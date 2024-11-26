ReadWrite
paint-brush
Introducing the HackerNoon Inbox: Message with Tech Editors and Streamline Your Blogging Workflow!by@product
337 reads
337 reads

Introducing the HackerNoon Inbox: Message with Tech Editors and Streamline Your Blogging Workflow!

by HackerNoon Product UpdatesNovember 26th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENru-flagRUes-flagESja-flagJAlo-flagLOda-flagDAsq-flagSQsv-flagSVbg-flagBGti-flagTIta-flagTAfi-flagFIsi-flagSI
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Communicating with HackerNoon editors is now easier than ever! Send direct messages straight from your draft settings or manage all your conversations in the newly upgraded inbox. With filters, search functions, threaded replies, and mobile optimization, these tools are designed to streamline your collaboration and improve your storytelling experience.
featured image - Introducing the HackerNoon Inbox: Message with Tech Editors and Streamline Your Blogging Workflow!
HackerNoon Product Updates HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Communicating with our editors just got a little easier!


You can now drop a DM directly from your draft or head to your inbox to message editors or support. Here's how it works 👇

Send a DM Right from Your Draft Page

A new direct messaging feature has been added to your draft settings for faster, more streamlined communication. To use it, simply scroll down to the "Messages" section in your story settings (previously called Notes), type your message, and click the arrow to send. When an editor replies, you’ll find their response in the same section. All conversations are saved within the draft, making it easy to keep track of your communication history.


Or… Head Over to Your Inbox

HackerNoon now features an inbox that feels just like a messaging app, where you can view all conversations between editors and writers related to your drafts. To access your inbox, go to app.hackernoon.com/inbox and browse through your DMs.


App.HackerNoon.com/Inbox

Here’s the breakdown of all your inbox features:

  • Navigate your inbox with ease using the “Open,” “Closed,” and “Unread” message filters.
  • Use the search function to find specific messages
  • Contact HackerNoon support via “New Chat” and select an option tailored to your query.
  • Enjoy color-coded messages and threaded replies for better readability.
  • Draft notes now aggregate into continuous conversations.
  • Open conversations directly from drafts.
  • Edit and delete messages for better control.
  • Infinite scroll for seamless browsing through all conversations
  • Mobile optimization for easy access on the go
  • More navigation options: visit our FAQs, Help section, Editing Protocol pages



These updates are designed to make your HackerNoon experience smoother, smarter, and more collaborative. Dive in, explore, and see how these features can take your storytelling to the next level!

Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

HackerNoon Product Updates HackerNoon profile picture
HackerNoon Product Updates@product
This is the official page for HackerNoon Product Updates!
Read my storiesAbout @product

TOPICS

purcat-imgproduct-management #product-management #hackernoon-product #hackernoon-top-story #hackernoon-writers #hackernoon-inbox #hackernoon-editors #inbox #blogging-workflow!

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
2.5 Reasons to Watch HackerNoon's Self-made Documentary
by product
Jan 02, 2024
#hackernoon-top-story
Article Thumbnail
Hacker Noon Editors: Superheroes without Capes
by nebojsaneshatodorovic
Jan 11, 2022
#hacker-noon
Article Thumbnail
Meet the New Hacker Noon Editors
by david
Feb 21, 2019
#hackernoon
Article Thumbnail
Seasons Greetings from HackerNoon: Boost Stories with Translations, Speech-to-Text & More
by product
Nov 25, 2024
#product-management
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Bitcoins Moment in the Sun is Coming (11/2/2023)
by noonification
Nov 02, 2023
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas