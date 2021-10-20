A Guide to Start Trading Cryptocurrencies

1,166 reads

There is a growing interest in cryptocurrencies and ever more investors want to benefit from trading digital assets. But there are a lot of misconceptions amongst new cryptocurrency adopters on how things work in the crypto world. I want to give you easy-to-understand explanations of the basic terminologies and processes behind trading cryptocurrencies on the spot market of an exchange. It is intentionally kept simple and no prerequisites are required. Each cryptocurrency can be exchanged to another cryptocurrency or central bank money. The two currencies to be traded against each other form a pair. For example, if Bitcoin is traded for US-Dollar, these two currencies are a pair.