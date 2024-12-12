MEXC Deepens Support For SUI Ecosystem With Suilend Token launch

Seychelles, December 12, 2024 – MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the launch of the lending protocol Suilend (SEND) at 05:00 (UTC), accompanied by Token Airdrop rewards. Empowering The SUI Ecosystem Through Innovation As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, MEXC remains committed to fostering innovation and supporting emerging blockchain ecosystems. Its partnership with the SUI ecosystem includes the successful listings of top-tier projects like DEEP and NS, which attracted over 21,918 participants through previous Token Airdrop campaigns. The listing of SEND marks another step in MEXC’s mission to empower the SUI ecosystem and connect global users with high-quality blockchain projects. By bringing SEND to its platform, MEXC continues to fulfill its brand promise of enabling seamless access to the latest blockchain innovations. About Suilend Suilend, a cornerstone of DeFi on the Sui blockchain, has rapidly established itself as a leading lending protocol since its launch in March 2024. Its Sui DeFi Suite—featuring lending, liquid staking tokens (LSTs), swaps, and AMMs—contributes significantly to the ecosystem’s growth. Suilend's native token, SEND, has a total supply of 100 million. Community initiatives account for 65% of the allocation, with 40% distributed via Mdrops airdrops to early users, Points holders, and NFT owners. Celebrate the SEND Launch With a Prize Pool of 85,000 SEND & 50,000 USDT To celebrate the launch of Suilend, MEXC is introducing three exclusive activities offering generous rewards, starting December 12, 2024, at 02:00 (UTC). These activities provide participants with the opportunity to win SEND tokens, USDT bonuses, and other exciting benefits—tailored for both new and experienced users. These activities include: Event 1: Deposit and Share 70,000 SEND. Deposit 25 SEND or 100 USDT to qualify. Trade SEND/USDT (100 USDT) or SEND perpetual contracts (500 USDT) to earn 25 SEND each (limited to 1,400 users per activity). Event 2: Futures Trading Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses. The top 2,000 users with trading volumes over 20,000 USDT will share the pool, with rewards ranging from 10 USDT to 5,000 USDT. Event 3: Invite new users and share 15,000 SEND (first-come, first-served). Earn 25 SEND per referral for inviting new users who complete Event 1, up to 500 SEND per referrer . The easiest way to trending crypto Recognized for its rapid listing of trending tokens, MEXC has broadened its portfolio with the addition of Suilend (SEND). The SEND/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on December 12, 2024, at 05:00 (UTC), followed by the introduction of the SEND USDT perpetual contract in the perpetual futures section at 05:10 (UTC), offering adjustable leverage from 1x to 50x with both cross and isolated margin modes. About MEXC Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding. For more information, visit the MEXC official website, and join the community on X and Telegram. This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here Seychelles, December 12, 2024 – MEXC , the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the launch of the lending protocol Suilend (SEND) at 05:00 (UTC), accompanied by Token Airdrop rewards. MEXC MEXC Suilend (SEND) Suilend (SEND) Empowering The SUI Ecosystem Through Innovation As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, MEXC remains committed to fostering innovation and supporting emerging blockchain ecosystems. Its partnership with the SUI ecosystem includes the successful listings of top-tier projects like DEEP and NS, which attracted over 21,918 participants through previous Token Airdrop campaigns. The listing of SEND marks another step in MEXC’s mission to empower the SUI ecosystem and connect global users with high-quality blockchain projects. By bringing SEND to its platform, MEXC continues to fulfill its brand promise of enabling seamless access to the latest blockchain innovations. About Suilend Suilend, a cornerstone of DeFi on the Sui blockchain , has rapidly established itself as a leading lending protocol since its launch in March 2024. Its Sui DeFi Suite—featuring lending, liquid staking tokens (LSTs), swaps, and AMMs—contributes significantly to the ecosystem’s growth. Sui blockchain Sui blockchain Suilend's native token, SEND, has a total supply of 100 million. Community initiatives account for 65% of the allocation, with 40% distributed via Mdrops airdrops to early users, Points holders, and NFT owners. Celebrate the SEND Launch With a Prize Pool of 85,000 SEND & 50,000 USDT To celebrate the launch of Suilend, MEXC is introducing three exclusive activities offering generous rewards, starting December 12, 2024, at 02:00 (UTC). These activities provide participants with the opportunity to win SEND tokens, USDT bonuses, and other exciting benefits—tailored for both new and experienced users. exclusive activities exclusive activities USDT USDT These activities include: Event 1: Deposit and Share 70,000 SEND. Event 1: Deposit and Share 70,000 SEND. Deposit 25 SEND or 100 USDT to qualify. Trade SEND/USDT (100 USDT) or SEND perpetual contracts (500 USDT) to earn 25 SEND each (limited to 1,400 users per activity). Event 2: Futures Trading Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses. Event 2: Futures Trading Challenge — Trade to Share 50,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses. The top 2,000 users with trading volumes over 20,000 USDT will share the pool, with rewards ranging from 10 USDT to 5,000 USDT. Event 3: Invite new users and share 15,000 SEND (first-come, first-served). Event 3: Invite new users and share 15,000 SEND (first-come, first-served). Earn 25 SEND per referral for inviting new users who complete Event 1, up to 500 SEND per referrer . The easiest way to trending crypto Recognized for its rapid listing of trending tokens, MEXC has broadened its portfolio with the addition of Suilend (SEND). The SEND/USDT trading market officially launched in the Innovation Zone on December 12, 2024, at 05:00 (UTC), followed by the introduction of the SEND USDT perpetual contract in the perpetual futures section at 05:10 (UTC), offering adjustable leverage from 1x to 50x with both cross and isolated margin modes. leverage from 1x to 50x leverage from 1x to 50x About MEXC Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding. For more information, visit the MEXC official website , and join the community on X and Telegram . MEXC official website MEXC official website X X Telegram Telegram This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here