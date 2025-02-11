Jashita Tulum Expands Luxury Hospitality With Digital Asset Payments

Tulum, México, February 11th, 2025/Chainwire/--After serving as a discreet sanctuary for some of crypto's most influential figures— including founders of leading Layer 2 protocols, DeFi innovators, and privacy-focused project leaders —
With a user-friendly interface, guests can now seamlessly make a reservation by paying with crypto directly through the hotel's official website, completing transactions quickly and effortlessly.
According to the team, this decision emerged from countless late-night conversations on their private beach with crypto visionaries who've made Jashita their second home. These leaders, whose protocols collectively manage billions in TVL, highlighted a crucial gap in luxury hospitality: The freedom to enjoy their digital wealth.
"When you've hosted the minds behind today's most revolutionary protocols, you learn what matters," says the company’s CEO Tommaso. “My ambition is not only to deliver magic moments to our guests, but also to welcome beautiful and innovative minds”.
Jashita introduces a luxury hospitality experience tailored for crypto-native travelers in one of the Caribbean’s premier destinations. This move positions Jashita as the first hotelier in Tulum to accept CryptoPayments directly through their booking system, aligning with the latest hospitality industry trends and catering to the evolving preferences of modern travelers.
