Jashita Tulum Expands Luxury Hospitality With Digital Asset Payments

Tulum, México, February 11th, 2025/Chainwire/--After serving as a discreet sanctuary for some of crypto's most influential figures— including founders of leading Layer 2 protocols, DeFi innovators, and privacy-focused project leaders — Jashita Tulum Luxury Hotel and Villas has announced its new digital assets payment service.





With a user-friendly interface, guests can now seamlessly make a reservation by paying with crypto directly through the hotel's official website, completing transactions quickly and effortlessly.





According to the team, this decision emerged from countless late-night conversations on their private beach with crypto visionaries who've made Jashita their second home. These leaders, whose protocols collectively manage billions in TVL, highlighted a crucial gap in luxury hospitality: The freedom to enjoy their digital wealth.





"When you've hosted the minds behind today's most revolutionary protocols, you learn what matters," says the company’s CEO Tommaso. “My ambition is not only to deliver magic moments to our guests, but also to welcome beautiful and innovative minds”.





Jashita introduces a luxury hospitality experience tailored for crypto-native travelers in one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations. This move positions Jashita as the first hotelier in Tulum to accept CryptoPayments directly through their booking system, aligning with the latest hospitality industry trends and catering to the evolving preferences of modern travelers.

About Jashita Hotel

Jashita Hotel is a beachfront luxury boutique hotel featuring 30 elegant suites, a stunning penthouse, an onsite Italian restaurant, and a serene spa. Nestled on Tulum’s most protected, and off-the-beaten-track bays: Soliman Bay.

About Jashita Villas

Jashita Luxury Villas rental homes designed for families, and groups. Located in La Privada, a gated luxury residential community within Aldea Zama, Tulum’s developing first luxury neighborhood, which offers guests a wide selection of restaurants, shopping, yoga studios, and markets. Guests can experience refined comfort in exclusive villas, offering a retreat that captures the best of Tulum.

