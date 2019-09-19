7 Programming Concepts Everyone Should Know (With Code)

Hi Folks , Hope you all programming geeks are doing good. Today, we will discuss about the basic programming design principles and concepts that everyone should be aware about while developing a software . Well, Software Development ain’t easy. Programming/coding can be a real daunting task if not done in the right way. Hope you guys will like this post . So, without wasting time lets get started . [ i will be using JavaScript in here but you can use whatever language you are comfortable with ! ]

In this post, we will discuss about :

1. Classes and Objects

2. Constructors

3. Static Methods

4. Recursion

5. Loops

6. OOPS

7. Libraries/Modules/Packages (All mean the same thing)

Classes and Object:

A class is a blueprint for creating objects . It has member functions and member variables. And an object is an instance of class . One can access class member functions and variables with the help of object .

Constructor :

It is a special method that is used to initialize the newly created object and is called just after the memory is allocated by the object.

class Person { constructor (name){ console .log( 'Hello from' + ' ' + name); } } const p = new Person( 'karan' ); // Output Hello from karan

Static Methods / Static Functions

They are indeed one of the most important methods that i use . They belong to the class itself. They can be used without the instance (object) of a class. They don’t modify the behaviour of our class but is very powerful when want to view certain data etc Just add static in-front of a function .

Recursion :

Recursion is a technique where a function calls itself . Their is a termination condition called the base condition which stops the recursive action .

class MathematicalOperation { constructor (){ console .log( 'Mathmatetical operation class' ); } square(x){ return x*x; } factorial(x){ if (x== 0 || x== 1 ){ return 1 ; } return x* this .factorial(x -1 ); } static available_methods(){ console .log( 'This class has two methods. Square and factorial.' ); } } const m = new MathematicalOperation; // output Mathmatetical operation class console .log(m.square( 5 )); // output 25 console .log(m.factorial( 5 )); // output 120 MathematicalOperation.available_methods(); // his class has two methods. Square and factorial.

Loops :

Loops in programming languages is a feature which facilitates the execution of a set of instructions repeatedly while some condition evaluates to true.

a = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ]; // For of Loop for ( let i of a){ console .log(i); } // While loop let j = 0 ; while (j < 10 ){ console .log(a[j]); j++; }

OOPS (Object Oriented Design)

It is a methodology or paradigm to design a program using classes and objects. Main Components of OOPS are Encapsulation , Abstraction , Inheritance and Polymorphism . Lets look at them closely —

Encapsulation: Encapsulating every thing about an entity inside a class. ie. Putting functions and data members inside a class.

Abstraction: Abstraction is a very important concept in oops . It simply means that you are hiding the important things inside the class and provides only the necessary or relevant information that you want to show through a object . (It hides the details of implementation)

Inheritance : It is a concept where a class acquire properties of a child class . We can extend this child class and use already defined methods that are in the base class / Parent class . The main purpose of inheritance is to provide reusable code and help you achieve DRY

class Person { constructor (name,gender){ this .name = name; this .gender = gender; } getPersonName(){ return this .name; } getPersonGender(){ return this .gender; } } class Male extends Person { constructor (name){ super (name, "male" ); } } class Female extends Person { constructor (name){ super (name, "female" ); } } // creating objects ... const m = new Male( "karan" ); const f = new Female( "Anna" ); // checking results ... console .log(m.getPersonGender()); // male console .log(m.getPersonName()); // karan console .log(f.getPersonGender()); // female console .log(f.getPersonName()); // Anna

Polymorphism: It generally means ability to take many forms . There are generally 2 types of Polymorphism — compile time and run time .

1 . Compile time : Function Overloading is an example of compile time polymorphism. Same function name different parameter data types .

2. Run time : Function Overriding is an example of run time polymorphism . Let’s look at an example.

class Overriding { print(){ console .log( 'this is print function' ); } print(){ console .log( 'this will override the above print function' ); } } const override = new Overriding(); override.print(); // output : this will override the above print function

Library / Package / Module (All mean the same thing ):

It is just a function or list of functions that are wrapped around or are written for repetitive work . Generally, SDE either worked with libraries or they create their own . Automating the boiler plated code .[ Most Important ]. Every programmer should know how to create a library else he would spent a lot of time in writing same code again and again and again and again ….

That’s it for this post. I hope you liked it . Once again, thank you for taking your time and reading this post. Good bye | Take Care | and keep coding

