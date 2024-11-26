Introducing the HackerNoon Inbox: Message with Tech Editors and Streamline Your Blogging Workflow!

Communicating with our editors just got a little easier!
You can now drop a DM directly from your draft or head to your inbox to message editors or support. Here's how it works 👇
A new direct messaging feature has been added to your draft settings for faster, more streamlined communication. To use it, simply scroll down to the "Messages" section in your story settings (previously called Notes), type your message, and click the arrow to send. When an editor replies, you’ll find their response in the same section. All conversations are saved within the draft, making it easy to keep track of your communication history.
HackerNoon now features an inbox that feels just like a messaging app, where you can view all conversations between editors and writers related to your drafts. To access your inbox, go to app.hackernoon.com/inbox and browse through your DMs.
These updates are designed to make your HackerNoon experience smoother, smarter, and more collaborative. Dive in, explore, and see how these features can take your storytelling to the next level!