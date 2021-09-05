Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

zkTube Mapping Aims to Reduce Ethereum’s Gas Fee by 99% by@josephkk

zkTube Mapping Aims to Reduce Ethereum’s Gas Fee by 99%

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
zkTube is a Layer 2 scaling protocol based on the PLONK algorithm powered by ZK-Rollup technology. Layer 2 is a series of solutions that solve scalability problems by handling transactions off the mainnet that reduces the workload on the on-chain. ZkTube ensures 3,000+ transactions per second (TPS), 200 times faster than Layer 1. It only takes 10 minutes for a transaction from submission to complete verification. ZKT tokens can be used for staking, paying transactions fee, CPU mining, and voting on proposals.
image
Josephkk Hacker Noon profile picture

@josephkk
Josephkk

Crypto Enthusiast, Trader & Investor

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Layer 2 Rollups Projects in 2021: A Comparison by @josephkk
#layer2
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Cooperation, Survival, Open Source, and Decriminalizing Caring by @brbs
#open-source

Tags

#ethereum#blockchain#layer2#btc#zktube#layer2-dex#layer-1-vs-layer-2-solutions#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading