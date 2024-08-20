Search icon
    Meet Google Cloud: HackerNoon Company of the Week
    Meet Google Cloud: HackerNoon Company of the Week

    by Company of the Week2mAugust 20th, 2024
    Alphabet’s Google Cloud offers customers computing resources to power their artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads. Google Cloud recently utilized HackerNoon for its content marketing needs, highlighting some exciting courses and features to HackerNoon readers plus an offer to utilize up to $350 in free credits to test, deploy, and explore Google Cloud for 90 days.
    We are back with another Company of the Week feature! Every week, we share an awesome tech brand from our tech company database, making their evergreen mark on the internet. This unique HackerNoon database ranks S&P 500 companies and top startups of the year alike.


    This week, we are proud to present Google Cloud! Alphabet’s Google Cloud offers customers computing resources to power their artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads, capitalizing on the company’s years of experience running and managing large (dare we say, humongous!) servers.


    Want to be featured on HackerNoon’s Company of the Week? Request Your Tech Company Page on HackerNoon!



    Google Cloud <> HackerNoon Tech Community

    Google Cloud recently utilized HackerNoon for its content marketing needs, highlighting some exciting courses and features to HackerNoon readers plus an offer to utilize up to $350 in free credits to test, deploy, and explore Google Cloud for 90 days. You can check out some of their recent posts below:



    Learn How You Can Book a Spot on HackerNoon’s Billboard


    Meet Google Cloud: #FunFacts

    We thought it would be interesting if we asked Gemini to tell us some fun little facts about Google Cloud. Here’s what it said:


    Did you know that Google Cloud powers the search engine giant's own services like Google Search, YouTube, and Gmail? That's right, the same technology that helps you find cat videos also runs some of the world's busiest websites!


    How about this: Google Cloud's enterprise data warehouse, BigQuery, is so powerful that it can process over 110 terabytes of data per second! That's like streaming thousands of high-definition movies simultaneously. 🤯


    Google Cloud is helping to protect endangered species! Many organizations use Google Earth Engine, a cloud computing platform, to analyze satellite imagery and track deforestation, wildlife populations, and other environmental factors. It's like having a super-powered microscope for our planet! 🌍🐼


    How’s that for interesting 😏

    Experience the power of Google Cloud yourself and get $300 + $50 extra free trial credits


    Share Your Company's Story via HackerNoon



    That's all this week, folks! Stay Creative, Stay Iconic.

    The HackerNoon Team


    X

