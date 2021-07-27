Layer 2 Rollups Projects in 2021: A Comparison

\\\n**Ethereum layer 2 is a collection of solutions that are specifically designed to scale applications by handling transactions off the Ethereum Mainnet, Layer 1.** Transaction speed on the network is affected when the network is busy, resulting in a poor user experience for many DApps. The gas prices increase, making Ethereum very expensive for its users. In comparison, Ethereum L2 runs on top of Ethereum L1. Operating on Layer 2 frees Layer 1, taking transactions off the main chain. Due to transactions being processed off-chain on Layer 2, it results in higher transaction speed, faster confirmation time, and lower gas. Layer 2 has numerous solutions, each with its own specification, such as Optimistic Rollups, ZK-Rollups, plasma, etc.\n\nIn this article, we will compare Ethereum Layer 2 Rollups projects.\n\n**What are Rollups?**\nRollups are solutions that execute transactions outside the Ethereum Layer 1. The transaction data or proof of transaction is on Layer 1, therefore, ensure security. It reduces the fee for users, allows open participation.\n\nThere are two types of Rollups out there.\n\n\\\n**Zero-Knowledge Rollups**\nAlso known as ZK-Rollups, it runs computation off-chain and submits validity proof to the chain. ZK-Rollups do not require transaction data. Therefore, validation of block is quicker and cheaper.\n\n**Optimistic Rollups**\nOptimistic Rollups assume that transactions are valid by default and runs computation only in the case of a challenge by utilizing fraud-proof. In this case, computation is slow.\n\n**Rollups Projects Comparison**\n\nThe following are ZK-Rollup implementation projects.\n\n**ZK-Rollups**\n\n**zkTube**\n\nzkTube uses Layer 2 ZK-Rollups to provide low transaction fees and high throughput transactions. It ensures security by tracking the history of state roots and the hash of each batch.\n\nIt is solving Ethereum scaling while ensuring transaction speed and security.\n\nIt reduces transaction fees through batch processing and ZK proof functions.\n\nIt is the first application utilizing PLONK technology for mining and is eco-friendly to decentralized energy management.\n\nIt is an outstanding project both in terms of performance and security.\n\nzkTube is using Zero-Knowledge Rollups instead of Optimistic Rollups considering the speed of withdrawals that in case of Optimistic Rollups take one week. The speed can be increased but it reduces efficiency by increasing cost ultimately. Whereas ZK-Rollups make zkTube fast, secure, and cost-effective.\n\nIt allows users to store their assets in a ZK-Rollup with Layer 1 security. Meanwhile, enabling users to interact with Layer 2 contracts. Therefore, offering effective interaction between Layer 1 and Layer 2.\n\nIt allows multiple transactions to be bundled and executed as a single transaction on a layer at once.\n\nzkTube has developed the ZK proof algorithm into a miner, composing an architecture of Provers grids and miner verification nodes.\n\nzkTube is working to improve the current Ethereum system by breaking through the existing performance limitations to host a larger ecosystem.\n\nzkTube offers PayTube Wallet that enables users to access any Ethereum decentralized apps with just a one-click link.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/kMcB8mpgpnPFxHJaWdgfSfIH9qh1-4f4c37z8.jpeg)\n\n**Loopring**\n\nLoopring is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling protocol that allows the building of high-throughput, low-cost, non-custodial AMMs and payment applications on Ethereum by leveraging ZK proofs.\n\nIt is highly secure, providing 100% Ethereum-level security. Users in the Loopring ecosystem have full control of their assets ensured by ZK-Rollups.\n\nLoopring powers payments by batch-processing off-chain requests via ZK-Rollups. Most operations, such as trade and transfer settlements, etc., off the Ethereum blockchain, reduce gas consumption and overall transaction costs. Loopring can settle up to 2025 trades per second.\n\n\\\n**StarkWare (ZK-STARK)**\n\nZK-STARK is a cryptographic proof technology that allows users to share data and perform computation with third-party without revealing data.\n\nIt improves scalability by allowing developers to move computation and storage off-chain.\n\nZK-STARKs are scalable in computational speed but are vulnerable to attacks from quantum computers due to cryptography.\n\nIt satisfies asymptotically optimal efficiency.\n\nDeversiFi has integrated ZK-STARK that allows 9000+ trades per second.\n\n\\\n**zkSync**\n\nzkSync solves Ethereum scalability by ensuring 100% security.\n\nzkSync supports meta-transactions, instant confirmation with affordable finality, and less expensive privacy.\n\nzkSync is unconditionally permissionless and growing down the path of progressive decentralization.