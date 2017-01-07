Messaging Is The One Thing People Do More Than Anything Else On Their Phone

814 reads

@ peter.e.schroeder Peter Schroeder Head of Marketing

“This is where it’s happening and it’s a once in a generation opportunity to build it.” — David Marcus, VP of messaging products at Facebook

Ever wonder what those damn kids are doing on their phones all the time? Chances are, they are probably sending messages to all their friends.

Don’t believe me? According to Facebook, people sent 63 billion WhatsApp messages on New Year’s Eve. Oh yeah, they are definitely messaging.

The appeal of messaging isn’t hard to understand. There has always been a fear of face-to-face communication with people outside of your ‘inner circle’. Messaging apps have removed the face-to-face fear people have, by allowing them to think about, customize, and perfect messages before sending them.

The Evolution of Selfies

Not to mention, apps like Snapchat make it entertaining to send messages! People flock to new messaging apps because they are always looking for a new way to communicate with their friends.

Messaging apps like Snapchat center around personal messages. These P2P (peer-to-peer) messages are what people are looking for. The people who use apps like Snapchat realize social media has been flooded by generalization, solicitation, and propaganda.

Though Snapchat and other messaging apps center around P2P, they also give you the option to share your messages to all of your friends through their ‘Stories’ feature. These options give people the perfect balance of personalized messaging and mass sharing.

When one falls, another rises.

The downfall of social media is what has lead to the meteoric rise in messaging. As people migrate away from social media, they are picking up messaging apps.

Much like in the United States, China is seeing the same trend with their super app WeChat. The transition to messaging is happening on a global scale.

To most people’s surprise, messaging apps have surpassed social media in active users. In reality, people are beginning to transition away from email, look to use encrypted communication methods, and express themselves creatively through their messages.

Messaging Apps Have Surpassed Social Networks

Much like a Phoenix rises from the ashes, as one form of communication falls another one will always rise from the ashes.

Sorry social media, but no good thing lasts forever. People need change and the thirst for new communication methods will never end.

So what’s next?

Expect Snapchat to continue their unparalleled tear of success. This is just the tip of the iceberg for Snapchat, as they move forward towards their IPO (initial public offering) in 2017.

We have already seen Instagram release their ‘Snapchat lookalike’, which is Instagram Stories. If Instagram stories can pick up traction, there may be a heated battle between them and Snapchat.

As these messaging apps dominate, expect to see something new and never seen before! Much like Snapchat was a brand new idea; there will be a day where it is replaced by something new and exciting. Be on the lookout for what could be the next big thing.

Since I recognize this opportunity, I have decided to develop a messaging app.

The app I am developing will combine all forms of communication into one simple application. This will help people digest and send messages / emails from one central location.

I am currently in the early stages of development for my unified messaging platform, which I have named UNUM messenger.

I plan to launch UNUM messenger in March of 2017 as a Beta. If you would like to be notified when UNUM messenger launches, you can sign up here.

Any and all feedback is appreciated!

If you would like to follow me on my journey, be sure to follow me here on Medium. Also, If you liked this article be sure to like it!