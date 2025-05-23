ASP.NET8 View Components Set New Bar для Web UI Reusability

У групе 2 былі сабраны менавіта тыя добраахвотнікі, якія запаміналі змест свайго сну слабей — 2 разы ў месяц і радзей.

ASP.NET8 View-Components больш магутныя, чым Partal-Views

Ключавыя перавагіСцягнуць ASP.NETНаступным крокам з'яўляецца выбар адпаведнага абсталявання для

ASP.NET8 View-Components атрымліваюць параметры з метаду выкліку (хаст-страница або нават кантролер правільна) і не HTTP-запыт. але, вядома, нічога не забяспечвае стварэння View-Components, якія атрымліваюць HttpRequest як параметр, які будзе выключна перададзены да кампаненты.

Паглядзець элементы ўСцягнуць ASP.NETЯркія з'яўляюцца добра абмежаванымі ў артыкуле [1], і я не буду паўтарыць усё тут. План заключаецца ў тым, каб забяспечыць працуючы C# шаблонны код («Першы») на тое, як звычайна могуць быць выкарыстаны параметры прагляду. паўночны код з простым прыкладам паказаны ніжэй.

2.Фінальны вынік

Тут мы паказваем канчатковы вынік. Ёсць ASP.NET8 хост-старонка мае 2 кампаненты і 4 выклікі, паказаныя на малюнку. Каментарыі фарбаваныя наўмысна, каб паказаць, дзе яны знаходзяцца. У сапраўднай прыкладзе, вядома, фарбаванне не будзе выкарыстоўвацца.

Div-0. Control in Host ASP.NET8 page

Div-1. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with a method

Div-2. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with Tag Helper

Div-3. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with a method

Div-4. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with Tag Helper



3. коды для гэтага прыкладу

Крынічны код добра каментаваны, і ён павінен быць самоаптымізацыйным.

3.1 C# частка

//HomeController.cs========================================= namespace Example1.Controllers { public class HomeController : Controller { private readonly ILogger<HomeController> _logger; public HomeController(ILogger<HomeController> logger) { _logger = logger; } public IActionResult Index() { return View(); } //in this action we are testing the ViewComponent public IActionResult Test1(Test1_ViewModel model) { return View(model); } [ResponseCache(Duration = 0, Location = ResponseCacheLocation.None, NoStore = true)] public IActionResult Error() { return View(new ErrorViewModel { RequestId = Activity.Current?.Id ?? HttpContext.TraceIdentifier }); } } } // CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model.cs ========================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models { public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model { public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null; public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null; public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null; } } // CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel.cs ========================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models { public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel { public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null; public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null; public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null; //this should come from DB in real application public SelectList? ListOfCustomers { get; set; } } } //CustomersSearch2ViewComponent.cs=================================================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents { //it should inherit from ViewComponent class //this is Sync version of ViewComponent public class CustomersSearch2ViewComponent : ViewComponent { private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent>? _logger; // We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger public CustomersSearch2ViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent> logger) { //note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor //into view-component objects that are part of app DI container //you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example //like EF DbContext or similar _logger = logger; } //The Invoke method for the View component public IViewComponentResult Invoke( CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model = null ) { //this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model //are passed to the view-component from host form { //testing that DI worked - logger string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " + $"Method: InvokeAsync; "; _logger?.LogWarning(methodName); } //preparing view-model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new(); viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String; viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int; viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField; { //this should come from DB in real application SelectList list1 = new SelectList (new List<SelectListItem> { new SelectListItem { Text = "John - 111", Value = "111" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Mark - 222", Value = "222" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Novak - 333", Value = "333" }, }, "Value", "Text"); viewModel.ListOfCustomers = list1; } //now render component view return View("Default", viewModel); } } } //CustomersSearchViewComponent.cs=================================================== namespace Example1.ViewComponents { //it should inherit from ViewComponent class //this is Async version of ViewComponent public class CustomersSearchViewComponent : ViewComponent { private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent>? _logger; // We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger public CustomersSearchViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent> logger) { //note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor //into view-component objects that are part of app DI container //you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example //like EF DbContext or similar _logger = logger; } //The Invoke method for the View component public async Task<IViewComponentResult> InvokeAsync( CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model=null ) { //this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model //are passed to the view-component from host form { //testing that DI worked - logger string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " + $"Method: InvokeAsync; "; _logger?.LogWarning(methodName); } await Task.Delay(0); // Simulate some async work //preparing view-model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new(); viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String; viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int; viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField; { //this should come from DB in real application SelectList list1 = new SelectList (new List<SelectListItem> { new SelectListItem { Text = "John - 111", Value = "111" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Mark - 222", Value = "222" }, new SelectListItem { Text = "Novak - 333", Value = "333" }, }, "Value", "Text"); viewModel.ListOfCustomers= list1; } //now render component view return View("Default",viewModel); } } }

