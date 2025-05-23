ASP.NET8 View Components postavlja novu tračnicu za ponovnu upotrebu veb korisničkog okvira

Mark Pelf 2025/05/23
SR

Предуго; Читати

Kako da kreirate ASP.NET8 View-Components, koji su snažniji oblik arhitekture komponenti od popularnih Partial-Views.
ASP.NET8 View Components postavlja novu tračnicu za ponovnu upotrebu veb korisničkog okvira
Kako da kreirate ASP.NET8 View-Components, koji su snažniji oblik arhitekture komponenti od popularnih Partial-Views.

Kako da kreirate ASP.NET8 View-Components, koji su snažniji oblik arhitekture komponenti od popularnih Partial-Views.

ASP.NET8 View-Components su snažniji od Partial-Views

Jednostavno rečeno, ASP.NET8 View-Components su slični Partial-Views, ali omogućuju viši nivo komponentizacije i funkcionalnosti.

ASP.NET8 View-Components su namenjeni za stvaranje ponovljivih komponenti koje imaju funkciju View/Render, a čija je složenost veća od normalnih Partial-Views.

Кључна предност надАСП.нетДелимични прегледи су да прегледи-компоненте имајуКомпонента део који је сервер-страна извршенаi može da pristupi svim mehanizmima arhitekture aplikacija, kao što je pristupni sloj baze podataka (npr. EF) nezavisno od host stranice na kojoj su hostovani.

Компонента део који је сервер-страна извршена

ASP.NET8 View-Components прима параметре из методе позивања (хост странице или чак контролера директно) а не ХТТП захтев. али, наравно, ништа не спречава стварање View-Components који примају HttpRequest као параметар који ће се експлицитно пренети на компоненту.

Погледајте компоненте уАСП.нетОснови су добро дефинисани у чланку [1], и нећу их све поновити овде. План је да се обезбеди радни Ц# узорак кода (“Први”) о томе како се компоненте приказа обично могу користити. Поновљиви код са једноставним примјером приказан је испод. Додао сам пристојну количину коментара, тако да би требало да буде само-објашњавајући како они раде.

2. коначни резултат

Овде показујемо коначни резултат. Постоји АСП.НЕТ8 домаћина има 2 компоненте и 4 позиве приказане на слици. Компоненте су намерно обојене да би показале где су. У стварној апликацији, наравно, бојење не би се користило. Ево шта овај пример показује:

  • Div-0. Control in Host ASP.NET8 page

  • Div-1. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with a method

  • Div-2. View-Component-1 CustomerSearch, which is Async component, invoked with Tag Helper

  • Div-3. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with a method

  • Div-4. View-Component-2 CustomerSearch2, which is Sync component, invoked with Tag Helper


Изворни код за овај пример

Изворни код је добро коментарисан, и требало би да буде само-објашњавајући.

3.1 C# део


//HomeController.cs=========================================
namespace Example1.Controllers
{
    public class HomeController : Controller
    {
        private readonly ILogger<HomeController> _logger;

        public HomeController(ILogger<HomeController> logger)
        {
            _logger = logger;
        }

        public IActionResult Index()
        {
            return View();
        }

        //in this action we are testing the ViewComponent
        public IActionResult Test1(Test1_ViewModel model)
        {
            return View(model);
        }

        [ResponseCache(Duration = 0, Location = ResponseCacheLocation.None, NoStore = true)]
        public IActionResult Error()
        {
            return View(new ErrorViewModel { RequestId = Activity.Current?.Id ?? HttpContext.TraceIdentifier });
        }
    }
}

// CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model.cs ==========================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models
{
    public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model
    {
        public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null;
        public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null;
        public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null;
    }
}

// CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel.cs ==========================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents.Models
{
    public class CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel
    {
        public string? Parameter1String { get; set; } = null;
        public int? Parameter2Int { get; set; } = null;
        public string? IdOfTargetInputField { get; set; } = null;

        //this should come from DB in real application
        public SelectList? ListOfCustomers { get; set; }
    }
}

//CustomersSearch2ViewComponent.cs===================================================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents
{
    //it should inherit from ViewComponent class
    //this is Sync version of ViewComponent
    public class CustomersSearch2ViewComponent : ViewComponent
    {
        private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent>? _logger;

        // We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger 
        public CustomersSearch2ViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearch2ViewComponent> logger)
        {
            //note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor
            //into view-component objects that are part of app DI container
            //you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example
            //like EF DbContext or similar
            _logger = logger;
        }

        //The Invoke method for the View component
        public IViewComponentResult Invoke(
            CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model = null
        )
        {
            //this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model
            //are passed to the view-component from host form
            {
                //testing that DI worked - logger 
                string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " +
                    $"Method: InvokeAsync; ";
                _logger?.LogWarning(methodName);
            }

            //preparing view-model
            CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new();
            viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String;
            viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int;
            viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField;

