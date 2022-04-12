Let's Explore Cyberattacks on Russia That are Helping Ukraine Win the War

Let's explore cyberattacks on Russia that are helping Ukraine win this war.

The main inspiration for this article was a message from, GhostSec team of hackers that destroyed a network of printers that their military used.



For details, you can subscribe to their Telegram channel: https://t.me/GhostSecc

Quote:



"We created a simple page that we will be printing across Russia including gov/mil networks!



we have already printed this page across 100+ printers and MANY more to go!



SLAVA UKRAINI



Hey Russia do you liek mudkipz?



PS:(all our attacks are against the gov of Russia and military, we do our total best to avoid harming or attacking innocents we suggest anyone working on this op to insure the same)"



By printing a lot of pages with a black background and red font color they basically eat all the ink. And without ink resupply printers are useless in a few military offices

Quote: "10K+ Copies printed



many printer's on Mil and Gov networks = ink completely wasted



SLAVA UKRAINI"

Yeah, Everybody knows that networks with printers are always vulnerable.

2nd story I read while being underground and playing chess.

An Anonymous family hacked servers related to russland aviation. and just erased tons of data.



rus IT admins started to look for backups, but ... As a goverment organization - nobody approved spending money on backups 😍😍😍



Learn from this story and always do backups.



Link: https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/03/31/ukraine-crisis-kaspersky-exclusive

Today(April 3th) leak around 120.000 profile information related to soldiers who is killing Ukrainians. I know that this data already started to be analyzed.



source: https://ddosecrets.com/wiki/Category:Russia

Twitter post:

as the same time

- https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2022/03/30/russian-hackers-target-nato-and-eastern-european-militaries-google-says/



- https://www.reuters.com/world/fbi-says-russian-hackers-scanning-us-energy-systems-pose-current-threat-2022-03-29/



- https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/03/30/ukraine-suffered-two-cyberattacks-lead-up-russia-invasion/

More articles: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/apr/01/russia-ukraine-cyberwar

Let's read more about how the Anonymous group attacked different places to help Ukraine



One of the first big attacks that get reported

The Anonymous representative told Taiwan News that Rosatom had been "owned for Ukraine" and included links to https://rosatom.ru/fckptn.html, the Russian nuclear power plant operator https://rosenergoatom.ru/fckptn.html, and the https://vniiaes.ru/fckptn.html (VNIIAES). A new html page with the letters "fckptn" (f*** Putin) was added to each of these three websites.



Link: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4474025

Feb 26 statement

March statement

IT Army of Ukraine doing a great job as well.



I like how they pick a category of websites and do DDoS attacks.

for example here they pick food delivery services

or media websites that support propaganda

or cinemas(no Spiderman in Russia, only movies about war and rus fake bravery) 🙂

Plus, sanctions work as well. After this document starts to work, there wouldn't be fast internet in Mordor anymore. At least while they didnt figure out how to fix it. But it will require sitting down, thinking about the internet and worldwide collaboration, making new deals and signing contracts, buying some tech solutions, etc. And as we are all seeing right now that russland is managed by grandaddies, nobody cares about it.

Attacks on Electronic Sign services(analog of HelloSign)

Online Banking

Great way to illustrate how things like this can be annoying for your enemy.

KEEP GOING!

Long interview

CNBC article: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/16/what-has-anonymous-done-to-russia-here-are-the-results-.html

Cool personal stories inside this article: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/15/volunteer-hackers-fight-russia

At the same time, russland also trying to attack our important infrastructure, like energy production and distribution centers. Files were compiled @ 23.03.2022 But our guys trying to defend our important networks. Microsoft and ESET helping us a lot. Thanks for that!

