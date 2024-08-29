MEET48 GIPR2 Idols performed At Fantasy Bullish Night with Steve Aoki, Ignited The WebX 2024

TOKYO, Japan, August 29th, 2024/Chainwire/--On the evening of August 27, MEET48, in collaboration with partners such as Line Next, hosted the official opening party of Japan’s WebX, the Fantasy Bullish Night.





The event featured the Top 7 idols from MEET48 GIPR2 voting activity (members of the SNH48 Group) performing on stage with the legendary DJ Steve Aoki, setting the venue ablaze with energy.

Hundreds of fans eagerly awaited the appearance of MEET48 idols

After the MEET48 GIPR2 Top 7 idols performed, the atmosphere reached an unprecedented level of excitement.

Following the MEET48 GIPR2 Top 7 idols, the legendary DJ Steve Aoki continued to deliver a spectacular performance.





Additionally, as a title sponsor of WebX 2024, MEET48, together with the Top 16 idols from the GIPR2 on-chain voting (SNH48 Group members) and the Top 2 amateur group, held a stunning performance on the main stage of WebX at 1:00 PM on August 28.





This event offered a visual and auditory feast combining Web3 technology and entertainment elements, garnering waves of applause and cheers from the audience and drawing attention from industry insiders and the general public alike.

At this year’s WebX exhibition, MEET48 showcased its latest product lineup to attendees, including the mini-game CoinFish from the TON ecosystem, the idol model scene generation AI tool SRMBuildor, and a series of upcoming metaverse community-based games.





These innovations demonstrated the creative applications of combining Web3 and AI technologies, using music and dance to showcase the potential of Web3 in the entertainment sector, and leading the public into a new digital era experience.

On September 4, also in Japan, MEET48 will sponsor the Tokyo tour of the SNH48 Group Top 16, highlighting how MEET48 is expanding its influence through these international events and further advancing its global strategy for virtual idols and Web3.





Beyond Japan, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEET48 will also co-host the large-scale AI+Web3 application Side Event “Back To The Streets” with Hape on the evening of September 18 (https://lu.ma/4srkahil). MEET48 will also participate as a platinum sponsor at Token2049, further demonstrating its strategic layout on a global scale and its key role within the Web3 ecosystem.

It is also noteworthy that BNB Chain’s 4th Anniversary 4YA Ecosystem Celebration has officially announced MEET48 as a partner on its official Twitter and website.





The “MEET48 Appreciation Festival” (MEET48 GIPR2 Top 16 Idol Blind Box NFT) was successfully selected as part of the third week’s celebration event, scheduled to take place from September 9 to 15, with generous rewards and surprises to be unveiled.





The “MEET48 Appreciation Festival” includes four activities:





1. Accumulate points: completing tasks and watch videos to earn points.





2. Exchange for blind boxes: exchanging for GIPR TOP16 blind boxes (support the idol Top 3 video recording).





3. Create gems: holding idol NFTs will automatically generate gem NFTs.





4. Grab red packets: using gem NFTs to participate in weekly red packet activities.





Additionally, the MEET48 WEB3 Appreciation Festival will continue until September 23, and interested users can participate through the MEET48 official website activity page (https://gipr.meet48.xyz/#/activity) or the app.

About MEET48

MEET48 is considered one of the largest Web3 application project teams globally, with a technical and development team of 500 people and a regional operation network covering Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, and Dubai. MEET48 aims to achieve large-scale social adoption of Web3 technology through its AI UGC content ecosystem, focused on AIGC (Animation, IDOL, GAME, and Comics) Gen Z entertainment content, and its graphical, intelligent metaverse social foundation.

