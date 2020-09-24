3 Best DVD Ripper Software for Windows and Mac

We all know that a DVD ripping software works by transferring a video into DVDs, back up or edit a DVD content, as well as to convert a DVD video into the media player and mobile devices playback.

Given that, if you have plans of ripping DVD content into a hard disk drive, then choosing the best software is a must.

Top 3 Best DVD Ripping Software

There are some software that can rip the DVDs in the market. Of course, most of the free dvd software comes with certain limitations and the following are the top 3 best DVD ripper s for Windows and Mac that you can consider.



1. WonderFox DVD Ripper Pro (PC)

The first DVD Ripping Software that you can try is the WonderFox DVD Ripper Pro. It is one of the highly-recommended DVD rippers since it guarantees high-quality results and excellent performance. The reason behind that is this software’s ability to rip any DVD file into a new digital format for playback purposes on-wall-mounted devices or mobile.

It also has excellent features such as custom settings, editing videos, and so many more to help you achieve high-quality DVD ripping projects and to solve any problem related to it.

Since other commercial DVDs use this platform to embed nonsense content for promotion, this software analyses each title and the disk content to avoid any misconception.

In this way also, you are able to get the main title automatically without making any effort. This feature can give a huge advantage, for you will never do a manual and time-consuming analyst of each disk to know its content.



2. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum (PC)

The next top-recommended DVD ripper software is the WinX DVD Ripper Platinum- developed and released by Digiarty Software Inc. This DVD

ripper is based on Windows and works to transcode and copy any DVD file such as videos, photos, or just file copies.

Also, it can remove any DVD copy protection, which is essential to reach the files stored in a disc. This DVD ripper also offers high-quality performance and outcomes that will surely benefit and help you a lot. It is developed with excellence and vision of making file transfers way easier and convenient compared to before.

One of the most notable features of this is its speed performance when copying files into a disc. With just a matter of seconds, data can be successfully transferred into another storage device, which is the DVD disc.

Another feature that makes this software highly-recommended is its ability to edit videos. If you are going to transfer a video file into a disc, you can add final touches and edits to make it more effective.

3. MacX DVD Ripper Pro (Mac)

The last recommended software when it comes to Mac DVD ripping is the MacX DVD Ripper Pro.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro has been well-known for DVD speed performance. When we talk about speed, it means how fast software or program responds and complete any needed action. Also, it can be on how fast a file is transferred and ripped from a source into a DVD. This kind of feature must be the top priority of software programs like this to ensure that the customers will have an effective and worth its usage.



Conclusions

That is all for the top three DVD ripping software in the market. Each software shows its own and unique features that a consumer might be looking for. In each of the software, it surprisingly highly-effective that can make any ripping project a success.

