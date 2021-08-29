A Simple CDN Speed Test Script in Python

423 reads

There is a simple python script I use to speed test CDNs. It’s open-sourced under the MIT license. The repository is: https://://github.com/speedtestdemon/speed-tests and the python script is “test.py” The script takes a single input “URL” and tests cold cache, hot cache, cold cache and warm cache. The response headers are important to see the header that reports ‘Hit’, ‘Miss’ or ‘RefreshHit”