Parallelism and Concurrency in Python (Concepts + Code)

| Software Engineer | Python | Javascript | Auto-Ml Enthusiast
import multiprocessing
import os
import time
import numpy as np
def DotProduct(A):
dot_product = np.dot(A[0],A[1])
return
List = [[np.arange(1000000).reshape(5000,200),np.arange(1000000).reshape(200,5000)],
[np.arange(1000000).reshape(500,2000),np.arange(1000000).reshape(2000,500)],
[np.arange(1000000).reshape(5000,200),np.arange(1000000).reshape(200,5000)]]
if __name__ == "__main__":
# executing a code without multiprocessing .. ie. on single core .
start = time.time()
B = list(map(DotProduct,List))
end = time.time() - start
print("Full time taken : " , end , "seconds")
# lets look at executing same code with multiprocesing module on multiple cores ..
start = time.time()
pool = multiprocessing.cpu_count()
with multiprocessing.Pool(pool) as p:
print(p.map(DotProduct,List))
end = time.time() - start
print("Full time taken : " , end , "seconds")
import threading
import os
import time
import numpy as np
def BasicOperation():
# square of number
def square(number):
return number*number
# cube of a number
def cube(number):
return number**3
# nth power of a number
def nth_power(number,power):
return number**power
# sum of n numbers
def sum_of_n_numbers(number):
return number*(number+1)/2
# using functions to drive a program ...
print("square of 5 is " , square(5))
print("cube of 5 is " , cube(5))
print("5 raise to power 2 is " , nth_power(5,2))
print("sum of first 5 numbers is" , sum_of_n_numbers(5))
def DotProduct():
A = np.arange(1000000).reshape(5000,200)
B = np.arange(1000000).reshape(200,5000)
Dot = np.dot(A,B)
if __name__ == "__main__":
# without threading ...
start = time.time()
BasicOperation()
Mid = time.time() - start
print("Mid time taken : " , Mid , "seconds")
DotProduct()
end = time.time() - start
print("Full time taken : " , end , "seconds")
# with threading ...
start = time.time()
Thread_1 = threading.Thread(target = BasicOperation, name = ' Basic Operation Thread ')
Thread_2 = threading.Thread(target = DotProduct , name=' Dot Product Thread ')
Thread_1.start()
Thread_2.start()
Thread_1.join()
Mid = time.time() - start
print("Mid time taken : " , Mid , "seconds")
Thread_2.join()
end = time.time() - start
print("Full time taken : " , end , "seconds")