            {
                //this should come from DB in real application
                SelectList list1 = new SelectList
                (new List<SelectListItem>
                {
                            new SelectListItem
                            {
                                Text = "John - 111",
                                Value = "111"
                            },

                           new SelectListItem
                            {
                                Text = "Mark - 222",
                                Value = "222"
                            },
                            new SelectListItem
                            {
                                Text = "Novak - 333",
                                Value = "333"
                            },
                }, "Value", "Text");

                viewModel.ListOfCustomers = list1;
            }

            //now render component view
            return View("Default", viewModel);
        }
    }
}

//CustomersSearchViewComponent.cs===================================================
namespace Example1.ViewComponents
{    
    //it should inherit from ViewComponent class
    //this is Async version of ViewComponent
    public class CustomersSearchViewComponent : ViewComponent
    {
        private readonly ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent>? _logger;

        // We are testing Dependency Injection (DI) to inject the logger
        public CustomersSearchViewComponent(ILogger<CustomersSearchViewComponent> logger)
        {
            //note how useful is this, we are passing in this constructor
            //into view-component objects that are part of app DI container
            //you can pass here any form of reference to DataBase, for example
            //like EF DbContext or similar
            _logger = logger;
        }

        //The Invoke method for the View component
        public async Task<IViewComponentResult> InvokeAsync(
            CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model? model=null
        )
        {
            //this is neat, this parameters in CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model
            //are passed to the view-component from host form
            {
                //testing that DI worked - logger 
                string methodName = $"Type: {System.Reflection.MethodBase.GetCurrentMethod()?.DeclaringType?.FullName}, " +
                    $"Method: InvokeAsync; ";
                _logger?.LogWarning(methodName);
            }

            await Task.Delay(0); // Simulate some async work

            //preparing view-model
            CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel viewModel = new();
            viewModel.Parameter1String = model?.Parameter1String;
            viewModel.Parameter2Int = model?.Parameter2Int;
            viewModel.IdOfTargetInputField = model?.IdOfTargetInputField;

            {
                //this should come from DB in real application
                SelectList list1 = new SelectList
                (new List<SelectListItem>
                {
                            new SelectListItem
                            {
                                Text = "John - 111",
                                Value = "111"
                            },

                           new SelectListItem
                            {
                                Text = "Mark - 222",
                                Value = "222"
                            },
                            new SelectListItem
                            {
                                Text = "Novak - 333",
                                Value = "333"
                            },
                }, "Value", "Text");

                viewModel.ListOfCustomers= list1;
            }

            //now render component view
            return View("Default",viewModel);
        }
    }
}

3.2 Разарач (.цсхтмл) део


 <!--Test1.cshtml  --------------------------------------------------->
@using Example1.Models.Home;
@using Example1.ViewComponents;
@using Example1.ViewComponents.Models;
@using Example1
@using Example1.Models
@addTagHelper *, Microsoft.AspNetCore.Mvc.TagHelpers
@addTagHelper *, Example1
@addTagHelper *, Example1.TagHelpers

@model Test1_ViewModel

@{
    ViewData["Title"] = "Test1";

    <!--Title  --------------------------------------------------->
    <h5 class="bg-primary text-left p-1 mt-1">
        <span class="d-inline-block ms-2">
            @ViewData["Title"]
        </span>
    </h5>

    <!-- Flexbox row1 -->
    <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px">
        <!-- Div 0-------------------------------------------------->
        <div class="m-3 p-3">
            <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 bg-light shadow" style="width:500px">
                <legend class="float-none w-auto px-3 border bg-light rounded-3 ">
                    Div - 0
                </legend>
                <!-- Form ----------------------------------------------------------------- -->
                <form id="form1" method="post" class="row">
                    <div class="form-group">
                        <label asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer">
                            Customer Id
                        </label>
                        <input id="ContractOwnerCustomerId" class="form-control" asp-for="ContractOwnerCustomer" />
                    </div>
                </form>

                <hr />
                <!--Buttons ----------------------------------------------------- -->
                <div>
                    <button type="submit" form="form1" class="btn btn-primary mt-3 me-2 float-end"
                            href=''>
                        Submit
                    </button>
                </div>
            </fieldset>
        </div>
    </div>
    <!-- Flexbox row2 -->
    <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px">
        <!-- Div 1----------------------------------------------- -->
        <div class="m-3 p-3">
            <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
                Div1 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with method
            </h5>
            @{
                CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel1 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
                myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div1-Async, invoked with method";
                myModel1.Parameter2Int = 11111;
                myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";

                //so, here we are using the ViewComponent
                @await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch", new
                    {
                        model = myModel1,
                    })  ;
            }
        </div>
        <!-- Div 2----------------------------------------------- -->
        <div class="m-3 p-3">
            <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
                Div2 - CustomersSearch, Async, invoked with Tag Helper
            </h5>
            @{
                CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel2 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
                myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div2-Async, invoked with Tag Helper";
                myModel2.Parameter2Int = 22222;
                myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";
            }

