    OpenAI Accused of Facilitating Copyright Infringement Through LLM Development and Training

    OpenAI Accused of Facilitating Copyright Infringement Through LLM Development and Training

    by Legal PDF: Tech Court CasesAugust 15th, 2024
    Count III accuses OpenAI and Microsoft of contributory copyright infringement. The plaintiff claims that the defendants assisted in direct infringement by developing and training language models that distribute unlicensed copies and abridgements of copyrighted works. The case asserts that the defendants were aware of these violations due to their development and testing processes.
    The Center for Investigative Reporting Inc. v. OpenAI Court Filing, retrieved on June 27, 2024, is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This part is 13 of 18.

    132. The above paragraphs are incorporated by reference into this Count.


    133. In the alternative, to the extent a user may be liable as a direct infringer based on output of ChatGPT and/or Copilot, Defendants materially contributed to and directly assisted with the direct infringement by those users by jointly developing LLMs capable of distributing unlicensed copies and abridgements of the Registered Works, building and training LLMs using the Registered Works, and deciding what content is emitted by their products through the process of training them and developing them to conduct synthetic searching.


    134. Defendants knew or had reason to know of the direct infringement by their users because Defendants undertake extensive efforts in developing, testing, or troubleshooting their models, (as to the OpenAI Defendants) have admitted that their products regurgitate material in response to user prompts, and have agreed to defend and indemnify certain of their users for copyright violations only when the users are using the products according to terms specified by Defendants.


    About HackerNoon Legal PDF Series: We bring you the most important technical and insightful public domain court case filings.


    This court case retrieved on June 27, 2024, motherjones.com is part of the public domain. The court-created documents are works of the federal government, and under copyright law, are automatically placed in the public domain and may be shared without legal restriction.


