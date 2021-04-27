Latest Rachet & Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay Trailer Showcases Rivet, New Locations & Mechanics

Insomniac Games and Sony PlayStation dropped a new gameplay trailer for the next installment of the Ratchet & Clank series, showcasing the new female Lombax character, who is the aptly named Rivet. The new sequel, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is due out later this summer.

According to Insomniac, Rivet is a resistance fighter who resides in another dimension. In this alternate reality, Emperor Nefarious is in control and hunts all who oppose him. The new trailer includes some new locations, including Nefarious City, Sargasso and Torren IV, along with a new look at weapons and gameplay mechanics for the new title. Based on the trailer, she appears to be voiced by veteran voice-over star Jennifer Hale, who is likely best known to gamers for her work as Commander Shepard in Mass Effect and Dr. Naomi Hunter in the Metal Gear Solid series.

Additionally, Insomniac Games Creative Director Marcus Smith confirmed on the PlayStation Blog that Mark Mothersbaugh, co-founder of the band DEVO, is serving as the composer for the Rift Apart music soundtrack. One of his songs is also featured in the trailer.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Digital Deluxe Edition & New Trailer

Insomniac has also revealed details for the Digital Deluxe Edition for the game, which is available for pre-order for $79.99 on the PlayStation Store. This includes the new Imperial, Scavenger, Android, Rebel and Hacker armor sets. Besides the five armor sets, players will get access to the full digital soundtrack, a digital art book, 20 Raritanium (in-game upgrade materials) and a Photo Mode Sticker pack. Also, this game will feature the first ever photo mode for Ratchet & Clank.

Additionally, Insomniac confirmed that more footage and gameplay will be revealed on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels on Thursday, April 29 at 2:00 pm PST / 5:00 pm EST. The session will feature over 15 minutes of new gameplay footage.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles. It hits the shelves on June 11.