            <vc:customers-search model=myModel2>
            </vc:customers-search>
        </div>
    </div>
    <!-- Flexbox  row3-->
    <div class="d-flex" style="width:1100px">
        <!-- Div 3----------------------------------------------- -->
        <div class="m-3 p-3">
            <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
                Div3 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with method
            </h5>
            @{
                CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel3 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
                myModel1.Parameter1String = "Div3-Sync, invoked with method";
                myModel1.Parameter2Int = 33333;
                myModel1.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";

                //so, here we are using the ViewComponent
                //it looks strange, Sync component invoked with async method
                //but they want it this way
                @await Component.InvokeAsync("CustomersSearch2", new
                    {
                        model = myModel1,
                    })        ;
            }
        </div>
        <!-- Div 4----------------------------------------------- -->
        <div class="m-3 p-3">
            <h5 class="bg-secondary text-center p-1">
                Div4 - CustomersSearch2, Sync, invoked with Tag Helper
            </h5>
            @{
                CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model myModel4 = new CustomersSearchViewComponent_Model();
                myModel2.Parameter1String = "Div4- Sync, invoked with Tag Helper";
                myModel2.Parameter2Int = 44444;
                myModel2.IdOfTargetInputField = "ContractOwnerCustomerId";
            }

            <vc:customers-search2 model=myModel2>
            </vc:customers-search2>
        </div>
        <!--  ----------------------------------------------- -->
    </div>
}

<!--CustomersSearch\Default.cshtml  -------------------------------->
@using Example1.ViewComponents.Models

@model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel

<!--Visually, this div (color bg-info) is the component--->
<div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-info p-3" style="width:400px">
    <!--Title  --------------------------------------------------->
    <h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3">
        CustomersSearch - Async ViewComponent
    </h5>

    <p>
        Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form 
        <br/> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String
    </p>
    <p>
        Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form
        <br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int
    </p>

    <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow">
        <label>
            Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB
        </label>
        <select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select"
                asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers">
        </select>

        <a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end"
           onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)">
            Copy Selected Customer ID to Form
        </a>
    </fieldset>
</div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1"  -->

<script>
    // This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent
    // to the main form and copy it to the input field
    function copyInputTextTo(anchor) {
        var root = anchor.closest('fieldset');
        var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField");
        var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ;

        if (source && target) {
            target.value = source.value;
        }
        return false;
    }
</script>

<!--CustomersSearch2\Default.cshtml  -------------------------------->
@using Example1.ViewComponents.Models

@model CustomersSearchViewComponent_ViewModel

<!--Visually, this div (color bg-warning) is the component--->
<div id="ViewComponents1" class="bg-warning p-3" style="width:400px">
    <!--Title  --------------------------------------------------->
    <h5 class="bg-primary text-center p-1 m-3">
        CustomersSearch2 - Sync ViewComponent
    </h5>

    <p>
        Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form
        <br /> Parameter1String: @Model.Parameter1String
    </p>
    <p>
        Proof-of-concept, parameter from Host Form
        <br /> Parameter2Int: @Model.Parameter2Int
    </p>

    <fieldset class="border rounded-3 p-3 m-2 shadow">
        <label>
            Proof-of-concept, list of customers from DB
        </label>
        <select id="customerSelect2" class="form-select"
                asp-items="@Model.ListOfCustomers">
        </select>

        <a class="btn btn-secondary mt-3 float-end"
           onclick="copyInputTextTo(this)">
            Copy Selected Customer ID to Form
        </a>
    </fieldset>
</div> <!-- End of <div id="ViewComponents1"  -->

<script>
    // This function will export selection value from the ViewComponent
    // to the main form and copy it to the input field
    function copyInputTextTo(anchor) {
        var root = anchor.closest('fieldset');
        var target = document.getElementById("@Model.IdOfTargetInputField");
        var source = root.querySelector('#customerSelect2') ;

        if (source && target) {
            target.value = source.value;
        }
        return false;
    }
</script>

3.3 Локација датотека у пројекту

4 Закључак

Преглед компоненти у АСП.НЕТ8 је су виши облик архитектуре компоненти, и нашао сам да је практично. Потребно је неко време да се навикнете на њих и научите како да их креирате / користите, али они су дефинитивно корисни за било искусногАСП.нетПрограмски програм .

5 Референце


[1] Погледајте компоненте у ASP.NET Core

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/aspnet/core/mvc/views/view-components?view=aspnetcore-9.0

[2] Погледајте компоненте у ASP.NET Core MVC

https://dotnettutorials.net/lesson/view-components-in-asp-net-core-mvc/

Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

ОВАЈ ЧЛАНАК ЈЕ ПРЕДСТАВЉЕН У...

