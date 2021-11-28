Bitcoin’s Taproot Upgrade: A Cautious Step in the Right Direction

315 reads

Bitcoin developers have spent four years developing and deploying Taproot on its mainnet. So far, there have been no reports of failures, errors, etc., to hinder the upgrade, a clear sign of a stable upgrade. The purpose of Taproot is to improve the usability and privacy of cryptocurrencies. By releasing time locks and requiring multiple signatures, transactions on the Bitcoin network can become more complex. Anyone can detect transactions that use the complex functions, which necessitate the creation of various transactions, without Taproot.