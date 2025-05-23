ASP.NET8 View komponente postavljaju novu tračnicu za ponovnu upotrebu Web UI-ja

Kako stvoriti ASP.NET8 View-Components, koji su snažniji oblik arhitekture komponenti od popularnih Partial-Views.Kako stvoriti ASP.NET8 View-Components, koji su snažniji oblik arhitekture komponenti od popularnih Partial-Views.
ASP.NET8 View-Components su snažniji od Partial-Views
Jednostavno govoreći, ASP.NET8 View-Components su slični Partial-Views, ali omogućuju viši nivo komponentizacije i funkcionalnosti enkapsulacije.
ASP.NET8 View-Components su namijenjeni za stvaranje ponovljivih komponenti koje imaju View/Render funkcionalnost, a čija je složenost veća od normalnih Partial-Views.
Ključne prednostiASP.NET mrežaDelimično prikaze je da prikazi-komponenti imajukomponenta koji je server-side izvršeni mogu pristupiti svim mehanizmima arhitekture aplikacija, kao što je Database Access Layer (npr. EF) nezavisno od host stranice na kojoj su hostovani.komponenta koji je server-side izvršen
ASP.NET8 View-Components prima parametre iz načina pozivanja (host stranica ili čak kontrolera direktno) a ne HTTP zahtjev. ali, naravno, ništa ne sprečava stvaranje View-Components koji primaju HttpRequest kao parametar koji će biti eksplicitno prenesen na komponentu.
Pogledajte komponente uASP.NET mrežaCore su dobro definisani u članku [1], a ja neću ponoviti sve ovdje. Plan je da se pruži rad C# uzorak koda (“Primer”) o tome kako se prikazi komponente obično mogu koristiti. Ponovno korišteni kod sa jednostavnim primjerom je prikazan u nastavku.
2. konačni rezultat
Ovde pokazujemo konačni rezultat. Postoji ASP.NET8 host stranica ima 2 komponente i 4 invokacije prikazane na slici. Komponente su namerno obojene da bi se pokazalo gde su. U stvarnoj aplikaciji, naravno, bojenje ne bi se koristilo. Evo šta ovaj primer pokazuje:
Div-0. Control in Host ASP.NET8 page
Div-1. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with a method
Div-2. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with Tag Helper
Div-3. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with a method
Div-4. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with Tag Helper
Izvorni kod za ovaj primer
Izvorni kod je dobro komentiran, i trebao bi biti samo-objašnjavajući.
3.1 C# dio
//HomeController.cs=========================================
namespace Example1.Controllers
{
public class HomeController : Controller
{
private readonly ILogger<HomeController> _logger;
public HomeController(ILogger<HomeController> logger)
{
_logger = logger;
}
public IActionResult Index()
{
return View();
}
//in this action we are testing the ViewComponent
public IActionResult Test1(Test1_ViewModel model)
{
return View(model);
}
[ResponseCache(Duration = 0, Location = ResponseCacheLocation.None, NoStore = true)]
public IActionResult Error()
{
return View(new ErrorViewModel { RequestId = Activity.Current?.Id ?? HttpContext.TraceIdentifier });
}
}
}
// CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model.cs ==========================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models
{
public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model
{
public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null;
public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null;
public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null;
}
}
// CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel.cs ==========================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models
{
public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel
{
public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null;
public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null;
public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null;
//this should come from DB in real application
public SelectList? ListOfCustomers { get; set; }
}
}
//CustomersSearch2ViewComponent.cs===================================================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents
{
//it should inherit from ViewComponent class
//this is Sync version of ViewComponent
public class CustomersSearch2ViewComponent : ViewComponent
{
private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent>? _logger;
// We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger
public CustomersSearch2ViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent> logger)
{
//note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor
//into view-component objects that are part of app DI container
//you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example
//like EF DbContext or similar
_logger = logger;
}
//The Invoke method for the View component
public IViewComponentResult Invoke(
CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model = null
)
{
//this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model
//are passed to the view-component from host form
{
//testing that DI worked - logger
string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " +
$"Method: InvokeAsync; ";
_logger?.LogWarning(methodName);
}
//preparing view-model
CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new();
viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String;
viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int;
viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField;
{
//this should come from DB in real application
SelectList list1 = new SelectList
(new List<SelectListItem>
{
new SelectListItem
{
Text = "John - 111",
Value = "111"
},
new SelectListItem
{
Text = "Mark - 222",
Value = "222"
},
new SelectListItem
{
Text = "Novak - 333",
Value = "333"
},
}, "Value", "Text");
viewModel.ListOfCustomers = list1;
}
//now render component view
return View("Default", viewModel);
}
}
}
//CustomersSearchViewComponent.cs===================================================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents
{
//it should inherit from ViewComponent class
//this is Async version of ViewComponent
public class CustomersSearchViewComponent : ViewComponent
{
private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent>? _logger;
// We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger
public CustomersSearchViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent> logger)
{
//note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor
//into view-component objects that are part of app DI container
//you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example
//like EF DbContext or similar
_logger = logger;
}
//The Invoke method for the View component
public async Task<IViewComponentResult> InvokeAsync(
CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model=null
)
{
//this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model
//are passed to the view-component from host form
{
//testing that DI worked - logger
string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " +
$"Method: InvokeAsync; ";
_logger?.LogWarning(methodName);
}
await Task.Delay(0); // Simulate some async work
//preparing view-model
CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new();
viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String;
viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int;
viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField;
{
//this should come from DB in real application
SelectList list1 = new SelectList
(new List<SelectListItem>
{
new SelectListItem
{
Text = "John - 111",
Value = "111"
},
new SelectListItem
{
Text = "Mark - 222",
Value = "222"
},
new SelectListItem
{
Text = "Novak - 333",
Value = "333"
},
}, "Value", "Text");
viewModel.ListOfCustomers= list1;
}
//now render component view
return View("Default",viewModel);
}
}
}
3.2 Razor (.cshtml) dio
<!--Test1.cshtml --------------------------------------------------->
@using Example1.Models.Home;
@using Example1.ViewComponents;
@using Example1.ViewComponents.Models;
@using Example1
@using Example1.Models
@addTagHelper *, Microsoft.AspNetCore.Mvc.TagHelpers
@addTagHelper *, Example1
@addTagHelper *, Example1.TagHelpers
@model Test1_ViewModel
@{
ViewData["Title"] = "Test1";
<!--Title --------------------------------------------------->
<h5 class="bg-primary text-left p-1 mt-1">
<span class="d-inline-block ms-2">
@ViewData["Title"]
</span>
</h5>
<!-- Flexbox row1 -->
<div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px">
<!-- Div 0-------------------------------------------------->
<div class="m-3 p-3">
<fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 bg-light shadow" style="width:500px">
<legend class="float-none w-auto px-3 border bg-light rounded-3 ">
Div - 0
</legend>
<!-- Form ----------------------------------------------------------------- -->
<form id="form1" method="post" class="row">
<div class="form-group">
<label asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer">
Customer Id
</label>
<input id="ContractOwnerCustomerId" class="form-control" asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer" />
</div>
</form>
<hr />
<!--Buttons ----------------------------------------------------- -->
<div>
<button type="submit" form="form1" class="btn btn-primary mt-3 me-2 float-end"
href=''>
Submit
</button>
</div>
</fieldset>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Flexbox row2 -->
<div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px">
<!-- Div 1----------------------------------------------- -->
<div class="m-3 p-3">
<h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
Div1 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with method
</h5>
@{
CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel1 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div1-Async, invoked with method";
myModel1.Parameter2Int = 11111;
myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";
//so, here we are using the ViewComponent
@await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch", new
{
model = myModel1,
}) ;
}
</div>
<!-- Div 2----------------------------------------------- -->
<div class="m-3 p-3">
<h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
Div2 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with Tag Helper
</h5>
@{
CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel2 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div2-Async, invoked with Tag Helper";
myModel2.Parameter2Int = 22222;
myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";
}
<vc:customers-search model=myModel2>
</vc:customers-search>
</div>
</div>
<!-- Flexbox row3-->
<div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px">
<!-- Div 3----------------------------------------------- -->
<div class="m-3 p-3">
<h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
Div3 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with method
</h5>
@{
CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel3 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div3-Sync, invoked with method";
myModel1.Parameter2Int = 33333;
myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";
//so, here we are using the ViewComponent
//it looks strange, Sync component invoked with async method
//but they want it this way
@await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch2", new
{
model = myModel1,
}) ;
}
</div>
<!-- Div 4----------------------------------------------- -->
<div class="m-3 p-3">
<h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
Div4 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with Tag Helper
</h5>
@{
CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel4 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div4- Sync, invoked with Tag Helper";
myModel2.Parameter2Int = 44444;
myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";
}
<vc:customers-search2 model=myModel2>
</vc:customers-search2>
</div>
<!-- ----------------------------------------------- -->
</div>
}
<!--CustomersSearch\Default.cshtml -------------------------------->
@using Example1.ViewComponents.Models
@model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel
<!--Visually, this div (color bg-info) is the component--->
<div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-info p-3" style="width:400px">
<!--Title --------------------------------------------------->
<h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3">
CustomersSearch - Async ViewComponent
</h5>
<p>
Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form
<br/> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String
</p>
<p>
Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form
<br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int
</p>
<fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow">
<label>
Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB
</label>
<select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select"
asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers">
</select>
<a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end"
onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)">
Copy Selected Customer ID to Form
</a>
</fieldset>
</div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1" -->
<script>
// This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent
// to the main form and copy it to the input field
function copyInputTextTo(anchor) {
var root = anchor.closest('fieldset');
var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField");
var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ;
if (source && target) {
target.value = source.value;
}
return false;
}
</script>
<!--CustomersSearch2\Default.cshtml -------------------------------->
@using Example1.ViewComponents.Models
@model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel
<!--Visually, this div (color bg-warning) is the component--->
<div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-warning p-3" style="width:400px">
<!--Title --------------------------------------------------->
<h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3">
CustomersSearch2 - Sync ViewComponent
</h5>
<p>
Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form
<br /> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String
</p>
<p>
Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form
<br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int
</p>
<fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow">
<label>
Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB
</label>
<select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select"
asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers">
</select>
<a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end"
onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)">
Copy Selected Customer ID to Form
</a>
</fieldset>
</div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1" -->
<script>
// This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent
// to the main form and copy it to the input field
function copyInputTextTo(anchor) {
var root = anchor.closest('fieldset');
var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField");
var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ;
if (source && target) {
target.value = source.value;
}
return false;
}
</script>
3.3 Lokacija datoteka u projektu
4. zaključak
Prikaži komponente u ASP.NET8 je su viši oblik arhitekture komponenti, a ja sam to pronašao praktično. Potrebno je neko vreme da se naviknete na njih i naučiti kako da ih kreiraju / koriste, ali oni su definitivno korisno za bilo koji iskusniASP.NET mrežaProgramski rad.