\n\nIt takes 10 minutes for finality and has the lowest real tx costs-0.5k gas per tx.\n\nUsers can sign the transaction with their usual Ethereum wallet by signing an EIP712 message.\n\n\\\n**Aztec**\n\nAztec provides ZK-SNARK service to the mainnet enabling the scaling and shielding of transactions.\n\nAztec is the ultimate security shield from the internet of money, ensuring user’s data protection on Web 3.0. The sender and recipient identities are hidden. They are also ensuring balance and code privacy. Private transactions are computed in seconds. Each Rollup aggregates 112 transactions, making users pay a much lower gas fee by splitting the cost of a single proof. Aztec can scale on-demand up 300 transactions per second.\n\n\\\n**Hermez Network**\n\nHermez is an open-source ZK-Rollup solution that enables secure, economical, and usable token transfers on the wings of Ethereum.\n\nIt offers computational integrity for secure transactions.\n\nUsing ZK-Rollups, Hermez offers 90% transfer cost reductions, allowing more accessible financial services for mainstream adoption.\n\nIt guarantees computational integrity and on-chain data availability.\n\nAnyone can bid in a decentralized auction to create the next batch on Hermez, and each successful transaction is rewarded with collected transaction fees.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/kMcB8mpgpnPFxHJaWdgfSfIH9qh1-hk8m37sw.png)**Optimistic Rollups**\n\nThe following are Optimistic Rollup projects.\n\n**Optimism**\n\nOptimism is a scalability stack for Ethereum that offers instant transactions and scalable smart contracts. It is built to behave and feel like Ethereum but cheaper and faster.\n\nTransactions are checked via a Verifier to be incorrect or correct. When it successfully proves a transaction result incorrect, Verifier is rewarded.\n\nOVM Account contracts are redeployed able contracts Layer 2 contracts, representing a user and providing a form of “account abstraction.”\n\nTransaction fees on Optimistic Ethereum. Cost is related to primary actions taken by users while interacting with the platform.\n\nYou can easily add or connect Optimistic Ethereum via MetaMask both manually and using chainid.link.\n\n\\\n**Off-chain Labs Arbitrum Rollups**\n\nOff-chain Labs is the ideal scaling solution for DeFi apps and any Ethereum contract.\n\nIt offers a secure and economically efficient blockchain experience without any limits.\n\nTransactions on Arbitrum use 2-3k Ethereum gas. It can be further can down using the BLS signature.\n\nIt is EVM compatible on the bytecode level. There is no need to use any custom compiler.\n\nIt breaks out the limitations of Ethereum contract size and transaction gas limit.\n\n\\\n**Fuel Network**\n\nFuel Network empowers fast, secure, and cost-efficient ERC-20 token transfers and swaps.\n\nIt is completely decentralized, non-custodial, censorship-resistant, and permissionless.\n\nIt has up to 10,000 TPS surge intake capacity.\n\nIt allows users to pay fees in any token and complete withdrawals within 10 minutes using atomic swaps.\n\nNo burdensome proof generation with high latency and no exotic cryptography.\n\n\\\n**Cartesi**\n\nCartesi is a Layer 2 platform composed of both blockchain and off-chain components.\n\nIt allows large-scale verifiable computations to run that are easily integrated into smart contracts. DApps running inside Cartesi can process a virtually unlimited amount of data.\n\nIt allows DApps to benefit from vastly increased computing capabilities Off-chain while ensuring security.\n\nIt is built with the goal of shielding users from as much complexity as possible.\n\n\\\n**OMGX**\n\nOMGX is a Layer 2 solution maintained by OMG and Enya teams.\n\nIt runs in EVM- compatible virtual machine, which allows it to handle any smart contract running on Ethereum.\n\nOMGX enables developers to leverage much richer compute capabilities to create more compelling DApps.\n\nIt is the next generation optimistic rollup that offers economical smart contract support and stake rewarding.\n\nOMGX onboard team assists developers to ensure smooth transactions for porting contracts to Optimistic Rollups.\n\n ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-28by37ho.png)**Conclusion**\n\nLayer 2 solutions seem very viable and allow developers to start projects by deploying them. Vitalik Buterin thinks that Optimistic rollups are suitable for near terms while ZK-Rollups are used for longer. Layer 2 solutions are needed because otherwise, it would be unnecessarily expensive to use blockchain applications.\n\nVitalik says, “ If you are building applications, you must also be facing problems in scalability. Every transaction consumes gas, and the price of Ether (ETH) has been high. Therefore, if you are looking for ways to optimize your applications, a Rollup scaling solution is highly recommended.”\n\nSince these solutions are new and slowly being deployed, we can expect more out of these in the future.\n\nStay tuned!