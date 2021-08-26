Comparing Cloudinary CDN and Amazon AWS CDN CloudFront

Search icon
Cloudinary does image and video transformations on top of the Fastly CDN platform. Cloudinary has a free tier going up to 25 GB of storage or bandwidth, so here’s “Analysis #2 of a Free CDN” Cloudinary was way better than AWS CloudFront. The amazing performance applies mainly to images, but JS and CSS won’t have the same amazing image compression, although you will see Cloudinary perform on par with CloudFront. It should be noted that not every free CDN performs as well as Cloudinary.
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis Hacker Noon profile picture

@productivityhacks
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis

Software engineer blogging about productivity hacks, and analyzing software performance

