Creating Image Uploader in Rails 6 Using Cloudinary and Carrierwave

while developing a rails Application you might want to allow your users to upload an image Cloudinary provides an easy and free way of achieving that.... sounds good? let's get started

Assuming that you have a rails Application with a Post model We'll start by adding cloudinary and carrier wave to Our gem file in the following order.

gem 'carrierwave' gem 'cloudinary'

bundle i Next, if you don't have one yet generate an uploader by running then runNext, if you don't have one yet generate an uploader by running

rails g uploader image

also, you'll need to have an image column in your post table assuming that you have a post model you can run

rails generate migration AddImageToPosts image: string

rails db:migrate let's create a cloudinary.yml file in the config folder, let's go ahead and add our configurations After runninglet's create afile in thefolder, let's go ahead and add our configurations

#config/cloudinary.yml development: cloud_name: CLOUD NAME api_key: 'API KEY' api_secret: API SECRET enhance_image_tag: true static_file_support: false production: cloud_name: CLOUD NAME api_key: 'API KEY' api_secret: API SECRET enhance_image_tag: true static_file_support: true

after adding the configurations we need to mount our uploader in the post model

# app/models/post.rb class Post < ApplicationRecord mount_uploader :image , ImageUploader end

next, we need to configure our uploader to work with Cloudinary

app/uploaders/image_uploader.rb should look like this yourshould look like this

#app/uploaders/image_uploader.rb class ImageUploader < CarrierWave::Uploader:: Base include Cloudinary::CarrierWave process convert: 'png' process tags: [ 'post_picture' ] version :standard do process resize_to_fill: [ 100 , 150 , :north ] end version :thumbnail do resize_to_fit( 50 , 50 ) end CarrierWave.configure do |config| config.cache_storage = :file end end

And now we are ready to start uploading images to our app

in our form for creating a post

< fieldset > <%= f.label :image , 'image' %> <%= f.hidden_field :image_cache %> <%= f.file_field :image %> </ fieldset >

to display the image for a given post

< img src = " <%= @post.image %> "/>

By now we should be able to upload and display images from our application.

I hope this post was helpful if you have a question or a suggestion leave a comment or find me on twitter

Tags