Instagram Scraper: How to Scrape Data From Instagram [2021]

In this article, we'll cover how to build your own data scraping tool but also how you can skip the whole process and access that same data instantly.
Instagram scraping means automatically gathering publicly available data from Instagram users. The process may include scraping tools, Instagram scraping services or manually extracting the data. You can scrape data such as emails, phone numbers, images, bio, likes, comments, etc.
While Instagram forbids any kind of crawling, scraping, or caching content from Instagram it is not regulated by law. Meaning, if you scrape data from Instagram you may get your account banned, but there are no legal repercussions.
You can use Python (GitHub) to build your own Instagram scraper or buy Instagram users' data from Influencers Club.
To scrape Instagram with Python you can use a tool like Instagramy. This tool is specifically created for Instagram and has data analyzing ability through Pandas.
Instagramy is used to scrape Instagram quickly and easily. This package is installed by running the following command. Based on network connection it scrapes the data for you.
pip install instagramy
Example 1: Scraping basic details
from instagramy import Instagram
# Connecting the profile
user = Instagram("geeks_for_geeks")
# printing the basic details like
# followers, following, bio
print(user.is_verified())
print(user.popularity())
print(user.get_biography())
# return list of dicts
posts = user.get_posts_details()
print('\n\nLikes', 'Comments')
for post in posts:
likes = post["likes"]
comments = post["comment"]
print(likes,comments)
Example 2: Analysing the data
from instagramy import Instalysis
# Instagram user_id of ipl teams
teams = ["chennaiipl", "mumbaiindians",
"royalchallengersbangalore", "kkriders",
"delhicapitals", "sunrisershyd",
"kxipofficial"]
data = Instalysis(teams)
# return the dataframe
data_frame = data.analyis()
data_frame
Unfortunately, it's not possible to export people that liked a certain post or multiple posts. However, they can be crawled and scraped with this code:
def get_likes_list(username):
api.login()
api.searchUsername(username)
result = api.LastJson
username_id = result['user']['pk'] # Get user ID
user_posts = api.getUserFeed(username_id) # Get user feed
result = api.LastJson
media_id = result['items'][0]['id'] # Get most recent post
api.getMediaLikers(media_id) # Get users who liked
users = api.LastJson['users']
for user in users: # Push users to list
users_list.append({'pk':user['pk'], 'username':user['username']})
To scrape emails from Instagram you need to log in with an Instagram account from a specific proxy. And to get the email addresses extracted, use this code: /api/v1/users/{{user_id}}/info/
You can use this GitHub Repo to find all samples.
A lot of you folks want to export your own or someone else's Instagram photos. Now, from my experience that is super hard to pull off since they need to be scraped from the web (not the app). But it's doable!
Here's the exact GitHub that you can use to build your own image scraper:
#!/usr/bin/python
# -*- coding: utf-8 -*-
import argparse
import codecs
import configparser
import errno
import glob
from operator import itemgetter
import json
import logging.config
import hashlib
import os
import pickle
import re
import socket
import sys
import textwrap
import time
import xml.etree.ElementTree as ET
import moviepy.editor as mpe
try:
from urllib.parse import urlparse
except ImportError:
from urlparse import urlparse
import warnings
import threading
import concurrent.futures
import requests
import requests.packages.urllib3.util.connection as urllib3_connection
import tqdm
from instagram_scraper.constants import *
try:
reload(sys) # Python 2.7
sys.setdefaultencoding("UTF8")
except NameError:
pass
warnings.filterwarnings('ignore')
input_lock = threading.RLock()
class LockedStream(object):
file = None
def __init__(self, file):
self.file = file
def write(self, x):
with input_lock:
self.file.write(x)
def flush(self):
return getattr(self.file, 'flush', lambda: None)()
def allowed_gai_family():
family = socket.AF_INET # force IPv4
return family
original_stdout, original_stderr = sys.stdout, sys.stderr
sys.stdout, sys.stderr = map(LockedStream, (sys.stdout, sys.stderr))
# Force using IPv4 connections, when the machine where this code runs uses IPv6
urllib3_connection.allowed_gai_family = allowed_gai_family
def threaded_input(prompt):
with input_lock:
try:
with tqdm.external_write_mode():
original_stdout.write(prompt)
original_stdout.flush()
return sys.stdin.readline()
except AttributeError:
original_stdout.write('\n')
original_stdout.write(prompt)
original_stdout.flush()
return sys.stdin.readline()
input = threaded_input
class PartialContentException(Exception):
pass
class InstagramScraper(object):
"""InstagramScraper scrapes and downloads an instagram user's photos and videos"""
def __init__(self, **kwargs):
default_attr = dict(username='', usernames=[], filename=None,
login_user=None, login_pass=None,
followings_input=False, followings_output='profiles.txt',
destination='./', logger=None, retain_username=False, interactive=False,
quiet=False, maximum=0, media_metadata=False, profile_metadata=False, latest=False,
latest_stamps=False, cookiejar=None, filter_location=None, filter_locations=None,
media_types=['image', 'video', 'story-image', 'story-video', 'broadcast'],
tag=False, location=False, search_location=False, comments=False,
verbose=0, include_location=False, filter=None, proxies={}, no_check_certificate=False,
template='{urlname}', log_destination='')
allowed_attr = list(default_attr.keys())
default_attr.update(kwargs)
for key in default_attr:
if key in allowed_attr:
self.__dict__[key] = default_attr.get(key)
# story media type means story-image & story-video
if 'story' in self.media_types:
self.media_types.remove('story')
if 'story-image' not in self.media_types:
self.media_types.append('story-image')
if 'story-video' not in self.media_types:
self.media_types.append('story-video')
# Read latest_stamps file with ConfigParser
self.latest_stamps_parser = None
if self.latest_stamps:
parser = configparser.ConfigParser()
parser.read(self.latest_stamps)
self.latest_stamps_parser = parser
# If we have a latest_stamps file, latest must be true as it's the common flag
self.latest = True
# Set up a logger
if self.logger is None:
self.logger = InstagramScraper.get_logger(level=logging.DEBUG, dest=default_attr.get('log_destination'), verbose=default_attr.get('verbose'))
self.posts = []
self.stories = []
self.session = requests.Session()
if self.no_check_certificate:
self.session.verify = False
try:
if self.proxies and type(self.proxies) == str:
self.session.proxies = json.loads(self.proxies)
except ValueError:
self.logger.error("Check is valid json type.")
raise
self.session.headers = {'user-agent': CHROME_WIN_UA}
if self.cookiejar and os.path.exists(self.cookiejar):
with open(self.cookiejar, 'rb') as f:
self.session.cookies.update(pickle.load(f))
self.session.cookies.set('ig_pr', '1')
self.rhx_gis = ""
self.cookies = None
self.authenticated = False
self.logged_in = False
self.last_scraped_filemtime = 0
if default_attr['filter']:
self.filter = list(self.filter)
self.quit = False
def sleep(self, secs):
min_delay = 1
for _ in range(secs // min_delay):
time.sleep(min_delay)
if self.quit:
return
time.sleep(secs % min_delay)
def _retry_prompt(self, url, exception_message):
"""Show prompt and return True: retry, False: ignore, None: abort"""
answer = input( 'Repeated error {0}\n(A)bort, (I)gnore, (R)etry or retry (F)orever?'.format(exception_message) )
if answer:
answer = answer[0].upper()
if answer == 'I':
self.logger.info( 'The user has chosen to ignore {0}'.format(url) )
return False
elif answer == 'R':
return True
elif answer == 'F':
self.logger.info( 'The user has chosen to retry forever' )
global MAX_RETRIES
MAX_RETRIES = sys.maxsize
return True
else:
self.logger.info( 'The user has chosen to abort' )
return None
def safe_get(self, *args, **kwargs):
