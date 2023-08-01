54 Stories To Learn About Computers

Let's learn about via these 54 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Computers /Learn Repo 1. A Guide to Two's Complement: Calculating And Converting For Binary Numbers Modern computers today use a binary number representation system called 'Two's complement'. It is a fixed number of binary digits used in computer calculations. Basic math operations such as addition and subtraction can be performed using the binary rules of addition and subtraction. Two's complement is not a complex scheme and is rather very simple to work with. This system also helps overcome the shortcomings of having to deal with magnitudes. Two's complement can be characterized as: 2. Smaller, Faster, and Cheaper Coding Laptops via AWS My Coding Laptop is Smaller, Faster, and Cheaper than Yours and it lives in an AWS Data Center! 3. I Test, Therefore it Works To put it simply, programmers make it work and testers make it break. The benefits beat the costs in the long run. 4. What Is Bottleneck in PC World In the last article, which you can read here, I was talking about which PC components are crucial for programmers. Basically, I listed all the components to worry about, but I’ve also said that you need to keep the Bottleneck in mind. Because, there’re a lot of people who don’t know what is a bottleneck, in this article, I’ll try to explain what that is. 5. Raspberry Pi 400: $70 Cheapest PC of 2020 for Programming If you have ever wondered if there is any Desktop PC that comes at a very cheap price, you probably wouldn't have looked at Raspberry Pi, no one did. Until now, Raspberry Pi was a compact, small machine with limited performance but it has changed with the arrival of Raspberry Pi 400. Raspberry Pi 400 is a complete personal computer built into the Raspberry Pi Keyboard giving us the cheapest complete computer of all time. 6. Thinking of Humans as a Computer Program 7. Microsoft Urges Users Not to Remove Expired Windows 10 Root Certificate The root Windows certificate expires on December 31, but it is still required for the OS to function properly. 8. Nvidia Vs Amd Graphics Card: Where This Never-ending War Lead Us Photo by Uriel Soberanes on Unsplash 9. 5 Mac Apps with the Largest Service Files Merely removing apps on Mac OS X is not a hard thing to do: drag & drop or just delete to the Trash. But sometimes after such removal on your Mac, there could be left system files, caches, logs, and other debris – called app leftovers. That is why it is better to use special third-party app uninstallers for removing programs from your Mac with all their service files. 10. Linux Desktops and Hardware Enablement - It’s Time for a Change If you told me twenty years ago that Nvidia GPU's would still be a pain in the you-know-what to get working in Linux to this very day, I wouldn't believe you. 11. What is RS232 Communication? As many of you are no doubt aware, it’s not easy to find a modern consumer-grade computer today that would have a classic serial port. However, just because laptop makers stopped adding them doesn’t mean the legacy ports are no longer used nowadays. Being an essential part of medical and networking equipment, serial ports can still be found on a large number of old and new useful devices. 12. Windows 10 New File Recovery Application Microsoft released its own File Recovery Tool in the Windows Store, making it a lot simpler to choose which device you need on the off chance that you lose a significant bit of information on your PC. 13. How To Check What Motherboard I Have The knowledge of the motherboard is essential for you as it helps you to decide whether you should upgrade your drivers or not. And to what extent you can update your drivers. Someone might suggest you look for the information on your computer system, but that is not understandable to all. We will help you in figuring out your query. 14. 3 Best DVD Ripper Software for Windows and Mac We all know that a DVD ripping software works by transferring a video into DVDs, back up or edit a DVD content, as well as to convert a DVD video into the media player and mobile devices playback. 15. Computers on the Farm A computer can be very useful when repetitive analyses are needed or when data storage is important, as with financial records or daily milk output per cow. 16. What to Do Before Selling a Computer Planning to sell your computer? Here's everything you need to know to get it done right. 17. How to Choose a Microcomputer System Many computer experts strongly recommend against buying a computer first and then shopping for the software packages. 18. All You Need To Know About Computer Hardware PC equipment alludes to the physical segments that make up a PC framework. 19. How to Combat Cyber Security Threats and Attacks Progress in complex technology can result in the ‘progress’ of complex threats. 20. Easiest Ways to Fix ERR_CONNECTION_RESET Error [SOLVED] The "ERR_CONNECTION_RESET" error is a common error message that appears in Google Chrome when a website fails to load. This error is typically caused by a problem with the connection between your device and the website you're trying to access. 21. How to Generate Random Numbers - A Guide to TRNGs and PRNGs We'll take a look at how computers generate random numbers and the limitations of pseudo-random number generators. 22. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: A Significant Game Changer in Healthcare A well-organized and trusted data source fosters a faster and more accurate healthcare system. 23. 17 Reasons Why Your Computer is so Slow If you're wondering why your computer is so slow and generally performing poorly, this article will give you 17 things that may be wrong and 8 ways to better optimize your PC. 24. What a Computer Can Do for You - Process Controllers Besides analyzing farm management problems and storing data, computers have another key use—as process controllers. 25. How to Solve: Nova Spatie 422 error "This disk is not configured as a backup disk" Spatie's Laravel Components are surely known to most and are great helpers to build any kind of Laravel application or website. I've been using the Spatie' Laravel Backup component on my projects. With my recent shift to Laravel Nova on my new project, I've started to look at the related Nova component. It worked fine, once I got over some initial trouble. 