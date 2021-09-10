The Turing Technique: How I Learned to Get Better At Chess and Its Variants

476 reads

The Turing Technique is the best way to learn chess-like games like crazyhouse. The technique was life-changing because it helped end a gaming addiction consuming nearly every moment of my day. Nassim Taleb deserves 80–90% of the credit for the Turing Technique. He might not remember these two tweets, but it totally changed my life completely (by putting an end to my gaming addiction) At the end of this essay, I have a full section of rebuttals addressing concerns such as these.