parts.
Case Number: 1:24-cv-04872
Plaintiffs: The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc.
Defendant: OpenAI
Filing Date: June 27, 2024
Location: United States District Court Southern District of New York
Plaintiff's Copyright-Protected Works of Journalism
Defendant's Unauthorized use of Plaintiff's Works in their Training sets
Defendant's unauthorized regurgitation of Copyright-Protected Works of Journalism
Defendant's Unlawful Abridgement of Plaintiff's Works
Defendant's Intentional Removal of Copyright Management Information from Plaintiff's Works in their Training Sets
Defendant's Collaboration in Infringing Plaintiff's Copyright, Unlawfully Removing Copyright Management Information, and Unlawfully Distributing Plaintiff's Works Copyright Management Information Removed
Defendant's Actual and Constructive Knowledge of their Violations
Count I – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501 by OpenAI Defendants
Count II: Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501 by Defendant Microsoft
Count III: Contributory Copyright Infringement by All Defendants
Count IV – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(1) by OpenAI Defendants
Count V – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(3) by OpenAI Defendants
Count VI – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(1) by Defendant Microsoft
Count VII – Violation of 17 U.S.C. § 1202(b)(3) by Defendant Microsoft
Prayer for Relief and Jury Demand
About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.
This court case retrieved on June 27, 2024, motherjones.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.