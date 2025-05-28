How to Personalize Touchpad Gestures for a Seamless Windows 11 Experience!

by
byVigneshwaran Vijayakumar@vigneshwaran

Founded Winsides.com- A perfect blog for Windows Insides!

May 28th, 2025
featured image - How to Personalize Touchpad Gestures for a Seamless Windows 11 Experience!
    Speed
    Voice
Vigneshwaran Vijayakumar
← Previous

Maximize Screen Space: Auto Hide Taskbar in Windows 11!

Up Next →

Enabling Sudo Command on Windows 11: Here's How

About Author

Vigneshwaran Vijayakumar HackerNoon profile picture
Vigneshwaran Vijayakumar@vigneshwaran

Founded Winsides.com- A perfect blog for Windows Insides!

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#windows#windows-11#touchpad#windows-experience#windows-touchpad-gestures#touchpad-gestures-windows-11#windows-11-tips#windows-11-guide

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories