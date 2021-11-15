Interview with Anndy Lian: Views on 2022 Cryptocurrency Adoption - What Is Coming Next

Anndy Lian is an all-rounded business strategist in Asia. He has provided advisory across a variety of industries for local, international, public listed companies and governments. He is an early blockchain adopter and experienced serial entrepreneur, book author, investor, board member and keynote speaker. The real crypto push from governments will be more likely to come in the form of central bank digital currencies, most notably in China. Lian: 2021 was notable for witnessing El Salvador's adoption of bitcoin as legal tender.