zkTube Mapping Aims to Reduce Ethereum’s Gas Fee by 99%

zkTube is a Layer 2 scaling protocol based on the PLONK algorithm powered by ZK-Rollup technology. Layer 2 is a series of solutions that solve scalability problems by handling transactions off the mainnet that reduces the workload on the on-chain. ZkTube ensures 3,000+ transactions per second (TPS), 200 times faster than Layer 1. It only takes 10 minutes for a transaction from submission to complete verification. ZKT tokens can be used for staking, paying transactions fee, CPU mining, and voting on proposals.