Maximize Screen Space: Auto Hide Taskbar in Windows 11!

Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11: Whenever we watch a movie on Netflix or Amazon Prime or while playing Games, we prefer Full Screen Mode for the maximum screen size and immersive experience. In the same way, you can maximize your Windows 11 space and have a cleaner and aesthetically pleasing Desktop using the Automatically Hide Taskbar Feature on Windows 11.





Additionally, while doing Presentations and using Focus Mode, the auto hide taskbar on Windows 11 helps reduce unnecessary clutter and notifications. In this article, let’s check out how to automatically hide the Taskbar on Windows 11 using simple steps. Let’s get started.

Advantages of Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11





Auto Hiding Taskbar on Windows 11 may improve the screen size and viewing experience, especially in smaller laptop and tablet screens. This option is purely the user’s preference. Some users prefer a clear and minimalistic Windows 11 Desktop. It can also improve privacy and focus by hiding the desktop elements.

For Individuals with ADHD and Sensory Sensitivity, even small activities can be overwhelming. For example, I get notifications on my WhatsApp icon that is pinned to the Taskbar. Such small actions can be harder to filter out. Hence, auto hide taskbar on Windows 11 may help users to reduce such overwhelming actions.

Different Methods to Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11

The taskbar is an essential part of the Windows 11 experience, offering quick access to apps, settings, and system notifications. However, some users prefer to hide this taskbar for an enhanced experience. The following are the different methods to automatically hide the taskbar on Windows 11.





Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11 using the Windows Settings. Automatically Hide the Taskbar using the Registry and Group Policy Editor. Using PowerShell and creating a custom script.





While there are different methods available, using the Windows Settings is the best, safest, and official method to automatically hide the taskbar on Windows 11. I don’t recommend the other methods as they may not be suitable for normal users.

Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11 using the Windows Settings – Best Way

Go to the Windows Settings using the keyboard shortcut Win Key + I.

using the keyboard shortcut Win Key + I. Click on Personalization from the left pane of the Windows Settings.

Under Personalization, you can find various settings such as Background, Colors, Dynamic Lighting, Lock Screen, Taskbar, Device Usage, and more. Select Taskbar.

Now, scroll down and drop down Taskbar Behaviors.

You can find the option “Automatically Hide the Taskbar“. Enable the checkbox to enable auto hide taskbar on Windows 11.

That’s it. We have successfully enabled the Taskbar Auto Hide Feature on Windows 11.

Is there a Keyboard Shortcut to Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11?

While there is no dedicated keyboard shortcut to access the Auto Hide Taskbar Feature on Windows 11, you can directly access the Taskbar Behavior using the Taskbar Settings. The following are the steps.





Right-click on the Taskbar and click on Taskbar Settings.

This will take you to the Taskbar Behavior in the Windows Settings, directly from where you can quickly access the Automatically Hide Taskbar Feature on Windows 11.

How Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11 works?

When the option is enabled, if there is no activity from the user, Windows usually tracks the mouse usage continuously, and if there is no input from the mouse, then the Taskbar remains hidden. When a program runs, the taskbar may show up momentarily, and if there are no input actions from the user, then the system will hide the taskbar.





If you want to show the taskbar, you can just hover in the bottom section of your screen. This will trigger the taskbar to show up automatically on Windows 11. Kindly refer to the above video.

How to Disable Auto Hide Taskbar on Windows 11?

If you are aware of the enabling process, then disabling this feature on Windows 11 will be simple. However, for a better user understanding, we have listed the steps below.





Go to the Windows Settings .

. From the left pane , click on Personalization .

, click on . Select Taskbar , and proceed with Taskbar Behavior .

, and proceed with . You can find the “Automatically hide the Taskbar” option enabled. Uncheck the checkbox to disable it.

That’s it. Auto Hide Taskbar is turned off on Windows 11.

When does the auto hide taskbar on Windows 11 not function properly?

There are several situations like Multi Monitor Setup, Glitches in the Windows Explorer, Taskbar Overflow, Full Screen Apps not recognized properly by Windows 11 (mostly older games or software), Background App Notifications like Anti Virus notifications may get in-between the effective functioning of the Auto Hide Taskbar feature on Windows 11.





Information on the Go! When the number of applications opened exceeds the available space in the taskbar, then it is called Taskbar Overflow. Windows 11 effectively handles it by introducing a Overflow Menu.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I auto hide only the taskbar on one monitor in a multi-monitor setup?

Currently, the Auto Hide Taskbar Setting is for system-wide and it will affect all the monitors connected. To use different settings for different monitors, you may consider using third-party tools.

Will Auto Hide Taskbar work if I align my taskbar to the left or right, or the top of the screen?

Yes, the Auto Hide Taskbar will work despite its alignment. You don’t have to worry about it.

Can I schedule the Auto Hide Taskbar Feature on Windows 11?

Windows does not allow for built-in scheduling for this feature. However, you can combine the Scheduler and a PowerShell Script to achieve it.

Take Away

The Auto Hide Taskbar feature was first introduced on Windows 1995, and after nearly 30 years, the feature is still convenient and effective that it has been carried forward to the modern Windows 11. As a fellow user, I would like to have my taskbar permanent for my convenience and accessibility. How about you?