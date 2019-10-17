JavaScript Essentials (Concepts + Code) Frontend Development For Beginners

| Software Engineer | Python | Javascript | Auto-Ml Enthusiast
) you would always need to know few JavaScript concepts and methods to make your life a lot easier.
{I prefer react though}
map()
filter()
and
reduce()
to operate on them is something that makes it interesting .
sort()
function square(x){return x*x};
square(9) // output 81
// dynamic javascript function
let square_of_number = function square(x){return x*x};
square_of_number(7) // output 49
// another way of writing it using arrow functions ...
let square = (x)=> x*x
square(5) // output 25
let greater = (x,y) => {if(x>y){ return console.log(`${x} is greater`);}return console.log(`${y} is greater`);}
greater(5,7); // output 7 is greater
// arrays and array methods ...
const arr = [1,2,3,4,5];
const square = (x)=> x*x; // function to find square
const even = (x)=> x%2==0; // function to find number being even
const callback_function = (accumulater,currentvalue)=>{return accumulater + currentvalue;}
const starting_value = 0;
// array methods
arr.map(square) // output's new array as [1,4,9,16,25]
arr.filter(even); // output [false, true, false, true, false]
arr.reduce(callback_function,starting_value) // output 15
or other networking etc …) as an argument with a resolve and reject parameters.
fetch()
// creating a promise ...
const callback_function = (resolve,reject)=>{if(True){resolve('everything worked');}else{reject(Error('nothing worked'));}};
const promise = new Promise(callback_function);
// chaining method ...
callbackmethod_for_success = (result)=> console.log(result);
callbackmethod_for_error = (error)=> console.log(error);
promise.then(callbackmethod_for_success,callbackmethod_for_error);
// Remember fetch method for accessing the api's itself is a promise so u can write like ...
const url = 'www.google.com/v1/some_api_call'; // FYI .. this is not a real api ...
fetch(url).then(callbackmethod_for_success,callback_method_for_error);
// or you can do something like --
fetch(url).then(callbackmethod_for_success).catch(callback_method_for_error)
// async function similar to above but in a different way ..
async (url) => { try { const response = await fetch(url); console.log(await response.text());} catch (err){console.log('fetch failed', err);}};
.
argument/element
// rest operator
const arr = [1,2,3,4,5];
const sum = (...args) => {let total_sum=0; for (let arr_items of args){total_sum+=arr_items;} return total_sum;}
sum(...arr) // output 15
// spread operater
const extended_arr = [...arr,6,7,8,9,10];
console.log(extended_arr); // output [1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10]