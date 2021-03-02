Instagram Scraper: How to Scrape Data From Instagram [2021]

In this article, we'll cover how to build your own data scraping tool but also how you can skip the whole process and access that same data instantly.

Instagram scraping means automatically gathering publicly available data from Instagram users. The process may include scraping tools, Instagram scraping services or manually extracting the data. You can scrape data such as emails, phone numbers, images, bio, likes, comments, etc.

While Instagram forbids any kind of crawling, scraping, or caching content from Instagram it is not regulated by law. Meaning, if you scrape data from Instagram you may get your account banned, but there are no legal repercussions.



You can use Python (GitHub) to build your own Instagram scraper or buy Instagram users' data from Influencers Club.

To scrape Instagram with Python you can use a tool like Instagramy. This tool is specifically created for Instagram and has data analyzing ability through Pandas.

Instagramy is used to scrape Instagram quickly and easily. This package is installed by running the following command. Based on network connection it scrapes the data for you.

Example 1: Scraping basic details

Example 2: Analysing the data

Unfortunately, it's not possible to export people that liked a certain post or multiple posts. However, they can be crawled and scraped with this code:

To scrape emails from Instagram you need to log in with an Instagram account from a specific proxy. And to get the email addresses extracted, use this code: /api/v1/users/{{user_id}}/info/

You can use this GitHub Repo to find all samples.



A lot of you folks want to export your own or someone else's Instagram photos. Now, from my experience that is super hard to pull off since they need to be scraped from the web (not the app). But it's doable!

Here's the exact GitHub that you can use to build your own image scraper: