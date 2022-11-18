Search icon
"未显示存入的客户加密资产余额"
174 讀數

“未显示存入的客户加密资产余额”

经过 Legal PDF2m2022/11/18
John J. Ray III 于 2022 年 11 月 17 日提交的 FTX + SBF 第 11 章（破产）法庭文件是 HackerNoon 法律 PDF 系列的一部分。这是第 5 部分，共 20 部分。 I- 预请愿债务人。 C. 风险投资筒仓

John J. Ray III 于 2022 年 11 月 17 日提交的 FTX + SBF 第 11 章（破产）法庭文件是HackerNoon 的法律 PDF 系列.您可以跳转到此文件中的任何章节这里.这是第 5 部分，共 20 部分。

I- 预债务人

C. 风险投资筒仓


27. Ventures Silo 中的债务人进行和管理私人投资。这些投资由债务人 Clifton Bay Investments, LLC、Clifton Bay Investments Ltd.、FTX Ventures Ltd.、Island Bay Ventures Inc. 以及潜在的附属公司持有。


28. 据我所知，债务人 Clifton Bay Investments, LLC 和 FTX Ventures Ltd. 按季度编制财务报表。债务人 Clifton Bay Investments LLC 的 2022 年 9 月 30 日资产负债表显示截至其日期的资产总值为 15.2 亿美元，FTX Ventures Ltd. 2022 年 9 月 30 日的资产负债表显示资产总值为 4.93 亿美元它的日期。据我所知，这些财务报表均未经过审计。由于这些资产负债表未经审计，并且是在债务人由 Bankman-Fried 先生控制的情况下生成的，因此我对它们没有信心，截至所述日期，其中的信息可能不正确。


29. 我无法找到 Island Bay Ventures Inc. 的财务报表。


30. 下表总结了 2022 年 9 月 30 日资产负债表中反映的有关 Ventures Silo 资产的某些信息，不包括 Island Bay Ventures Inc. 持有的任何资产。

Ventures Silo - 截至 2022 年 9 月 30 日的资产

 (1) Amounts shown in thousands of US Dollars. (2) In the above table, intercompany accounts receivable, accounts payable, loans payable, and loans receivable are not presented.


31. 下表总结了 2022 年 9 月 30 日资产负债表中反映的 Ventures Silo 负债的某些信息，不包括 Island Bay Ventures Inc. 的任何负债：

Ventures Silo - 截至 2022 年 9 月 30 日的负债

 (1) Amounts shown in thousands of US Dollars. (2) In the above table, intercompany accounts receivable, accounts payable, loans payable, and loans receivable are not presented. (3) Related Party Accounts Payable at Clifton Bay Investments LLC consists of four related-party balances: one with Debtor Alameda Research Ltd, of $1,400 million; one with Debtor Alameda Research LLC, of $68.6 million; one with Alameda Ventures Ltd, of $38.5 million; and one with Debtor West Realm Shires Services Inc. of $2.25 million. (4) Customer custodial fund liabilities are comprised of fiat customer deposit balances. Balances of customer crypto assets deposited are not presented.


32. Ventures Silo 中的所有债务人都在特拉华州或英属维尔京群岛组织。


继续阅读这里