26. Download This Virus Donating Compute to Fight COVID-19 27. What are File Permissions and Why do they Matter? Each and every file on a computer has what we call file permissions. These are attributes of the file that determine who has permission to access that file and what they can do to that file. To understand what file permissions are we first need to determine what exactly a file is. 28. What a Computer Can Do for You - Telecommunications With the computer hooked up to the telephone, you can get information quickly, receive it visually, and record it in detail if you wish. 29. Charging Up Your Debugging Skills After struggling with a finicky laptop charger, I learned some valuable lessons in software debugging 30. Circuit Boards: Motherboards, System Boards And Mainboards The motherboard serves to interface the entirety of the pieces of a PC together. The CPU, memory, hard drives, and different ports and extension cards all interface with the motherboard legitimately or through links. 31. WTF is Power Supply Unit? The Power Supply Unit is the bit of equipment that changes over the force gave from the outlet into usable force for the numerous parts inside the PC case. 32. A Comparison Of The Best Desktops vs Laptops For Coding Every programmer who is buying a new computer will ask themselves, ‘Should I buy a desktop or a laptop for coding’? Also, what computer should I buy if I also want to do other things besides coding, like playing games? 33. Mobile Devices Will Never Replace Desktops The future of technology makes a lot of people very curious. There are hundreds of new devices developed every day, each of them improving upon former models. 34. What are Microsoft Windows Display Drivers? - A Brief Overview Microsoft introduced the Windows Display Driver to drive the video cards installed in the Windows OS. 35. What if Malware isn’t Slowing Down Your Games? Most experienced gamers realize that many different kinds of malware can slow down their games. 36. Why RPA Is Attractive to Manufacturers As Kevin Ross from CyberArk puts it, “RPA is one of the hottest technologies in the IT market today, mainly due to its potential to deliver huge benefits to companies.” Many businesses are rushing to close the gap between production and demand for their services, especially after the COVID-19 disruptions. 37. Solar Home Systems: The Changing Paradigms of Electric Power From electric cars to recyclable plastics; there have been several moral responses to the earth's clarion call to caution, many have become a mainstream tech. The development of alternative energy is also bridging the gap between being a moral responsibility and being a much-needed technology that is clean and cost-effective. One of these much-needed technologies is the solar home system. 38. Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech Direct use of UE4's pathtracing is a great yet not perfect solution, since UE4 uses BruteForce 39. 5 Best Budget Gaming Laptops Under $500 Lenovo, Asus, and Acer produce some of the best budget gaming laptops under 500 USD. The extensive features and a multitude of uses has led to gaming laptops being preferred over consoles in today’s gaming world. But as the demand for gaming laptops rose, so did their prices. 40. KFC Partners with Cooler Master to Launch Gaming Console with Chicken Warmer A new collaboration between fast-food chain giant KFC, Intel, and Cooler Master has birthed the perfect gaming console for the chicken lover. 41. Computers on the Farm by Deborah Takiff Smith - Table of Links Computers on the Farm, by Deborah Takiff Smith is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 42. BitBanged Serial Peripheral Interface in Go on Raspberry Pi [Explained] I’m going to focus mostly on some design decisions and also how I went about writing an SPI interface using Go on a Raspberry Pi. I assume my readers have a basic understanding of what a Raspberry Pi is, and how basic electronics work. If not, read on anyway and I will be sure to include some valuable resources below. 43. How Computer Recycling is Going to Save Your City E-waste makes up more than half of our toxic waste and it’s going to take all of us working together to make sure that the environmental impact is diminished. 44. How To Install Virtual Media On An iDrac Controller The iDRAC is a Dell remote access controller. This controller allows for remote power cycling, and a virutal console with keyboard, video, and mouse. It also provides a number of ways to roll out an operating system or vmware. 45. Introducing YALT: Because some people don’t like LLVM. We all wait for our program to compile (or someone else’s) and we keep thinking “This is it. It’s going to fail”. And sometimes it does. But sometimes (thankfully), it doesn’t. Then we discover a bug (Or two. Or three) and we all know how it goes from there. 46. An Intro to Quantum Computers Gordon Moore, the founder of Fairchild Semiconductor and former CEO of Intel in his 1965 paper, described that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit double about every two years and this statement is famously known as Moore's Law. Moore's law was consistent for the past 50 years, but with the current technological advancements, it is coming to an end. It is starting to become physically impossible to reduce transistor sizes to increase computational efficiency further, and hence this calls for alternate methods. 47. What a Computer Can Do for You - Other Uses Other Uses 48. How to Install Anthos Bare Metal on Intel NUCs: A Beginner's Guide Anthos on Bare Metal allows you to spin up a cluster from as few as 2 Intel NUCs. It’s a relatively straightforward process. 49. Port Forwarding for Noobs Port forwarding is used to enable a router to use a specific port to communicate with certain devices on a network. Learn more about how it is set up here. 50. How Big Data and Computers Leveled Up India in the 1950s When we think of computers, we think of the twenty-first century. But did you know that India started using them back in the 1950s? 51. Strategies for Getting Into Computers One way is to first buy the basic hardware and components you think you need, and then add memory and other components later 52. A Brief Introduction to System Drivers All computers operate with hardware, including; soundcards, video cards, USB ports, etc. Just about everything on your PC that ant a software program. 53. How To Choose A Laptop When You're A Software Developer So you’ve either decided to go into software development, you’ve been doing software development for a while and you’ve decided to pickup a laptop, or you want some insight into what might be some good options for your next computer. There are various reasons to want a personal laptop: 54. Everything You Need to Know About Refurbished Computers via TechSoup Explore the details of refurbished computers from TechSoup