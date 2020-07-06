Creating Image Uploader in Rails 6 Using Cloudinary and Carrierwave
while developing a rails Application
you might want to allow your users to upload an image Cloudinary
provides an easy and free way of achieving that.... sounds good? let's get started
Assuming that you have a rails Application with a Post model We'll start by adding cloudinary and carrier wave to Our gem file in the following order.
gem 'carrierwave'
gem 'cloudinary'
then run
bundle i
Next, if you don't have one yet generate an uploader by running
also, you'll need to have an image column in your post table assuming that you have a post model you can run
rails generate migration AddImageToPosts image:string
After running
rails db:migrate
let's create a
cloudinary.yml
file in the
config
folder, let's go ahead and add our configurations
#config/cloudinary.yml
development:
cloud_name: CLOUD NAME
api_key: 'API KEY'
api_secret: API SECRET
enhance_image_tag: true
static_file_support: false
production:
cloud_name: CLOUD NAME
api_key: 'API KEY'
api_secret: API SECRET
enhance_image_tag: true
static_file_support: true
after adding the configurations we need to mount our uploader in the post model
# app/models/post.rb
class Post < ApplicationRecord
mount_uploader :image, ImageUploader
end
next, we need to configure our uploader to work with Cloudinary
your
app/uploaders/image_uploader.rb
should look like this
#app/uploaders/image_uploader.rb
class ImageUploader < CarrierWave::Uploader::Base
include Cloudinary::CarrierWave
process convert: 'png'
process tags: ['post_picture']
version :standard do
process resize_to_fill: [100, 150, :north]
end
version :thumbnail do
resize_to_fit(50, 50)
end
CarrierWave.configure do |config|
config.cache_storage = :file
end
end
And now we are ready to start uploading images to our app
.
<fieldset>
<%= f.label :image, 'image' %>
<%= f.hidden_field :image_cache %>
<%= f.file_field :image%>
</fieldset>
to display the image for a given post
<img src="<%=@post.image%>"/>
By now we should be able to upload and display images
from our application.
I hope this post was helpful if you have a question or a suggestion leave a comment or find me on twitter
