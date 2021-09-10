Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

The Turing Technique: How I Learned to Get Better At Chess and Its Variants by@productivityhacks

The Turing Technique: How I Learned to Get Better At Chess and Its Variants

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Turing Technique is the best way to learn chess-like games like crazyhouse. The technique was life-changing because it helped end a gaming addiction consuming nearly every moment of my day. Nassim Taleb deserves 80–90% of the credit for the Turing Technique. He might not remember these two tweets, but it totally changed my life completely (by putting an end to my gaming addiction) At the end of this essay, I have a full section of rebuttals addressing concerns such as these.
image
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis Hacker Noon profile picture

@productivityhacks
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis

Software engineer blogging about productivity hacks, and analyzing software performance

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
A Simple CDN Speed Test Script in Python by @productivityhacks
#engineering
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Games Running Slow? Here Are The Best Gaming PCs by @toptechcompanies
#gaming
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
Hyper Casual Gaming Trends for 2022 by @ivanspijarskiy
#hypercasual
Crypto Gaming: How Cryptocurrency and NFTs Affect Games Today by @mm22
#gaming

Tags

#chess#learning#gaming#gaming-addiction#chess-crazyhouse#gaming-guide#turing-technique#playing-chess-with-a-machine
Join Hacker Noon loading