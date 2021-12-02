Search icon
Is It Too Late to Jump Into the NFT Space? by@husseinhallak

Is It Too Late to Jump Into the NFT Space?

NFT ecosystems are still forming and relatively new, yet growing at an unprecedented pace. NFTs are so attractive for artists worldwide allowing them to benefit from the body of their work and the personal brand they built over the years. Since digital art can be minted and sold as NFTs, it is significantly easier to sell than physical pieces of artwork. The space is moving so fast that it’s natural in such a market to feel overwhelmed and that you are missing out. NFTs are here to stay and the potential to make a living is legit. The technology, community, and paradigm shifts taking place are only going to grow.
Hussein Hallak Hacker Noon profile picture

@husseinhallak
Hussein Hallak

CEO of Next Decentrum. Creative Director of Crypto Pharaohs, an iconic NFT collection inspired by ancient Egypt.

