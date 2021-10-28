How NFTs Can Turn Musicians Into Entrepreneurs and Fans Into Investors

Search icon
For decades, few middlemen held all the power in the music industry and reaped most of the rewards. Security NFTs (S-NFTs) combine the ownership and transparency of NFTs with an innovative investing framework making it possible for fans to invest capital toward a new song or album and in return, share in the royalties. This allows fans to invest in their favourite artists’ songs and earn returns from streaming royalties, in addition to receiving exclusive perks.
Hussein Hallak Hacker Noon profile picture

@husseinhallak
Hussein Hallak

CEO of Next Decentrum. Creative Director of Crypto Pharaohs, an iconic NFT collection inspired by ancient Egypt.

#music#nft#future-of-nfts#crowdfunding#security-nfts#crypto#gaming-metaverse#non-fungible-tokens
