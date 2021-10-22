Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Max Palacios, AI developer

Max is a data scientist and AI developer leading the development of the SmithBot crypto bot trading algorithms. Max is writing for all kinds of audience in blogs and news sites, but also for peer-reviewed scientific journals. He likes to explain complex topics to outsiders and make them interested in new topics. He also likes to educate people on things he believes they should know to be successful in life. Max: "Assuming the role of your readers can be a challenge. But it's essential to write stories they can understand"