# out of the box solution
# session.mount('https://', HTTPAdapter(max_retries=...))
# only covers failed DNS lookups, socket connections and connection timeouts
# It doesnt work when server terminate connection while response is downloaded
retry = 0
retry_delay = RETRY_DELAY
while True:
if self.quit:
return
try:
response = self.session.get(timeout=CONNECT_TIMEOUT, cookies=self.cookies, *args, **kwargs)
if response.status_code == 404:
return
response.raise_for_status()
content_length = response.headers.get('Content-Length')
if content_length is not None and len(response.content) != int(content_length):
#if content_length is None we repeat anyway to get size and be confident
raise PartialContentException('Partial response')
return response
except (KeyboardInterrupt):
raise
except (requests.exceptions.RequestException, PartialContentException) as e:
if 'url' in kwargs:
url = kwargs['url']
elif len(args) > 0:
url = args[0]
if retry < MAX_RETRIES:
self.logger.warning('Retry after exception {0} on {1}'.format(repr(e), url))
self.sleep(retry_delay)
retry_delay = min( 2 * retry_delay, MAX_RETRY_DELAY )
retry = retry + 1
continue
else:
keep_trying = self._retry_prompt(url, repr(e))
if keep_trying == True:
retry = 0
continue
elif keep_trying == False:
return
raise
def get_json(self, *args, **kwargs):
"""Retrieve text from url. Return text as string or None if no data present """
resp = self.safe_get(*args, **kwargs)
if resp is not None:
return resp.text
def authenticate_as_guest(self):
"""Authenticate as a guest/non-signed in user"""
self.session.headers.update({'Referer': BASE_URL, 'user-agent': STORIES_UA})
req = self.session.get(BASE_URL)
self.session.headers.update({'X-CSRFToken': req.cookies['csrftoken']})
self.session.headers.update({'user-agent': CHROME_WIN_UA})
self.rhx_gis = ""
self.authenticated = True
def authenticate_with_login(self):
"""Logs in to instagram."""
self.session.headers.update({'Referer': BASE_URL, 'user-agent': STORIES_UA})
req = self.session.get(BASE_URL)
self.session.headers.update({'X-CSRFToken': req.cookies['csrftoken']})
login_data = {'username': self.login_user, 'password': self.login_pass}
login = self.session.post(LOGIN_URL, data=login_data, allow_redirects=True)
self.session.headers.update({'X-CSRFToken': login.cookies['csrftoken']})
self.cookies = login.cookies
login_text = json.loads(login.text)
if login_text.get('authenticated') and login.status_code == 200:
self.authenticated = True
self.logged_in = True
self.session.headers.update({'user-agent': CHROME_WIN_UA})
self.rhx_gis = ""
else:
self.logger.error('Login failed for ' + self.login_user)
if 'checkpoint_url' in login_text:
checkpoint_url = login_text.get('checkpoint_url')
self.logger.error('Please verify your account at ' + BASE_URL[0:-1] + checkpoint_url)
if self.interactive is True:
self.login_challenge(checkpoint_url)
elif 'errors' in login_text:
for count, error in enumerate(login_text['errors'].get('error')):
count += 1
self.logger.debug('Session error %(count)s: "%(error)s"' % locals())
else:
self.logger.error(json.dumps(login_text))
def login_challenge(self, checkpoint_url):
self.session.headers.update({'Referer': BASE_URL})
req = self.session.get(BASE_URL[:-1] + checkpoint_url)
self.session.headers.update({'X-CSRFToken': req.cookies['csrftoken'], 'X-Instagram-AJAX': '1'})
self.session.headers.update({'Referer': BASE_URL[:-1] + checkpoint_url})
mode = int(input('Choose a challenge mode (0 - SMS, 1 - Email): '))
challenge_data = {'choice': mode}
challenge = self.session.post(BASE_URL[:-1] + checkpoint_url, data=challenge_data, allow_redirects=True)
self.session.headers.update({'X-CSRFToken': challenge.cookies['csrftoken'], 'X-Instagram-AJAX': '1'})
code = int(input('Enter code received: '))
code_data = {'security_code': code}
code = self.session.post(BASE_URL[:-1] + checkpoint_url, data=code_data, allow_redirects=True)
self.session.headers.update({'X-CSRFToken': code.cookies['csrftoken']})
self.cookies = code.cookies
code_text = json.loads(code.text)
if code_text.get('status') == 'ok':
self.authenticated = True
self.logged_in = True
elif 'errors' in code.text:
for count, error in enumerate(code_text['challenge']['errors']):
count += 1
self.logger.error('Session error %(count)s: "%(error)s"' % locals())
else:
self.logger.error(json.dumps(code_text))
def logout(self):
"""Logs out of instagram."""
if self.logged_in:
try:
logout_data = {'csrfmiddlewaretoken': self.cookies['csrftoken']}
self.session.post(LOGOUT_URL, data=logout_data)
self.authenticated = False
self.logged_in = False
except requests.exceptions.RequestException:
self.logger.warning('Failed to log out ' + self.login_user)
def get_dst_dir(self, username):
"""Gets the destination directory and last scraped file time."""
if self.destination == './':
dst = './' + username
else:
if self.retain_username:
dst = self.destination + '/' + username
else:
dst = self.destination
# Resolve last scraped filetime
if self.latest_stamps_parser:
self.last_scraped_filemtime = self.get_last_scraped_timestamp(username)
elif os.path.isdir(dst):
self.last_scraped_filemtime = self.get_last_scraped_filemtime(dst)
return dst
def make_dir(self, dst):
try:
os.makedirs(dst)
except OSError as err:
if err.errno == errno.EEXIST and os.path.isdir(dst):
# Directory already exists
pass
else:
# Target dir exists as a file, or a different error
raise
def get_last_scraped_timestamp(self, username):
if self.latest_stamps_parser:
try:
return self.latest_stamps_parser.getint(LATEST_STAMPS_USER_SECTION, username)
except configparser.Error:
pass
return 0
def set_last_scraped_timestamp(self, username, timestamp):
if self.latest_stamps_parser:
if not self.latest_stamps_parser.has_section(LATEST_STAMPS_USER_SECTION):
self.latest_stamps_parser.add_section(LATEST_STAMPS_USER_SECTION)
self.latest_stamps_parser.set(LATEST_STAMPS_USER_SECTION, username, str(timestamp))
with open(self.latest_stamps, 'w') as f:
self.latest_stamps_parser.write(f)
def get_last_scraped_filemtime(self, dst):
"""Stores the last modified time of newest file in a directory."""
list_of_files = []
file_types = ('*.jpg', '*.mp4')
for type in file_types:
list_of_files.extend(glob.glob(dst + '/' + type))
if list_of_files:
latest_file = max(list_of_files, key=os.path.getmtime)
return int(os.path.getmtime(latest_file))
return 0
def query_followings_gen(self, username, end_cursor=''):
"""Generator for followings."""
user = self.deep_get(self.get_shared_data(username), 'entry_data.ProfilePage[0].graphql.user')
id = user['id']
followings, end_cursor = self.__query_followings(id, end_cursor)
if followings:
while True:
for following in followings:
yield following
if end_cursor:
followings, end_cursor = self.__query_followings(id, end_cursor)
else:
return
def __query_followings(self, id, end_cursor=''):
params = QUERY_FOLLOWINGS_VARS.format(id, end_cursor)
resp = self.get_json(QUERY_FOLLOWINGS.format(params))
if resp is not None:
payload = json.loads(resp)['data']['user']['edge_follow']
if payload:
end_cursor = payload['page_info']['end_cursor']
followings = []
for node in payload['edges']:
followings.append(node['node']['username'])
return followings, end_cursor
return None, None
def query_comments_gen(self, shortcode, end_cursor=''):
"""Generator for comments."""
comments, end_cursor = self.__query_comments(shortcode, end_cursor)
if comments:
try:
while True:
for item in comments:
yield item
if end_cursor:
comments, end_cursor = self.__query_comments(shortcode, end_cursor)
else:
return
except ValueError:
self.logger.exception('Failed to query comments for shortcode ' + shortcode)
def __query_comments(self, shortcode, end_cursor=''):
params = QUERY_COMMENTS_VARS.format(shortcode, end_cursor)
self.update_ig_gis_header(params)
resp = self.get_json(QUERY_COMMENTS.format(params))
if resp is not None:
payload = json.loads(resp)['data']['shortcode_media']
if payload:
container = payload['edge_media_to_comment']
comments = [node['node'] for node in container['edges']]
end_cursor = container['page_info']['end_cursor']
return comments, end_cursor
return None, None
def scrape_hashtag(self):
self.__scrape_query(self.query_hashtag_gen)
def scrape_location(self):
self.__scrape_query(self.query_location_gen)
def worker_wrapper(self, fn, *args, **kwargs):
try:
if self.quit:
return
return fn(*args, **kwargs)
except:
self.logger.debug("Exception in worker thread", exc_info=sys.exc_info())
raise
def __scrape_query(self, media_generator, executor=concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=MAX_CONCURRENT_DOWNLOADS)):
"""Scrapes the specified value for posted media."""
self.quit = False
try:
for value in self.usernames:
self.posts = []
self.stories = []
self.last_scraped_filemtime = 0
greatest_timestamp = 0
future_to_item = {}
dst = self.get_dst_dir(value)
if self.include_location:
media_exec = concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=5)
iter = 0
for item in tqdm.tqdm(media_generator(value), desc='Searching {0} for posts'.format(value), unit=" media",
disable=self.quiet):
if self.filter_locations:
if item.get("location") is None or self.get_key_from_value(self.filter_locations, item["location"].get("id")) is None:
continue
if ((item['is_video'] is False and 'image' in self.media_types) or \
(item['is_video'] is True and 'video' in self.media_types)
) and self.is_new_media(item):
future = executor.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.download, item, dst)
future_to_item[future] = item
if self.include_location and 'location' not in item:
media_exec.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.__get_location, item)
if self.comments:
item['edge_media_to_comment']['data'] = list(self.query_comments_gen(item['shortcode']))
if self.media_metadata or self.comments or self.include_location:
self.posts.append(item)
iter = iter + 1
if self.maximum != 0 and iter >= self.maximum:
break
if future_to_item:
for future in tqdm.tqdm(concurrent.futures.as_completed(future_to_item),
total=len(future_to_item),
desc='Downloading', disable=self.quiet):
item = future_to_item[future]
if future.exception() is not None:
self.logger.warning(
'Media for {0} at {1} generated an exception: {2}'.format(value, item['urls'],
future.exception()))
else:
timestamp = self.__get_timestamp(item)
if timestamp > greatest_timestamp:
greatest_timestamp = timestamp
# Even bother saving it?
if greatest_timestamp > self.last_scraped_filemtime:
self.set_last_scraped_timestamp(value, greatest_timestamp)
self._persist_metadata(dst, value)
finally:
self.quit = True
def query_hashtag_gen(self, hashtag):
return self.__query_gen(QUERY_HASHTAG, QUERY_HASHTAG_VARS, 'hashtag', hashtag)
def query_location_gen(self, location):
return self.__query_gen(QUERY_LOCATION, QUERY_LOCATION_VARS, 'location', location)
def __query_gen(self, url, variables, entity_name, query, end_cursor=''):
"""Generator for hashtag and location."""
nodes, end_cursor = self.__query(url, variables, entity_name, query, end_cursor)
if nodes:
try:
while True:
for node in nodes:
yield node
if end_cursor:
nodes, end_cursor = self.__query(url, variables, entity_name, query, end_cursor)
else:
return
except ValueError:
self.logger.exception('Failed to query ' + query)
def __query(self, url, variables, entity_name, query, end_cursor):
params = variables.format(query, end_cursor)
self.update_ig_gis_header(params)
resp = self.get_json(url.format(params))
if resp is not None:
payload = json.loads(resp)['data'][entity_name]
if payload:
nodes = []
if end_cursor == '':
top_posts = payload['edge_' + entity_name + '_to_top_posts']
nodes.extend(self._get_nodes(top_posts))
posts = payload['edge_' + entity_name + '_to_media']
nodes.extend(self._get_nodes(posts))
end_cursor = posts['page_info']['end_cursor']
return nodes, end_cursor
return None, None
def _get_nodes(self, container):
return [self.augment_node(node['node']) for node in container['edges']]
def augment_node(self, node):
self.extract_tags(node)
details = None
if self.include_location and 'location' not in node:
details = self.__get_media_details(node['shortcode'])
node['location'] = details.get('location') if details else None
if 'urls' not in node:
node['urls'] = []
if node['is_video'] and 'video_url' in node:
node['urls'] = [node['video_url']]
elif '__typename' in node and node['__typename'] == 'GraphImage':
node['urls'] = [self.get_original_image(node['display_url'])]
else:
if details is None:
details = self.__get_media_details(node['shortcode'])
if details:
if '__typename' in details and details['__typename'] == 'GraphVideo':
node['urls'] = [details['video_url']]
elif '__typename' in details and details['__typename'] == 'GraphSidecar':
urls = []
for carousel_item in details['edge_sidecar_to_children']['edges']:
urls += self.augment_node(carousel_item['node'])['urls']
node['urls'] = urls
else:
node['urls'] = [self.get_original_image(details['display_url'])]
return node
def __get_media_details(self, shortcode):
resp = self.get_json(VIEW_MEDIA_URL.format(shortcode))
if resp is not None:
try:
return json.loads(resp)['graphql']['shortcode_media']
except ValueError:
self.logger.warning('Failed to get media details for ' + shortcode)
else:
self.logger.warning('Failed to get media details for ' + shortcode)
def __get_location(self, item):
code = item.get('shortcode', item.get('code'))
if code:
details = self.__get_media_details(code)
item['location'] = details.get('location')
def scrape(self, executor=concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=MAX_CONCURRENT_DOWNLOADS)):
"""Crawls through and downloads user's media"""
self.session.headers.update({'user-agent': STORIES_UA})
try:
for username in self.usernames:
self.posts = []
self.stories = []
self.last_scraped_filemtime = 0
greatest_timestamp = 0
future_to_item = {}
dst = self.get_dst_dir(username)
# Get the user metadata.
shared_data = self.get_shared_data(username)
user = self.deep_get(shared_data, 'entry_data.ProfilePage[0].graphql.user')
if not user:
self.logger.error(
'Error getting user details for {0}. Please verify that the user exists.'.format(username))
continue
elif user and user['is_private'] and user['edge_owner_to_timeline_media']['count'] > 0 and not \
user['edge_owner_to_timeline_media']['edges']:
self.logger.info('User {0} is private'.format(username))
self.rhx_gis = ""
self.get_profile_pic(dst, executor, future_to_item, user, username)
self.get_profile_info(dst, username)
if self.logged_in:
self.get_stories(dst, executor, future_to_item, user, username)
self.get_broadcasts(dst, executor, future_to_item, user)
# Crawls the media and sends it to the executor.
try:
self.get_media(dst, executor, future_to_item, user)
# Displays the progress bar of completed downloads. Might not even pop up if all media is downloaded while
# the above loop finishes.
if future_to_item:
for future in tqdm.tqdm(concurrent.futures.as_completed(future_to_item), total=len(future_to_item),
desc='Downloading', disable=self.quiet):
item = future_to_item[future]
if future.exception() is not None:
self.logger.error(
'Media at {0} generated an exception: {1}'.format(item['urls'], future.exception()))
else:
timestamp = self.__get_timestamp(item)
if timestamp > greatest_timestamp:
greatest_timestamp = timestamp
# Even bother saving it?
if greatest_timestamp > self.last_scraped_filemtime:
self.set_last_scraped_timestamp(username, greatest_timestamp)
self._persist_metadata(dst, username)
except ValueError:
self.logger.error("Unable to scrape user - %s" % username)
finally:
self.quit = True
self.logout()
def get_profile_pic(self, dst, executor, future_to_item, user, username):
if 'image' not in self.media_types:
return
if self.logged_in:
# Try Get the High-Resolution profile picture
url = USER_INFO.format(user['id'])
resp = self.get_json(url)
if resp is None:
self.logger.error('Error getting user info for {0}'.format(username))
return
user_info = json.loads(resp)['user']
if 'has_anonymous_profile_picture' in user_info:
return
try:
profile_pic_urls = [
user_info['hd_profile_pic_url_info']['url'],
user_info['hd_profile_pic_versions'][-1]['url'],
]
profile_pic_url = next(url for url in profile_pic_urls if url is not None)
except (KeyError, IndexError, StopIteration):
self.logger.warning('Failed to get high resolution profile picture for {0}'.format(username))
profile_pic_url = user['profile_pic_url_hd']
else:
# If not logged_in take the Low-Resolution profile picture
profile_pic_url = user['profile_pic_url_hd']
item = {'urls': [profile_pic_url], 'username': username, 'shortcode':'', 'created_time': 1286323200, '__typename': 'GraphProfilePic'}
if self.latest is False or os.path.isfile(dst + '/' + item['urls'][0].split('/')[-1]) is False:
for item in tqdm.tqdm([item], desc='Searching {0} for profile pic'.format(username), unit=" images",
ncols=0, disable=self.quiet):
future = executor.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.download, item, dst)
future_to_item[future] = item
def get_profile_info(self, dst, username):
if self.profile_metadata is False:
return
url = USER_URL.format(username)
resp = self.get_json(url)
if resp is None:
self.logger.error('Error getting user info for {0}'.format(username))
return
self.logger.info( 'Saving metadata general information on {0}.json'.format(username) )
user_info = json.loads(resp)['graphql']['user']
try:
profile_info = {
'biography': user_info['biography'],
'followers_count': user_info['edge_followed_by']['count'],
'following_count': user_info['edge_follow']['count'],
'full_name': user_info['full_name'],
'id': user_info['id'],
'is_business_account': user_info['is_business_account'],
'is_joined_recently': user_info['is_joined_recently'],
'is_private': user_info['is_private'],
'posts_count': user_info['edge_owner_to_timeline_media']['count'],
'profile_pic_url': user_info['profile_pic_url']
}
except (KeyError, IndexError, StopIteration):
self.logger.warning('Failed to build {0} profile info'.format(username))
return
item = {
'GraphProfileInfo': {
'info': profile_info,
'username': username,
'created_time': 1286323200
}
}
self.save_json(item, '{0}/{1}.json'.format(dst, username))
def get_stories(self, dst, executor, future_to_item, user, username):
"""Scrapes the user's stories."""
if self.logged_in and \
('story-image' in self.media_types or 'story-video' in self.media_types):
# Get the user's stories.
all_stories = []
all_stories.extend(self.fetch_main_stories(user['id']))
all_stories.extend(self.fetch_highlight_stories(user['id']))
# Downloads the user's stories and sends it to the executor.
iter = 0
for item in tqdm.tqdm(all_stories, desc='Searching {0} for stories'.format(username), unit=" media",
disable=self.quiet):
if self.story_has_selected_media_types(item) and self.is_new_media(item):
item['username'] = username
item['shortcode'] = ''
future = executor.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.download, item, dst)
future_to_item[future] = item
iter = iter + 1
if self.maximum != 0 and iter >= self.maximum:
break
def get_broadcasts(self, dst, executor, future_to_item, user):
"""Scrapes the user's broadcasts."""
if self.logged_in and 'broadcast' in self.media_types:
# Get the user's broadcasts.
broadcasts = self.fetch_broadcasts(user['id'])
# Downloads the user's broadcasts and sends it to the executor.
iter = 0
for item in tqdm.tqdm(broadcasts, desc='Searching {0} for stories'.format(user['username']), unit=" media",
disable=self.quiet):
item['username'] = user['username']
future = executor.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.dowload_broadcast, item, dst)
future_to_item[future] = item
iter = iter + 1
if self.maximum != 0 and iter >= self.maximum:
break
def get_media(self, dst, executor, future_to_item, user):
"""Scrapes the user's posts for media."""
if 'image' not in self.media_types and 'video' not in self.media_types and 'none' not in self.media_types:
return
username = user['username']
if self.include_location:
media_exec = concurrent.futures.ThreadPoolExecutor(max_workers=5)
iter = 0
for item in tqdm.tqdm(self.query_media_gen(user), desc='Searching {0} for posts'.format(username),
unit=' media', disable=self.quiet):
# -Filter command line
if self.filter:
if 'tags' in item:
filtered = any(x in item['tags'] for x in self.filter)
if self.has_selected_media_types(item) and self.is_new_media(item) and filtered:
item['username']=username
future = executor.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.download, item, dst)
future_to_item[future] = item
else:
# For when filter is on but media doesnt contain tags
pass
# --------------#
else:
if self.has_selected_media_types(item) and self.is_new_media(item):
item['username']=username
future = executor.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.download, item, dst)
future_to_item[future] = item
if self.include_location:
item['username']=username
media_exec.submit(self.worker_wrapper, self.__get_location, item)
if self.comments:
item['username']=username
item['comments'] = {'data': list(self.query_comments_gen(item['shortcode']))}
if self.media_metadata or self.comments or self.include_location:
item['username']=username
self.posts.append(item)
iter = iter + 1
if self.maximum != 0 and iter >= self.maximum:
break
def get_shared_data(self, username=''):
"""Fetches the user's metadata."""
resp = self.get_json(BASE_URL + username)
if resp is not None and '_sharedData' in resp:
try:
shared_data = resp.split("window._sharedData = ")[1].split(";</script>")[0]
return json.loads(shared_data)
except (TypeError, KeyError, IndexError):
pass
def __fetch_stories(self, url, fetching_highlights_metadata=False):
resp = self.get_json(url)
if resp is not None:
retval = json.loads(resp)
if retval['data'] and 'reels_media' in retval['data'] and len(retval['data']['reels_media']) > 0 and len(retval['data']['reels_media'][0]['items']) > 0:
items = []
for reel_media in retval['data']['reels_media']:
items.extend([self.set_story_url(item) for item in reel_media['items']])
for item in reel_media['items']:
item['highlight'] = fetching_highlights_metadata
self.stories.append(item)
return items
return []
def fetch_main_stories(self, user_id):
"""Fetches the user's main stories."""
return self.__fetch_stories(MAIN_STORIES_URL.format(user_id))
def fetch_highlight_stories(self, user_id):
"""Fetches the user's highlight stories."""
resp = self.get_json(HIGHLIGHT_STORIES_USER_ID_URL.format(user_id))
if resp is not None:
retval = json.loads(resp)
if retval['data'] and 'user' in retval['data'] and 'edge_highlight_reels' in retval['data']['user'] and \
'edges' in retval['data']['user']['edge_highlight_reels']:
higlight_stories_ids = [item['node']['id'] for item in
retval['data']['user']['edge_highlight_reels']['edges']]
# Workaround for issue https://github.com/rarcega/instagram-scraper/issues/488
# __fetch_stories with count of ids more than 20 some times returns "Bad gateway" error.
# Instagram web site fetches by 3.
ids_chunks = [higlight_stories_ids[i:i + 3] for i in range(0, len(higlight_stories_ids), 3)]
stories = []
for ids_chunk in ids_chunks:
stories.extend(self.__fetch_stories(HIGHLIGHT_STORIES_REEL_ID_URL.format('%22%2C%22'.join(str(x) for x in ids_chunk)), fetching_highlights_metadata=True))
return stories
return []
def fetch_broadcasts(self, user_id):
self.session.headers.update({'Host': 'i.instagram.com'})
resp = self.get_json(BROADCAST_URL.format(user_id))
del self.session.headers['Host']
if resp is not None:
retval = json.loads(resp)
if 'post_live_item' not in retval:
return []
broadcasts = []
for broadcast in retval['post_live_item']['broadcasts']:
dash_manifest = ET.fromstring(broadcast['dash_manifest'])
xmlns = '{urn:mpeg:dash:schema:mpd:2011}'
video_adaptation_set = dash_manifest.find('.//{0}Representation[@mimeType="video/mp4"]/..'.format(xmlns))
audio_adaptation_set = dash_manifest.find('.//{0}Representation[@mimeType="audio/mp4"]/..'.format(xmlns))
best_video_quality = (video_adaptation_set.get('maxWidth'), video_adaptation_set.get('maxHeight'))
video_element = video_adaptation_set.find('.//*[@width="{0}"][@height="{1}"]/{2}BaseURL'.format(best_video_quality[0], best_video_quality[1], xmlns))
video_url = video_element.text
audio_element = audio_adaptation_set.find('.//{0}BaseURL'.format(xmlns))
audio_url = audio_element.text
ret = {
'user_id': user_id,
'published_time': broadcast['published_time'],
'video': video_url,
'audio': audio_url
}
broadcasts.append(ret)
return broadcasts
return None
def query_media_gen(self, user, end_cursor=''):
"""Generator for media."""
media, end_cursor = self.__query_media(user['id'], end_cursor)
if media:
try:
while True:
for item in media:
if not self.is_new_media(item):
return
yield item
if end_cursor:
media, end_cursor = self.__query_media(user['id'], end_cursor)
else:
return
except ValueError:
self.logger.exception('Failed to query media for user ' + user['username'])
def __query_media(self, id, end_cursor=''):
params = QUERY_MEDIA_VARS.format(id, end_cursor)
self.update_ig_gis_header(params)
resp = self.get_json(QUERY_MEDIA.format(params))
if resp is not None:
payload = json.loads(resp)['data']['user']
if payload:
container = payload['edge_owner_to_timeline_media']
nodes = self._get_nodes(container)
end_cursor = container['page_info']['end_cursor']
return nodes, end_cursor
return None, None
def get_ig_gis(self, rhx_gis, params):
data = rhx_gis + ":" + params
if sys.version_info.major >= 3:
return hashlib.md5(data.encode('utf-8')).hexdigest()
else:
return hashlib.md5(data).hexdigest()
def update_ig_gis_header(self, params):
self.session.headers.update({
'x-instagram-gis': self.get_ig_gis(
self.rhx_gis,
params
)
})
def has_selected_media_types(self, item):
filetypes = {'jpg': 0, 'mp4': 0}
for url in item['urls']:
ext = self.__get_file_ext(url)
if ext not in filetypes:
filetypes[ext] = 0
filetypes[ext] += 1
if ('image' in self.media_types and filetypes['jpg'] > 0) or \
('video' in self.media_types and filetypes['mp4'] > 0):
return True
return False
def story_has_selected_media_types(self, item):
# media_type 1 is image, 2 is video
if item['__typename'] == 'GraphStoryImage' and 'story-image' in self.media_types:
return True
if item['__typename'] == 'GraphStoryVideo' and 'story-video' in self.media_types:
return True
return False
def extract_tags(self, item):
"""Extracts the hashtags from the caption text."""
caption_text = ''
if 'caption' in item and item['caption']:
if isinstance(item['caption'], dict):
caption_text = item['caption']['text']
else:
caption_text = item['caption']
elif 'edge_media_to_caption' in item and item['edge_media_to_caption'] and item['edge_media_to_caption'][
'edges']:
caption_text = item['edge_media_to_caption']['edges'][0]['node']['text']
if caption_text:
# include words and emojis
item['tags'] = re.findall(
r"(?<!&)#(\w+|(?:[\xA9\xAE\u203C\u2049\u2122\u2139\u2194-\u2199\u21A9\u21AA\u231A\u231B\u2328\u2388\u23CF\u23E9-\u23F3\u23F8-\u23FA\u24C2\u25AA\u25AB\u25B6\u25C0\u25FB-\u25FE\u2600-\u2604\u260E\u2611\u2614\u2615\u2618\u261D\u2620\u2622\u2623\u2626\u262A\u262E\u262F\u2638-\u263A\u2648-\u2653\u2660\u2663\u2665\u2666\u2668\u267B\u267F\u2692-\u2694\u2696\u2697\u2699\u269B\u269C\u26A0\u26A1\u26AA\u26AB\u26B0\u26B1\u26BD\u26BE\u26C4\u26C5\u26C8\u26CE\u26CF\u26D1\u26D3\u26D4\u26E9\u26EA\u26F0-\u26F5\u26F7-\u26FA\u26FD\u2702\u2705\u2708-\u270D\u270F\u2712\u2714\u2716\u271D\u2721\u2728\u2733\u2734\u2744\u2747\u274C\u274E\u2753-\u2755\u2757\u2763\u2764\u2795-\u2797\u27A1\u27B0\u27BF\u2934\u2935\u2B05-\u2B07\u2B1B\u2B1C\u2B50\u2B55\u3030\u303D\u3297\u3299]|\uD83C[\uDC04\uDCCF\uDD70\uDD71\uDD7E\uDD7F\uDD8E\uDD91-\uDD9A\uDE01\uDE02\uDE1A\uDE2F\uDE32-\uDE3A\uDE50\uDE51\uDF00-\uDF21\uDF24-\uDF93\uDF96\uDF97\uDF99-\uDF9B\uDF9E-\uDFF0\uDFF3-\uDFF5\uDFF7-\uDFFF]|\uD83D[\uDC00-\uDCFD\uDCFF-\uDD3D\uDD49-\uDD4E\uDD50-\uDD67\uDD6F\uDD70\uDD73-\uDD79\uDD87\uDD8A-\uDD8D\uDD90\uDD95\uDD96\uDDA5\uDDA8\uDDB1\uDDB2\uDDBC\uDDC2-\uDDC4\uDDD1-\uDDD3\uDDDC-\uDDDE\uDDE1\uDDE3\uDDEF\uDDF3\uDDFA-\uDE4F\uDE80-\uDEC5\uDECB-\uDED0\uDEE0-\uDEE5\uDEE9\uDEEB\uDEEC\uDEF0\uDEF3]|\uD83E[\uDD10-\uDD18\uDD80-\uDD84\uDDC0]|(?:0\u20E3|1\u20E3|2\u20E3|3\u20E3|4\u20E3|5\u20E3|6\u20E3|7\u20E3|8\u20E3|9\u20E3|#\u20E3|\\*\u20E3|\uD83C(?:\uDDE6\uD83C(?:\uDDEB|\uDDFD|\uDDF1|\uDDF8|\uDDE9|\uDDF4|\uDDEE|\uDDF6|\uDDEC|\uDDF7|\uDDF2|\uDDFC|\uDDE8|\uDDFA|\uDDF9|\uDDFF|\uDDEA)|\uDDE7\uD83C(?:\uDDF8|\uDDED|\uDDE9|\uDDE7|\uDDFE|\uDDEA|\uDDFF|\uDDEF|\uDDF2|\uDDF9|\uDDF4|\uDDE6|\uDDFC|\uDDFB|\uDDF7|\uDDF3|\uDDEC|\uDDEB|\uDDEE|\uDDF6|\uDDF1)|\uDDE8\uD83C(?:\uDDF2|\uDDE6|\uDDFB|\uDDEB|\uDDF1|\uDDF3|\uDDFD|\uDDF5|\uDDE8|\uDDF4|\uDDEC|\uDDE9|\uDDF0|\uDDF7|\uDDEE|\uDDFA|\uDDFC|\uDDFE|\uDDFF|\uDDED)|\uDDE9\uD83C(?:\uDDFF|\uDDF0|\uDDEC|\uDDEF|\uDDF2|\uDDF4|\uDDEA)|\uDDEA\uD83C(?:\uDDE6|\uDDE8|\uDDEC|\uDDF7|\uDDEA|\uDDF9|\uDDFA|\uDDF8|\uDDED)|\uDDEB\uD83C(?:\uDDF0|\uDDF4|\uDDEF|\uDDEE|\uDDF7|\uDDF2)|\uDDEC\uD83C(?:\uDDF6|\uDDEB|\uDDE6|\uDDF2|\uDDEA|\uDDED|\uDDEE|\uDDF7|\uDDF1|\uDDE9|\uDDF5|\uDDFA|\uDDF9|\uDDEC|\uDDF3|\uDDFC|\uDDFE|\uDDF8|\uDDE7)|\uDDED\uD83C(?:\uDDF7|\uDDF9|\uDDF2|\uDDF3|\uDDF0|\uDDFA)|\uDDEE\uD83C(?:\uDDF4|\uDDE8|\uDDF8|\uDDF3|\uDDE9|\uDDF7|\uDDF6|\uDDEA|\uDDF2|\uDDF1|\uDDF9)|\uDDEF\uD83C(?:\uDDF2|\uDDF5|\uDDEA|\uDDF4)|\uDDF0\uD83C(?:\uDDED|\uDDFE|\uDDF2|\uDDFF|\uDDEA|\uDDEE|\uDDFC|\uDDEC|\uDDF5|\uDDF7|\uDDF3)|\uDDF1\uD83C(?:\uDDE6|\uDDFB|\uDDE7|\uDDF8|\uDDF7|\uDDFE|\uDDEE|\uDDF9|\uDDFA|\uDDF0|\uDDE8)|\uDDF2\uD83C(?:\uDDF4|\uDDF0|\uDDEC|\uDDFC|\uDDFE|\uDDFB|\uDDF1|\uDDF9|\uDDED|\uDDF6|\uDDF7|\uDDFA|\uDDFD|\uDDE9|\uDDE8|\uDDF3|\uDDEA|\uDDF8|\uDDE6|\uDDFF|\uDDF2|\uDDF5|\uDDEB)|\uDDF3\uD83C(?:\uDDE6|\uDDF7|\uDDF5|\uDDF1|\uDDE8|\uDDFF|\uDDEE|\uDDEA|\uDDEC|\uDDFA|\uDDEB|\uDDF4)|\uDDF4\uD83C\uDDF2|\uDDF5\uD83C(?:\uDDEB|\uDDF0|\uDDFC|\uDDF8|\uDDE6|\uDDEC|\uDDFE|\uDDEA|\uDDED|\uDDF3|\uDDF1|\uDDF9|\uDDF7|\uDDF2)|\uDDF6\uD83C\uDDE6|\uDDF7\uD83C(?:\uDDEA|\uDDF4|\uDDFA|\uDDFC|\uDDF8)|\uDDF8\uD83C(?:\uDDFB|\uDDF2|\uDDF9|\uDDE6|\uDDF3|\uDDE8|\uDDF1|\uDDEC|\uDDFD|\uDDF0|\uDDEE|\uDDE7|\uDDF4|\uDDF8|\uDDED|\uDDE9|\uDDF7|\uDDEF|\uDDFF|\uDDEA|\uDDFE)|\uDDF9\uD83C(?:\uDDE9|\uDDEB|\uDDFC|\uDDEF|\uDDFF|\uDDED|\uDDF1|\uDDEC|\uDDF0|\uDDF4|\uDDF9|\uDDE6|\uDDF3|\uDDF7|\uDDF2|\uDDE8|\uDDFB)|\uDDFA\uD83C(?:\uDDEC|\uDDE6|\uDDF8|\uDDFE|\uDDF2|\uDDFF)|\uDDFB\uD83C(?:\uDDEC|\uDDE8|\uDDEE|\uDDFA|\uDDE6|\uDDEA|\uDDF3)|\uDDFC\uD83C(?:\uDDF8|\uDDEB)|\uDDFD\uD83C\uDDF0|\uDDFE\uD83C(?:\uDDF9|\uDDEA)|\uDDFF\uD83C(?:\uDDE6|\uDDF2|\uDDFC))))[\ufe00-\ufe0f\u200d]?)+",
caption_text, re.UNICODE)
item['tags'] = list(set(item['tags']))
return item
def get_original_image(self, url):
"""Gets the full-size image from the specified url."""
# these path parts somehow prevent us from changing the rest of media url
#url = re.sub(r'/vp/[0-9A-Fa-f]{32}/[0-9A-Fa-f]{8}/', '/', url)
# remove dimensions to get largest image
#url = re.sub(r'/[sp]\d{3,}x\d{3,}/', '/', url)
# get non-square image if one exists
#url = re.sub(r'/c\d{1,}.\d{1,}.\d{1,}.\d{1,}/', '/', url)
return url
def set_story_url(self, item):
"""Sets the story url."""
urls = []
if 'video_resources' in item:
urls.append(item['video_resources'][-1]['src'])
if 'display_resources' in item:
urls.append(item['display_resources'][-1]['src'])
item['urls'] = urls
return item
def download(self, item, save_dir='./'):
"""Downloads the media file."""
if self.filter_locations:
save_dir = os.path.join(save_dir, self.get_key_from_value(self.filter_locations, item["location"]["id"]))
files_path = []
for full_url, base_name in self.templatefilename(item):
url = full_url.split('?')[0] #try the static url first, stripping parameters
file_path = os.path.join(save_dir, base_name)
if not os.path.exists(os.path.dirname(file_path)):
self.make_dir(os.path.dirname(file_path))
if not os.path.isfile(file_path):
headers = {'Host': urlparse(url).hostname}
part_file = file_path + '.part'
downloaded = 0
total_length = None
with open(part_file, 'wb') as media_file:
try:
retry = 0
retry_delay = RETRY_DELAY
while (True):
if self.quit:
return
try:
downloaded_before = downloaded
headers['Range'] = 'bytes={0}-'.format(downloaded_before)
with self.session.get(url, cookies=self.cookies, headers=headers, stream=True, timeout=CONNECT_TIMEOUT) as response:
if response.status_code == 404 or response.status_code == 410:
#on 410 error see issue #343
#instagram don't lie on this
break
if response.status_code == 403 and url != full_url:
#see issue #254
url = full_url
continue
response.raise_for_status()
if response.status_code == 206:
try:
match = re.match(r'bytes (?P<first>\d+)-(?P<last>\d+)/(?P<size>\d+)', response.headers['Content-Range'])
range_file_position = int(match.group('first'))
if range_file_position != downloaded_before:
raise Exception()
total_length = int(match.group('size'))
media_file.truncate(total_length)
except:
raise requests.exceptions.InvalidHeader('Invalid range response "{0}" for requested "{1}"'.format(
response.headers.get('Content-Range'), headers.get('Range')))
elif response.status_code == 200:
if downloaded_before != 0:
downloaded_before = 0
downloaded = 0
media_file.seek(0)
content_length = response.headers.get('Content-Length')
if content_length is None:
self.logger.warning('No Content-Length in response, the file {0} may be partially downloaded'.format(base_name))
else:
total_length = int(content_length)
media_file.truncate(total_length)
else:
raise PartialContentException('Wrong status code {0}', response.status_code)
for chunk in response.iter_content(chunk_size=64*1024):
if chunk:
downloaded += len(chunk)
media_file.write(chunk)
if self.quit:
return
if downloaded != total_length and total_length is not None:
raise PartialContentException('Got first {0} bytes from {1}'.format(downloaded, total_length))
break
# In case of exception part_file is not removed on purpose,
# it is easier to exemine it later when analising logs.
# Please do not add os.remove here.
except (KeyboardInterrupt):
raise
except (requests.exceptions.RequestException, PartialContentException) as e:
media = url
if item['shortcode'] and item['shortcode'] != '':
media += " from https://www.instagram.com/p/" + item['shortcode']
if downloaded - downloaded_before > 0:
# if we got some data on this iteration do not count it as a failure
self.logger.warning('Continue after exception {0} on {1}'.format(repr(e), media))
retry = 0 # the next fail will be first in a row with no data
continue
if retry < MAX_RETRIES:
self.logger.warning('Retry after exception {0} on {1}'.format(repr(e), media))
self.sleep(retry_delay)
retry_delay = min( 2 * retry_delay, MAX_RETRY_DELAY )
retry = retry + 1
continue
else:
keep_trying = self._retry_prompt(media, repr(e))
if keep_trying == True:
retry = 0
continue
elif keep_trying == False:
break
raise
finally:
media_file.truncate(downloaded)
if downloaded == total_length or total_length is None and downloaded > 100:
os.rename(part_file, file_path)
timestamp = self.__get_timestamp(item)
file_time = int(timestamp if timestamp else time.time())
os.utime(file_path, (file_time, file_time))
files_path.append(file_path)
return files_path
def dowload_broadcast(self, item, save_dir='./'):
tmp_item = {
'urls': [item['video']],
'username': item['username'],
'shortcode': '',
'published_time': item['published_time'],
'__typename': 'GraphVideo'
}
# There is only one item
video_item = self.download(tmp_item, save_dir)[0]
tmp_item['urls'] = [item['audio']]
# There is only one item
audio_item = self.download(tmp_item, save_dir)[0]
broadcast = mpe.VideoFileClip(video_item)
audio_background = mpe.AudioFileClip(audio_item)
broadcast = broadcast.set_audio(audio_background)
broadcast.write_videofile(broadcast.filename, logger=None)
broadcast.close()
audio_background.close()
# Remove audio
os.remove(audio_background.filename)
def templatefilename(self, item):
for url in item['urls']:
filename, extension = os.path.splitext(os.path.split(url.split('?')[0])[1])
try:
template = self.template
template_values = {
'username' : item['username'],
'urlname': filename,
'shortcode': str(item['shortcode']),
'mediatype' : item['__typename'][5:],
'datetime': time.strftime('%Y%m%d %Hh%Mm%Ss',
time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item))),
'date': time.strftime('%Y%m%d', time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item))),
'year': time.strftime('%Y', time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item))),
'month': time.strftime('%m', time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item))),
'day': time.strftime('%d', time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item))),
'h': time.strftime('%Hh', time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item))),
'm': time.strftime('%Mm', time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item))),
's': time.strftime('%Ss', time.localtime(self.__get_timestamp(item)))}
customfilename = str(template.format(**template_values) + extension)
yield url, customfilename
except KeyError:
customfilename = str(filename + extension)
yield url, customfilename
def is_new_media(self, item):
"""Returns True if the media is new."""
if self.latest is False or self.last_scraped_filemtime == 0:
return True
current_timestamp = self.__get_timestamp(item)
return current_timestamp > 0 and current_timestamp > self.last_scraped_filemtime
@staticmethod
def __get_timestamp(item):
if item:
for key in ['taken_at_timestamp', 'created_time', 'taken_at', 'date', 'published_time']:
found = item.get(key, 0)
try:
found = int(found)
if found > 1: # >1 to ignore any boolean casts
return found
except ValueError:
pass
return 0
@staticmethod
def __get_file_ext(url):
return os.path.splitext(urlparse(url).path)[1][1:].strip().lower()
@staticmethod
def __search(query):
resp = requests.get(SEARCH_URL.format(query))
return json.loads(resp.text)
def search_locations(self):
query = ' '.join(self.usernames)
result = self.__search(query)
if len(result['places']) == 0:
raise ValueError("No locations found for query '{0}'".format(query))
sorted_places = sorted(result['places'], key=itemgetter('position'))
for item in sorted_places[0:5]:
place = item['place']
print('location-id: {0}, title: {1}, subtitle: {2}, city: {3}, lat: {4}, lng: {5}'.format(
place['location']['pk'],
place['title'],
place['subtitle'],
place['location']['city'],
place['location'].get('lat'),
place['location'].get('lng')
))
def merge_json(self, data, dst='./'):
if not os.path.exists(dst):
self.save_json(data, dst)
if data:
merged = data
with open(dst, 'rb') as f:
file_data = json.load(codecs.getreader('utf-8')(f))
key = list(merged.keys())[0]
if key in file_data:
merged[key] = file_data[key]
self.save_json(merged, dst)
@staticmethod
def save_json(data, dst='./'):
"""Saves the data to a json file."""
if not os.path.exists(os.path.dirname(dst)):
os.makedirs(os.path.dirname(dst))
if data:
output_list = {}
if os.path.exists(dst):
with open(dst, "rb") as f:
output_list.update(json.load(codecs.getreader('utf-8')(f)))
with open(dst, 'wb') as f:
output_list.update(data)
json.dump(output_list, codecs.getwriter('utf-8')(f), indent=4, sort_keys=True, ensure_ascii=False)
def _persist_metadata(self, dirname, filename):
metadata_path = '{0}/{1}.json'.format(dirname, filename)
if (self.media_metadata or self.comments or self.include_location):
if self.posts:
if self.latest:
self.merge_json({'GraphImages': self.posts}, metadata_path)
else:
self.save_json({'GraphImages': self.posts}, metadata_path)
if self.stories:
if self.latest:
self.merge_json({'GraphStories': self.stories}, metadata_path)
else:
self.save_json({'GraphStories': self.stories}, metadata_path)
@staticmethod
def get_logger(level=logging.DEBUG, dest='', verbose=0):
"""Returns a logger."""
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
dest += '/' if (dest != '') and dest[-1] != '/' else ''
fh = logging.FileHandler(dest + 'instagram-scraper.log', 'w')
fh.setFormatter(logging.Formatter('%(asctime)s - %(name)s - %(levelname)s - %(message)s'))
fh.setLevel(level)
logger.addHandler(fh)
sh = logging.StreamHandler(sys.stdout)
sh.setFormatter(logging.Formatter('%(levelname)s: %(message)s'))
sh_lvls = [logging.ERROR, logging.WARNING, logging.INFO]
sh.setLevel(sh_lvls[verbose])
logger.addHandler(sh)
logger.setLevel(level)
return logger
@staticmethod
def get_values_from_file(usernames_file):
"""Parses a file containing a list of usernames."""
users = []
try:
with open(usernames_file) as user_file:
for line in user_file.readlines():
# Find all usernames delimited by ,; or whitespace
users += re.findall(r'[^,;\s]+', line.split("#")[0])
except IOError as err:
raise ValueError('File not found ' + err)
return users
@staticmethod
def get_locations_from_file(locations_file):
"""
parse an ini like file with sections composed of headers, [locaiton],
and arguments that are location ids
"""
locations={}
with open(locations_file, 'r') as f_in:
lines = filter(None, (line.rstrip() for line in f_in))
for line in lines:
match = re.search(r"\[(\w+)\]", line)
if match:
current_group = match.group(1)
locations.setdefault(current_group, [])
else:
if not line.strip().startswith("#"):
try:
locations[current_group].append(line.strip())
except NameError:
print("Must Start File with A Heading Enclosed in []")
sys.exit(1)
return locations
@staticmethod
def get_key_from_value(location_dict, value):
"""
Determine if value exist inside dict and return its key, otherwise return None
"""
for key, values in location_dict.items():
if value in values:
return key
return None
@staticmethod
def parse_delimited_str(input):
"""Parse the string input as a list of delimited tokens."""
return re.findall(r'[^,;\s]+', input)
def deep_get(self, dict, path):
def _split_indexes(key):
split_array_index = re.compile(r'[.\[\]]+') # ['foo', '0']
return filter(None, split_array_index.split(key))
ends_with_index = re.compile(r'\[(.*?)\]$') # foo[0]
keylist = path.split('.')
val = dict
for key in keylist:
try:
if ends_with_index.search(key):
for prop in _split_indexes(key):
if prop.isdigit():
val = val[int(prop)]
else:
val = val[prop]
else:
val = val[key]
except (KeyError, IndexError, TypeError):
return None
return val
def save_cookies(self):
if self.cookiejar:
with open(self.cookiejar, 'wb') as f:
pickle.dump(self.session.cookies, f)
def main():
parser = argparse.ArgumentParser(
description="instagram-scraper scrapes and downloads an instagram user's photos and videos.",
epilog=textwrap.dedent("""
You can hide your credentials from the history, by reading your
username from a local file:
$ instagram-scraper @insta_args.txt user_to_scrape
with insta_args.txt looking like this:
-u=my_username
-p=my_password
You can add all arguments you want to that file, just remember to have
one argument per line.
Customize filename:
by adding option --template or -T
Default is: {urlname}
And there are some option:
{username}: Instagram user(s) to scrape.
{shortcode}: post shortcode, but profile_pic and story are none.
{urlname}: filename form url.
{mediatype}: type of media.
{datetime}: date and time that photo/video post on,
format is: 20180101 01h01m01s
{date}: date that photo/video post on,
format is: 20180101
{year}: format is: 2018
{month}: format is: 01-12
{day}: format is: 01-31
{h}: hour, format is: 00-23h
{m}: minute, format is 00-59m
{s}: second, format is 00-59s
"""),
formatter_class=argparse.RawDescriptionHelpFormatter,
fromfile_prefix_chars='@')
parser.add_argument('username', help='Instagram user(s) to scrape', nargs='*')
parser.add_argument('--destination', '-d', default='./', help='Download destination')
parser.add_argument('--login-user', '--login_user', '-u', default=None, help='Instagram login user')
parser.add_argument('--login-pass', '--login_pass', '-p', default=None, help='Instagram login password')
parser.add_argument('--followings-input', '--followings_input', action='store_true', default=False,
help='Compile list of profiles followed by login-user to use as input')
parser.add_argument('--followings-output', '--followings_output', help='Output followings-input to file in destination')
parser.add_argument('--filename', '-f', help='Path to a file containing a list of users to scrape')
parser.add_argument('--quiet', '-q', default=False, action='store_true', help='Be quiet while scraping')
parser.add_argument('--maximum', '-m', type=int, default=0, help='Maximum number of items to scrape')
parser.add_argument('--retain-username', '--retain_username', '-n', action='store_true', default=False,
help='Creates username subdirectory when destination flag is set')
parser.add_argument('--media-metadata', '--media_metadata', action='store_true', default=False,
help='Save media metadata to json file')
parser.add_argument('--profile-metadata', '--profile_metadata', action='store_true', default=False,
help='Save profile metadata to json file')
parser.add_argument('--proxies', default={}, help='Enable use of proxies, add a valid JSON with http or/and https urls.')
parser.add_argument('--include-location', '--include_location', action='store_true', default=False,
help='Include location data when saving media metadata')
parser.add_argument('--media-types', '--media_types', '-t', nargs='+', default=['image', 'video', 'story', 'broadcast'],
help='Specify media types to scrape')
parser.add_argument('--latest', action='store_true', default=False, help='Scrape new media since the last scrape')
parser.add_argument('--latest-stamps', '--latest_stamps', default=None,
help='Scrape new media since timestamps by user in specified file')
parser.add_argument('--cookiejar', '--cookierjar', default=None,
help='File in which to store cookies so that they can be reused between runs.')
parser.add_argument('--tag', action='store_true', default=False, help='Scrape media using a hashtag')
parser.add_argument('--filter', default=None, help='Filter by tags in user posts', nargs='*')
parser.add_argument('--filter-location', default=None, nargs="*", help="filter query by only accepting media with location filter as the location id")
parser.add_argument('--filter-location-file', default=None, type=str, help="file containing list of locations to filter query by")
parser.add_argument('--location', action='store_true', default=False, help='Scrape media using a location-id')
parser.add_argument('--search-location', action='store_true', default=False, help='Search for locations by name')
parser.add_argument('--comments', action='store_true', default=False, help='Save post comments to json file')
parser.add_argument('--no-check-certificate', action='store_true', default=False, help='Do not use ssl on transaction')
parser.add_argument('--interactive', '-i', action='store_true', default=False,
help='Enable interactive login challenge solving')
parser.add_argument('--retry-forever', action='store_true', default=False,
help='Retry download attempts endlessly when errors are received')
parser.add_argument('--verbose', '-v', type=int, default=0, help='Logging verbosity level')
parser.add_argument('--template', '-T', type=str, default='{urlname}', help='Customize filename template')
parser.add_argument('--log_destination', '-l', type=str, default='', help='destination folder for the instagram-scraper.log file')
args = parser.parse_args()
if (args.login_user and args.login_pass is None) or (args.login_user is None and args.login_pass):
parser.print_help()
raise ValueError('Must provide login user AND password')
if not args.username and args.filename is None and not args.followings_input:
parser.print_help()
raise ValueError('Must provide username(s) OR a file containing a list of username(s) OR pass --followings-input')
elif (args.username and args.filename) or (args.username and args.followings_input) or (args.filename and args.followings_input):
parser.print_help()
raise ValueError('Must provide only one of the following: username(s) OR a filename containing username(s) OR --followings-input')
if args.tag and args.location:
parser.print_help()
raise ValueError('Must provide only one of the following: hashtag OR location')
if args.tag and args.filter:
parser.print_help()
raise ValueError('Filters apply to user posts')
if (args.filter_location or args.filter_location_file) and not args.include_location:
parser.print_help()
raise ValueError('Location filter needs locations in metadata to filter properly')
if args.filename:
args.usernames = InstagramScraper.get_values_from_file(args.filename)
else:
args.usernames = InstagramScraper.parse_delimited_str(','.join(args.username))
if args.filter_location_file:
args.filter_locations = InstagramScraper.get_locations_from_file(args.filter_location_file)
elif args.filter_location:
locations = {}
locations.setdefault('', [])
locations[''] = InstagramScraper.parse_delimited_str(','.join(args.filter_location))
args.filter_locations = locations
if args.media_types and len(args.media_types) == 1 and re.compile(r'[,;\s]+').findall(args.media_types[0]):
args.media_types = InstagramScraper.parse_delimited_str(args.media_types[0])
if args.retry_forever:
global MAX_RETRIES
MAX_RETRIES = sys.maxsize
scraper = InstagramScraper(**vars(args))
if args.login_user and args.login_pass:
scraper.authenticate_with_login()
else:
scraper.authenticate_as_guest()
if args.followings_input:
scraper.usernames = list(scraper.query_followings_gen(scraper.login_user))
if args.followings_output:
with open(scraper.destination+scraper.followings_output, 'w') as file:
for username in scraper.usernames:
file.write(username + "\n")
# If not requesting anything else, exit
if args.media_types == ['none'] and args.media_metadata is False:
scraper.logout()
return
if args.tag:
scraper.scrape_hashtag()
elif args.location:
scraper.scrape_location()
elif args.search_location:
scraper.search_locations()
else:
scraper.scrape()
scraper.save_cookies()
if __name__ == '__main__':
main()
