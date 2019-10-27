Use Sequelize ORM with Node JS Project

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Visit Hacker Noon RSS Feed hackernoon.com/feedpromoted
Senior Full Stack
npm install --save sequelize
# One of the following:
$ npm install --save pg pg-hstore # Postgres
$ npm install --save mysql2
$ npm install --save mariadb
$ npm install --save sqlite3
$ npm install --save tedious # Microsoft SQL Server
const Sequelize = require('sequelize');
const sequelize = new Sequelize('database', 'username', 'password', {
host: 'localhost',
dialect: /* one of 'mysql' | 'mariadb' | 'postgres' | 'mssql' */
});
), as is shown in the following example:
options.pool
const sequelize = new Sequelize(/* ... */, {
// ...
pool: {
max: 5,
min: 0,
acquire: 30000,
idle: 10000
}
const User = sequelize.define('user', {
// attributes
firstName: {
type: Sequelize.STRING,
allowNull: false
},
lastName: {
type: Sequelize.STRING
// allowNull defaults to true
}
}, {
// options
});
calls
sequelize.define
.
Model.init
and
firstName
. The table name is automatically pluralized by default (a library called inflection is used under the hood to do this). This behavior can be stopped for a specific model by using the
lastName
: true option, or for all models by using the define option from the Sequelize constructor.
freezeTableName
and
createdAt
to every model.
updatedAt
method, as follows:
sync
// Note: using `force: true` will drop the table if it already exists
User.sync({ force: true }).then(() => {
// Now the `users` table in the database corresponds to the model definition
return User.create({
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Hancock'
});
});
// Find all users
User.findAll().then(users => {
console.log("All users:", JSON.stringify(users, null, 4));
});
// Create a new user
User.create({ firstName: "Jane", lastName: "Doe" }).then(jane => {
console.log("Jane's auto-generated ID:", jane.id);
});
// Delete everyone named "Jane"
User.destroy({
where: {
firstName: "Jane"
}
}).then(() => {
console.log("Done");
});
// Change everyone without a last name to "Doe"
User.update({ lastName: "Doe" }, {
where: {
lastName: null
}
}).then(() => {
console.log("Done");
});
Sequelize.STRING // VARCHAR(255)
Sequelize.STRING(1234) // VARCHAR(1234)
Sequelize.STRING.BINARY // VARCHAR BINARY
Sequelize.TEXT // TEXT
Sequelize.TEXT('tiny') // TINYTEXT
Sequelize.CITEXT // CITEXT PostgreSQL and SQLite only.
Sequelize.INTEGER // INTEGER
Sequelize.BIGINT // BIGINT
Sequelize.BIGINT(11) // BIGINT(11)
Sequelize.FLOAT // FLOAT
Sequelize.FLOAT(11) // FLOAT(11)
Sequelize.FLOAT(11, 10) // FLOAT(11,10)
sequelize.query("UPDATE users SET y = 42 WHERE x = 12").then(([results, metadata]) => {
// Results will be an empty array and metadata will contain the number of affected rows.
})
sequelize.query("UPDATE users SET y = 42 WHERE x = 12").then(([results, metadata]) => {
// Results will be an empty array and metadata will contain the number of affected rows.
})