3.2 Частка Razor (.cshtml)

<!--Test1.cshtml ---------------------------------------------------> @using Example1.Models.Home; @using Example1.ViewComponents; @using Example1.ViewComponents.Models; @using Example1 @using Example1.Models @addTagHelper *, Microsoft.AspNetCore.Mvc.TagHelpers @addTagHelper *, Example1 @addTagHelper *, Example1.TagHelpers @model Test1_ViewModel @{ ViewData["Title"] = "Test1"; <!--Title ---------------------------------------------------> <h5 class="bg-primary text-left p-1 mt-1"> <span class="d-inline-block ms-2"> @ViewData["Title"] </span> </h5> <!-- Flexbox row1 --> <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px"> <!-- Div 0--------------------------------------------------> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 bg-light shadow" style="width:500px"> <legend class="float-none w-auto px-3 border bg-light rounded-3 "> Div - 0 </legend> <!-- Form ----------------------------------------------------------------- --> <form id="form1" method="post" class="row"> <div class="form-group"> <label asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer"> Customer Id </label> <input id="ContractOwnerCustomerId" class="form-control" asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer" /> </div> </form> <hr /> <!--Buttons ----------------------------------------------------- --> <div> <button type="submit" form="form1" class="btn btn-primary mt-3 me-2 float-end" href=''> Submit </button> </div> </fieldset> </div> </div> <!-- Flexbox row2 --> <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px"> <!-- Div 1----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div1 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with method </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel1 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div1-Async, invoked with method"; myModel1.Parameter2Int = 11111; myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; //so, here we are using the ViewComponent @await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch", new { model = myModel1, }) ; } </div> <!-- Div 2----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div2 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with Tag Helper </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel2 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div2-Async, invoked with Tag Helper"; myModel2.Parameter2Int = 22222; myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; } <vc:customers-search model=myModel2> </vc:customers-search> </div> </div> <!-- Flexbox row3--> <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px"> <!-- Div 3----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div3 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with method </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel3 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div3-Sync, invoked with method"; myModel1.Parameter2Int = 33333; myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; //so, here we are using the ViewComponent //it looks strange, Sync component invoked with async method //but they want it this way @await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch2", new { model = myModel1, }) ; } </div> <!-- Div 4----------------------------------------------- --> <div class="m-3 p-3"> <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1"> Div4 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with Tag Helper </h5> @{ CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel4 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model(); myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div4- Sync, invoked with Tag Helper"; myModel2.Parameter2Int = 44444; myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId"; } <vc:customers-search2 model=myModel2> </vc:customers-search2> </div> <!-- ----------------------------------------------- --> </div> } <!--CustomersSearch\Default.cshtml --------------------------------> @using Example1.ViewComponents.Models @model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel <!--Visually, this div (color bg-info) is the component---> <div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-info p-3" style="width:400px"> <!--Title ---------------------------------------------------> <h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3"> CustomersSearch - Async ViewComponent </h5> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br/> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String </p> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int </p> <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow"> <label> Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB </label> <select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select" asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers"> </select> <a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end" onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)"> Copy Selected Customer ID to Form </a> </fieldset> </div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1" --> <script> // This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent // to the main form and copy it to the input field function copyInputTextTo(anchor) { var root = anchor.closest('fieldset'); var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField"); var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ; if (source && target) { target.value = source.value; } return false; } </script> <!--CustomersSearch2\Default.cshtml --------------------------------> @using Example1.ViewComponents.Models @model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel <!--Visually, this div (color bg-warning) is the component---> <div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-warning p-3" style="width:400px"> <!--Title ---------------------------------------------------> <h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3"> CustomersSearch2 - Sync ViewComponent </h5> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br /> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String </p> <p> Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form <br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int </p> <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow"> <label> Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB </label> <select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select" asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers"> </select> <a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end" onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)"> Copy Selected Customer ID to Form </a> </fieldset> </div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1" --> <script> // This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent // to the main form and copy it to the input field function copyInputTextTo(anchor) { var root = anchor.closest('fieldset'); var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField"); var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ; if (source && target) { target.value = source.value; } return false; } </script>

3.3 Размяшчэнне файлаў у праекце

4 Высновы

5 Реферат





[1] Прагляд кампанентаў у ASP.NET Core

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/aspnet/core/mvc/views/view-components?view=aspnetcore-9.0

[2] Прагляд кампанентаў у ASP.NET Core MVC

https://dotnettutorials.net/lesson/view-components-in-asp-net-core-mvc/