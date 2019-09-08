Localizing Image Text Overlays using Cloudinary + 8base + AWS Translate

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
sections. These are a list of image transformations that get executed when the image is requested. Pretty cool! Right? The documentation is right here if you'd like to dive deeper.
/horse.jpg
https://res.cloudinary.com/demo/image/upload/c_crop,g_face,ar_16:9,w_1200,h_600/e_auto_contrast/b_rgb:00000099,e_gradient_fade,y_-0.4/co_white,fl_relative,l_text:Times_100_bold_italic:I%20am%20a%20unicorn!,w_0.95/co_black,e_shadow,x_2,y_1/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_20,y_25/dpr_auto,q_auto,f_auto/horse.jpg
is easily visible when inspecting the URL. While we can't add a custom transformation tags (that is, on Cloudinary's side), we do have the ability to apply transformations to the URL. Meaning that, in the case of localizing our image overlays, we can coerce the URL before requesting the image.
l_text:Times_100_bold_italic:I%20am%20a%20unicorn!
# Install the CLI globally
npm install -g 8base-cli
# Initialize a new project with a GraphQL resolver called "localizer."
8base init my-project --functions="resolver:localizer"
graphql.schema
. We need to define our query operation and response. In this case, we'll be returning an object with the updated
src/resolvers/localizer/schema.graphql
after having received the
url
. Update the file with the following snippet.
cloudinaryUrl
type LocalizeResult {
url: String!
}
extend type Query {
localize(cloudinaryUrl: String!): LocalizeResult
}
invoke-local
so that the function can get invoked locally with data. The mock file generated has the same schema as what gets passed to the function in production.
src/resolvers/localizer/mocks/request.json
{
"data": {
"cloudinaryUrl": "https://res.cloudinary.com/cdemo/image/upload/c_crop,g_face,ar_16:9,w_1200,h_600/e_auto_contrast/b_rgb:00000099,e_gradient_fade,y_-0.4/co_white,fl_relative,l_text:Times_100_bold_italic:local_es:Breaking%20news:%208base%20solves%20all%20your%20image%20related%20needs!,w_0.95/co_black,e_shadow,x_2,y_1/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_20,y_25/dpr_auto,q_auto,f_auto/dosh1/img-0.jpg"
},
"headers": {
"x-header-1": "header value"
},
"body": "{\"cloudinaryUrl\":\"https://res.cloudinary.com/cdemo/image/upload/c_crop,g_face,ar_16:9,w_1200,h_600/e_auto_contrast/b_rgb:00000099,e_gradient_fade,y_-0.4/co_white,fl_relative,l_text:Times_100_bold_italic:local_es:Breaking%20news:%208base%20solves%20all%20your%20image%20related%20needs!,w_0.95/co_black,e_shadow,x_2,y_1/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_20,y_25/dpr_auto,q_auto,f_auto/dosh1/img-0.jpg\"}"
}
# Install AWS SDK
npm install --save aws-sdk
src/resolvers/localizer/handler.ts.
const AWS = require('aws-sdk');
AWS.config.update({
region: 'us-east-1',
credentials: {
accessKeyId: process.env.AWS_IAM_SECRET_KEY,
secretAccessKey: process.env.AWS_IAM_ACCESS_KEY
}
});
const translate = new AWS.Translate({ apiVersion: '2017-07-01' });
/* Other code ... */
. This type must match the structure and name of that added to the
type
file. For our scenario, prepend the following to the function body.
graphql.schema
type LocalizeResult = {
data: {
url: string
}
};
export default async (event: any, ctx: any) : Promise<LocalizeResult> => {
/**
* Regex Statement for matching our custom local_tag and preceeding text
*/
const REG_EX = /(local_[a-z]{2})\:(.*?)([,\/])/g
/**
* Pull the given cloudinary url from our function arguments
*/
let url = event.data.cloudinaryUrl
/**
* Execute our Regex statement returning a match object
*/
const matchObj = REG_EX.exec(url);
/**
* If a local tag is matched, we're in business! If not,
* we're simply returning the passed url.
*/
if (matchObj) {
/**
* Pull out the matched local and text values from
* the matchObj array.
*/
let local = matchObj[1], text = matchObj[2];
try {
/**
* Make the request to AWS Translate after decoding the given text
* and slicing the last two characters from the local tag (e.g. local_es)
*/
let request = translate.translateText({
TargetLanguageCode: local.slice(-2),
SourceLanguageCode: 'auto',
Text: decodeURI(text)
}).promise();
let data = await request;
/**
* The ACTUAL cloudinary url will break if it has our custom tag. Plus, we
* need to update the text with the translation! So, let's replace the previously
* matched locale and text with our tranlsated text, that needs to be escaped.
*/
url = url.replace(`${local}:${text}`, data.TranslatedText.replace(/[.,%\`\s]/g,'%20'))
}
catch (err) {
console.log(err, err.stack);
}
}
/**
* Return the final result.
*/
return {
data: {
url
}
}
};
8base invoke-local localize -p src/resolvers/localize/mocks/request.json
invoking...
Result:
{
"data": {
"localize": {
"url": "https://res.cloudinary.com/demo/image/upload/c_crop,g_face,ar_16:9,w_1200,h_600/e_auto_contrast/b_rgb:00000099,e_gradient_fade,y_-0.4/co_white,fl_relative,l_text:Times_100_bold_italic:¡Soy%20un%20unicornio%20genial!,w_0.95/co_black,e_shadow,x_2,y_1/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_20,y_25/dpr_auto,q_auto,f_auto/horse.jpg"
}
}
}
