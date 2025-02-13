Meet Procys, Moxie AI, and Coffey & Consult: HackerNoon Startups of The Week

HackerNoon is back with Startups of The Week! Each week, we pull attention to featured, prominent startups from our exclusive Startups of The Year database . All these startups have been nominated as one of the best in their respective category or region.





This week, we spotlight Procys, Moxie AI, and Coffey & Consult.





Want to be nominated for HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year? Learn how here .





Meet The Startups of The Week

Procys transforms how businesses handle routine tasks by providing automation solutions to streamline businesses’ operations. With ensured efficiency, accuracy, and compliance, Procys is committed to automating 50 billion hours of repetitive work, freeing resources for strategic priorities. Their services include data extraction, invoice processing, and customized automation solutions tailored to specific needs.





Procys has been nominated as one of the best IT Services, SaaS, and Web Development startups.





Support Procys - Vote here !





Founded from the passion for good storytelling and striking visuals, Moxie AI is dedicated to moving small business brands away from safe, conventional strategies by urging clients to embrace bold and out-of-the-box content that truly stands out.





Based in Denver, CO, Moxie AI has been nominated as one of the best startups in Marketing, Creative Agency, and Social Media.





Support Moxie AI - Vote here!





Understanding how technology is a powerful tool for business growth in the digital age, Coffey & Consult sets out to spread their knowledge in digital branding, creating “aha” moments, and guiding clients from initial confusion to harnessing the power of innovations.





Coffey & Consult has been nominated as one of the best startups in Norman, OK; with additional nominations in Consulting, Business Intelligence & Training and Consulting categories.





Support Coffey & Consult - Vote here !





Featured Interview of The Week

Did you know? Being nominated for HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year wins you a free interview where you can share about your startup and its journey, the services it provides and call for community voting! Create your own business page on HackerNoon, and use one of the following interview templates here .





This week, we are looking into the São Paulo Startup Interview. Showcase your startup’s vision, achievements, and development strategies in São Paulo. Provide valuable insights into the São Paulo startup scene, trends, and forecast.





Here’s a quote from Procys in their published interview, telling us what Startups of The Year means to them:





Being part of HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year means recognition for the hard work and innovation that has gone into building Procys. It also gives us a platform to connect with a wider audience, attract potential partners, and share our vision of simplifying and automating document management for businesses worldwide.

We hope this initiative will help us gain visibility and introduce Procys to businesses that are still relying on inefficient, manual processes and could benefit from automation.









Featured Startups Specials Package

Make the most out of Startups of The Year! Create branding buzz and generate leads with HackerNoon’s specifically designed packages . Today we’re introducing the Content Marketing Package .





Content Marketing: 10x Distribution!













With this package, you’ll get:

Your business page with your logo, introduction, call to action, and socials on HackerNoon

3 stories published on HackerNoon, along with editorial support to enhance their impact. Your articles are converted into audio stories and distributed via audio RSS feeds Each story is translated into 12 different languages Social media promotions of your stories

Multiple permanent placements on HackerNoon

Your Evergreen Tech Company News Page



Learn more about this package here.





That will be all for today! Congrats to all the nominated startups, and best of luck with your Startups of The Year 2024 campaign!





Catch y’all later hackers!

The HackerNoon Team

About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many storieshave been written about these daring and rising startups.



The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company News page.





Visit our FAQ page to learn more.





Download our design assets here.



Check out the Startups of the Year Merch Shophere.



HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packagesto solve your marketing challenges.



Wellfound: At Wellfound, we're not just a job board—we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting companies connect to build the future.





Notion: Notion is trusted and loved by thousands of startups as their connected workspace—from building product roadmaps to tracking fundraising. Try Notion with unlimited AI, FREE for up to 6 months, to build and scale your company with one powerful tool. Get your offer now!



Hubspot: If you’re looking for a smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, look no further than HubSpot. Seamlessly connect your data, teams, and customers in one easy-to-use scalable platform that grows with your business.



Bright Data: Startups that leverage public web data can make faster, data-driven decisions, giving them a competitive edge. With Bright Data, businesses can grow from a small operation to an enterprise by harnessing insights at every stage.





Algolia: Algolia NeuralSearch is the world's only combining powerful keyword and natural language processing in a single API.