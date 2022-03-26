Search icon
In this slogging thread, we launched the question which board game do you prefer: chess or checkers? We've got several answers and different opinions. Many preferences come from what was present in our household during our childhood. We discussed if they are games that still entertain us or have been lost in time.
Sara Pinto HackerNoon profile picture

@saragpinto
Sara Pinto

Slogging insights

These board games have been here for the long ride. You can find these classics in your home with the ol' board or even online on numerous websites to entertain you. Both are strategic games that use an 8×8 grid with alternating colored squares. But when it comes down to it, which one do you pick? Chess or checkers? In this slogging thread, the random community discussed which game they prefer.

This Slogging thread by Sara Pinto, Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Tunahan AŞIK and Abeer occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Sara PintoDec 30, 2021, 1:40 PM

A lot of board games come and go, but the question remains: who wins in checkers vs. chess? :chess_pawn:

Sara PintoDec 30, 2021, 1:42 PM

Fabricio Gonçalves Jack Boreham Mónica Freitas Limarc Ambalina Linh Smooke Daniel Guzman What's your opinion?

Jack BorehamDec 30, 2021, 3:39 PM

CHESS!! Not only a cool looking game but fun and requires a lot of skill. Plus, who doesn't want to command an army!

Sara PintoDec 30, 2021, 7:57 PM

Jack Boreham You have a point! Do you usually play chess?

Mónica FreitasDec 31, 2021, 11:17 AM

Sara Pinto I play both but checkers is part of my childhood: I used to play it with my dad and try to beat him. So, though chess looks stylish, I'm a fan of the simplicity of checkers.

Jack BorehamDec 31, 2021, 12:23 PM

Sara Pinto I do and I love it

Tunahan AŞIKJan 1, 2022, 6:47 AM

Chess is cool and complex, checkers is simple yet complex, but those doesn't change the fact that go is the best.

Sara PintoJan 3, 2022, 12:36 PM

Mónica Freitas I played both as well, my brother taught me. But I was not the best at chess and really got frustrated when I lost, so I usually went with checkers as my go-to board game haha. It turns out to be one of my favorite board games

Sara PintoJan 3, 2022, 12:39 PM

Jack Boreham I have to ask, did you see "Queen's Gambit"? Did it make you want to become a chess master? 😂

Sara PintoJan 3, 2022, 12:43 PM

Tunahan AŞIK Ah yes! I've been curious to try it out! Do you play go often?

Mónica FreitasJan 3, 2022, 2:11 PM

Sara Pinto I get it. I think it's pretty common to find a board of checkers in Portuguese households. More so than chess. Maybe that's why we're more attached to checkers.

Jack BorehamJan 3, 2022, 9:50 PM

Sara Pinto I haven't, but I want to watch it. I've heard amazing things. What is it about?

Sara PintoJan 5, 2022, 1:35 PM

Mónica Freitas It really gives kind of a homey feeling, doesn't it? Do you still play?

Sara PintoJan 5, 2022, 1:39 PM

Jack Boreham I'm the worst at giving previews for movies and series without spoiling them haha. It's about a girl who takes an interest in chess from a young age. The series is about how the game became part of her life. I liked it a lot, and what I noticed was that many people took an interest in chess as well after watching it. You should watch it!

Mónica FreitasJan 5, 2022, 2:12 PM

Sara Pinto it does. Not as often as I used. Kinda miss it

Jack BorehamJan 6, 2022, 10:45 AM

Sara Pinto is it kinda like her life plays out like a game of chess?

Sara PintoJan 7, 2022, 11:33 AM

Mónica Freitas I challenge you to go ahead and play some checker today haha

Sara PintoJan 7, 2022, 11:36 AM

Jack Boreham Not quite, more like they way she handles her talent to play the game and the way it changes her

Sara PintoJan 7, 2022, 11:36 AM

Abeer What's your take on this?

Mónica FreitasJan 7, 2022, 12:16 PM

Sara Pinto We'll have to find a partner first ahahah

AbeerJan 10, 2022, 1:47 PM

Sara Pinto My vote goes to Chess. So many different strategies and tactics in that game. I read an article about how to create a chess AI and all I remember the number of computations needed to get a set of optimal moves was some insanely high number. On top of that, I know new tactics are being made to this day. That being said, Checkers has a surprising amount of complexity for a game that’s so “straightforward.”

Sara PintoJan 10, 2022, 3:07 PM

Abeer I can see how chess can be a more intricate game, and for that, I think it can be more alluring. I can imagine that since checkers is a more simple game, it has fewer strategies compared to chess (correct me if I'm wrong). Do you usually play any of these?

AbeerJan 12, 2022, 4:14 PM

Sara Pinto I used to play a good amount of chess and checkers as a kid. I think that stopped once I got my first video game console. 😅

