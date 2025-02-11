Jashita Tulum Expands Luxury Hospitality With Digital Asset Payments

by ChainwireFebruary 11th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENbn-flagBNes-flagESja-flagJAhr-flagHRsq-flagSQbe-flagBElv-flagLVmk-flagMKsk-flagSKth-flagTHhu-flagHUfa-AF-flagFA-AF
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Jashita Tulum Luxury Hotel and Villas has announced its new digital assets payment service. Guests can now seamlessly make a reservation by paying with crypto directly through the hotel's official website. This move positions Jashita as the first hotelier in Tulum to accept CryptoPayments.
featured image - Jashita Tulum Expands Luxury Hospitality With Digital Asset Payments
Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Tulum, México, February 11th, 2025/Chainwire/--After serving as a discreet sanctuary for some of crypto's most influential figures— including founders of leading Layer 2 protocols, DeFi innovators, and privacy-focused project leaders — Jashita Tulum Luxury Hotel and Villas has announced its new digital assets payment service.


With a user-friendly interface, guests can now seamlessly make a reservation by paying with crypto directly through the hotel's official website, completing transactions quickly and effortlessly.


According to the team, this decision emerged from countless late-night conversations on their private beach with crypto visionaries who've made Jashita their second home. These leaders, whose protocols collectively manage billions in TVL, highlighted a crucial gap in luxury hospitality: The freedom to enjoy their digital wealth.


"When you've hosted the minds behind today's most revolutionary protocols, you learn what matters," says the company’s CEO Tommaso. “My ambition is not only to deliver magic moments to our guests, but also to welcome beautiful and innovative minds”.


Jashita introduces a luxury hospitality experience tailored for crypto-native travelers in one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations. This move positions Jashita as the first hotelier in Tulum to accept CryptoPayments directly through their booking system, aligning with the latest hospitality industry trends and catering to the evolving preferences of modern travelers.

About Jashita Hotel

Jashita Hotel is a beachfront luxury boutique hotel featuring 30 elegant suites, a stunning penthouse, an onsite Italian restaurant, and a serene spa. Nestled on Tulum’s most protected, and off-the-beaten-track bays: Soliman Bay.

About Jashita Villas

Jashita Luxury Villas rental homes designed for families, and groups. Located in La Privada, a gated luxury residential community within Aldea Zama, Tulum’s developing first luxury neighborhood, which offers guests a wide selection of restaurants, shopping, yoga studios, and markets. Guests can experience refined comfort in exclusive villas, offering a retreat that captures the best of Tulum.

Contact

Marketing Manager

Constanza Caceres

Jashita Tulum Luxury Hotel and Villas

[email protected]

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here


Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
Chainwire@chainwire
The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
Read my stories

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#web3#tulum#chainwire#press-release#crypto-payment#blockchain-development#crypto-adoption#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
$DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
by chainwire
Jan 31, 2024
#web3
Article Thumbnail
108 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Adoption
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-adoption
Article Thumbnail
10 Tools for Blockchain Development
by dashmagazine
Jan 16, 2019
#ethereum
Article Thumbnail
133 Stories To Learn About Solidity
by learn
Dec 25, 2023
#solidity
Article Thumbnail
287 Stories To Learn About Blockchain Development
by learn
Dec 19, 2023
#blockchain-development
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks