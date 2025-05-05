Meet Kuwait Mart, Winner of Startups of the Year 2024 in Kuwait City

We’re honored to be named Startup of the Year in Kuwait City! Big thanks to HackerNoon for celebrating our journey at Kuwait Mart.

Tell us about your startup

Kuwait Mart is a homegrown e-commerce platform built to serve customers across Kuwait with speed, trust, and simplicity. We officially launched on April 22, 2025, after months of development using a fully custom-built platform developed entirely in-house..

Our mission is to bridge the gap between quality products and seamless online shopping, offering a platform where customers can confidently explore tech, accessories, and lifestyle items. Our vision is to become the most trusted marketplace in Kuwait—defined by transparency, local partnerships, and a smooth user experience.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world

At its core, Kuwait Mart is about access. We’re reshaping the e-commerce experience in Kuwait by building a marketplace that prioritizes genuine products, clear warranties, and fast delivery, without the usual friction that often comes with local online shopping.

Our long-term goal is to empower both consumers and suppliers within Kuwait, fostering a more efficient and transparent digital economy tailored to the needs of the local market.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Our commitment to trust, speed, and simplicity. We focus on offering only verified products from reliable suppliers, backed by clear warranties and exceptional customer service. With a clean user experience, prompt delivery across Kuwait, and a deep understanding of local shopper needs, Kuwait Mart is built to be a platform customers can rely on—built for today, and ready for tomorrow.

What does it mean for you to win this title?

It’s a huge honor. Being named the Startup of the Year in Kuwait City validates not just our concept, but the hard work and belief our team has put in since day one. It’s a proud moment that motivates us to aim even higher in 2025.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

I’m proud of the people behind Kuwait Mart. Our team is small but fiercely committed. Everyone—from development to support—shares the same energy and belief in our mission. We foster a culture where feedback is fast, decisions are data-driven, and innovation is encouraged at all levels.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Our biggest turning point was the day we integrated with a local payment gateway and went live. Seeing the first orders come in—and fulfilling them successfully—proved that our system worked in the real world. That early validation helped us move with confidence.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

Keep things simple, especially at the start. Don’t overbuild features based on assumptions. Focus on solving real, validated problems. Also, speed matters more than perfection in the early days. Launch, learn, and iterate.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

E-commerce in Kuwait is evolving rapidly, with growing demand for trust, speed, and mobile-first experiences. We’re seeing a clear shift toward platforms that offer localized service with high global standards.

Kuwait Mart is committed to staying ahead by closely monitoring user behavior, embracing emerging technologies, and continuously improving every aspect of the shopping journey—from product discovery to doorstep delivery.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2025?

We see this title as a responsibility to set a positive example—through better practices, better service, and better technology. In 2025, we’ll use this recognition to open new conversations with partners and continue building trust within the e-commerce ecosystem in Kuwait.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

We’re looking to onboard more official brand partners, expand into lifestyle categories, and launch a mobile app tailored for Kuwait’s fast-moving shoppers. Additionally, we plan to roll out smarter logistics integrations to further reduce delivery times.

2024 Has Been a Wild Ride — New Tech, Geopolitics, and Industry Shifts. How Has It Affected Your Startup or Sector?

2024 tested everyone’s adaptability. From AI tools reshaping how we manage content and operations, to shifts in supply chains, we had to stay agile. Rising costs and international uncertainty made us double down on local partnerships and operational efficiency—which, in hindsight, strengthened our foundation.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

HackerNoon has always stood out with its community-driven approach and transparency. The exposure you give startups is meaningful, and this award is a great example of that. We’re thankful to be part of your network.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

Build for trust. Trends come and go, but if your customers and team trust your product and your process, you’ll always have a foundation to grow from.





— Hakem Alhumaidi

CEO & Co-Founder, Kuwait Mart

