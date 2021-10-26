Search icon
Javascript Pointers Do Exist! by@moogsoft

Javascript Pointers Do Exist!

Pointers are a way to store a reference to a specific place in memory. In C, Golang, and C# pointers are made using the ‘&’ operator. In Javascript, variables that are an object or an array are always just pointers. Pointers deliver powerful functionality to the engineer, but at the same time, you might not want to be locked into using a specific operator just for pointers in a language that may want to change in the future. Since ES2015 the most obvious way would be like to make a copy of obj1 and store it in obj2.
Moogsoft Hacker Noon profile picture

@moogsoft
Moogsoft

The Complete Observability Platform

#javascript#javascript-development#javascript-frameworks#javascript-tutorial#javascript-fundamentals#learn-javascript#javascript-pointers#programming
