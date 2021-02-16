Is social media doing more harm than good?

Jean Machuca

Probably off-topic but this is my point of view. If we make a recap of the latest 20 years we can find two generation groups of social networks: in one side of the street (1st old generation) we have ICQ, MSN Hotmail, Latinmail, MySpace, Hi5 are the ones that I most remember. On the other side we have Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, VK, WhatsApp. But now I see emerging social networks that are more closed than open focused in private groups like Slack, Discord, Teams, Zoom. I mention all of these tools like social networks because of they are somehow social, and they share a network. So my conclusion is that almost every 10 years we are experiencing a kind of disruptive change in the way we try to be connected and communicate between us. Coming back to topic, I think issues that provoke more harm than good in social networks will be always present if we don’t understand the basics of privacy and data ownership.