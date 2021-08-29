Search icon
A Simple CDN Speed Test Script in Python

A Simple CDN Speed Test Script in Python

There is a simple python script I use to speed test CDNs. It’s open-sourced under the MIT license. The repository is: https://://github.com/speedtestdemon/speed-tests and the python script is “test.py” The script takes a single input “URL” and tests cold cache, hot cache, cold cache and warm cache. The response headers are important to see the header that reports ‘Hit’, ‘Miss’ or ‘RefreshHit”
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis

@productivityhacks
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis

Software engineer blogging about productivity hacks, and analyzing software performance

